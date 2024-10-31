CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) ("Driven Brands" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the third quarter ending September 28, 2024.

For the third quarter, Driven Brands delivered revenue of $592 million, up 2% versus the prior year. System-wide sales were $1.6 billion, up 2% versus the prior year primarily driven by 1.1% same store sales growth and 56 net new units.

Net loss was $14.9 million or $0.09 per diluted share versus a net loss of $799.3 million or $4.83 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted Net Income1 was $41.8 million or $0.26 per diluted share versus $29.9 million or $0.18 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $138.8 million, up 14% versus the prior year.

"We are proud to report our 15th consecutive quarter of same store sales growth, a testament to the reliable one-two punch of Take 5 Oil Change and our stable franchise businesses. In particular, Take 5 Oil Change continues to execute at a high level, and we anticipate continued growth supported by our robust unit pipeline. Our performance was further supplemented by the steady results of our legacy franchise brands," said Jonathan Fitzpatrick, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"We have achieved our net leverage target of 4.5x ahead of schedule and remain committed to further deleveraging. In the remainder of the year, we look to continue our momentum by delivering our financial outlook and positioning Driven for continued growth." Fitzpatrick concluded.

Third Quarter 2024 Key Performance Indicators by Segment

System-wide Sales

(in millions) Store Count Same-Store

Sales2 Revenue

(in millions) Segment Adjusted

EBITDA

(in millions) Maintenance $ 535.9 1,899 3.0 % $ 278.2 $ 96.7 Car Wash 140.4 1,107 1.8 % 142.2 25.6 Paint, Collision & Glass 857.2 1,897 1.3 % 109.0 34.7 Platform Services 108.2 206 N/A 52.2 22.5 Corporate / Other N/A N/A N/A 10.1 Total $ 1,641.8 5,109 1.1 % $ 591.7

Capital and Liquidity

The Company ended the third quarter with total liquidity of $655.3 million consisting of $204.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $451.1 million of undrawn capacity on its variable funding securitization senior notes and revolving credit facility. This did not include the additional $135.0 million Series 2022 Class A-1 Notes that expand the Company's variable funding note borrowing capacity if the Company elects to exercise them, assuming certain conditions continue to be met.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

The Company is re-affirming its prior outlook; the following reflects the impact of sale of our Canadian distribution business, which is expected to reduce full-year revenue by approximately $18 million and adjusted EBITDA by approximately $6 million.

Original Outlook Outlook Adjusted for

Disposition Current Range

Expectations Revenue ~$2.35 - $2.45 billion ~$2.33 - $2.43 billion Low-end Adjusted EBITDA1 ~$535 - $565 million ~$529 - $559 million Mid - to High-end Adjusted EPS1 ~$0.88 - $1.00 ~$0.88 - $1.00 High-end

The Company also expects:

Same-store sales growth of 1% to 3%

Net store growth of approximately 205 to 220

Note: The Company has not included potential future M&A in its outlook for fiscal year 2024.

________________ 1 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein. 2 The Company does not provide same store sales results for the Platform Services segment because it only applied to the 1-800-Radiator brand which is not a representative indicator of the segment's performance. 1-800-Radiator's same store sales performance is included in the Company's overall same store sales results.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing a range of consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance and car wash. Driven Brands is the parent company of some of North America's leading automotive service businesses including Take 5 Oil Change®, Take 5 Car Wash®, Meineke Car Care Centers®, Maaco®, 1-800-Radiator & A/C®, Auto Glass Now®, and CARSTAR®. Driven Brands has more than 5,100 locations across 14 countries, and services approximately 70 million vehicles annually. Driven Brands' network generates approximately $2.3 billion in annual revenue from approximately $6.4 billion in system-wide sales.

Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this Press Release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, trends, plans, objectives of management, impact of accounting standards and outlook, impairments, and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. In particular, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: (i) our strategy, outlook and growth prospects; (ii) our operational and financial targets and dividend policy; (iii) general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets; (iv) the risks and costs associated with the integration of, and our ability to integrate, our stores and business units successfully; (v) the proper application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments and (vi) the competitive environment in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but instead represent our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risk factors that are described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023 as well as in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on its website at www.sec.gov. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share amounts) September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net Revenue: Franchise royalties and fees $ 49,475 $ 47,362 $ 144,549 $ 140,682 Company-operated store sales 388,132 389,041 1,157,269 1,159,685 Independently-operated store sales 49,959 43,582 163,286 157,647 Advertising contributions 26,823 27,121 75,804 73,547 Supply and other revenue 77,290 73,928 234,563 218,791 Total net revenue 591,679 581,034 1,775,471 1,750,352 Operating Expenses: Company-operated store expenses 242,073 262,282 738,300 762,731 Independently-operated store expenses 29,382 25,773 90,693 87,095 Advertising expenses 26,823 27,121 75,804 73,547 Supply and other expenses 35,790 38,816 112,560 118,188 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 149,766 123,012 387,291 332,155 Acquisition related costs (606 ) 1,667 1,459 7,264 Store opening costs 1,476 1,372 3,679 3,774 Depreciation and amortization 43,357 45,639 131,219 129,256 Goodwill impairment - 850,970 - 850,970 Asset impairment charges and lease terminations 24,111 111,239 55,934 117,450 Total operating expenses 552,172 1,487,891 1,596,939 2,482,430 Operating income (loss) 39,507 (906,857 ) 178,532 (732,078 ) Other expenses, net: Interest expense, net 43,677 41,292 119,245 120,304 Foreign currency transaction loss, net 765 2,980 5,767 3 Loss on debt extinguishment 205 - 205 - Other expense, net 44,647 44,272 125,217 120,307 Income (loss) before taxes (5,140 ) (951,129 ) 53,315 (852,385 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 9,807 (151,818 ) 33,842 (120,572 ) Net (loss) income (14,947 ) (799,311 ) 19,473 (731,813 ) (Loss) Earnings per share: Basic $ (0.09 ) $ (4.82 ) $ 0.12 $ (4.40 ) Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (4.83 ) $ 0.12 $ (4.41 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 159,804 162,398 159,743 162,698 Diluted 159,804 162,398 160,713 162,698

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 28, 2024 December 30, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 204,181 $ 176,522 Restricted cash 4,414 657 Accounts and notes receivable, net 171,887 151,259 Inventory 69,857 83,171 Prepaid and other assets 37,483 46,714 Income tax receivable 18,429 15,928 Assets held for sale 185,985 301,229 Advertising fund assets, restricted 54,939 45,627 Total current assets 747,175 821,107 Other assets 116,046 56,565 Property and equipment, net 1,418,352 1,438,496 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,362,917 1,389,316 Deferred commissions 6,955 6,312 Intangibles, net 677,277 739,402 Goodwill 1,427,467 1,455,946 Deferred tax assets 3,627 3,660 Total assets $ 5,759,816 $ 5,910,804 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 78,759 $ 67,526 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 254,341 242,171 Income tax payable 1,016 5,404 Current portion of long-term debt 32,872 32,673 Income tax receivable liability - 56,001 Advertising fund liabilities 26,668 23,392 Total current liabilities 393,656 427,167 Long-term debt 2,732,572 2,910,812 Deferred tax liabilities 164,713 154,742 Operating lease liabilities 1,311,895 1,332,519 Income tax receivable liability 133,611 117,915 Deferred revenue 31,750 30,507 Long-term accrued expenses and other liabilities 28,812 30,419 Total liabilities 4,797,009 5,004,081 Preferred Stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 900,000,000 shares authorized: and 164,113,794 and 163,965,231 shares outstanding; respectively 1,641 1,640 Additional paid-in capital 1,687,948 1,652,401 Accumulated deficit (690,614 ) (710,087 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (36,168 ) (37,875 ) Total shareholders' equity attributable to Driven Brands Holdings Inc. 962,807 906,079 Non-controlling interests - 644 Total shareholders' equity 962,807 906,723 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,759,816 $ 5,910,804

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net income (loss) $ 19,473 $ (731,813 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 131,219 129,256 Goodwill impairment - 850,970 Equity-based compensation expense 35,641 9,730 Loss on foreign denominated transactions 8,744 3,706 Gain on foreign currency derivatives (2,977 ) (3,704 ) Gain on sale and disposal of businesses, fixed assets, and sale-leaseback transactions (4,102 ) 1,730 Reclassification of interest rate hedge to income (1,560 ) (1,358 ) Bad debt expense 5,759 1,244 Asset impairment charges and lease terminations 55,934 117,450 Amortization of deferred financing costs and bond discounts 5,877 6,287 Amortization of cloud computing 3,436 991 Provision for deferred income taxes 13,571 (134,266 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 205 - Other, net (19,489 ) 23,441 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts and notes receivable, net (37,752 ) 2,464 Inventory 1,337 (12,531 ) Prepaid and other assets 7,648 (3,909 ) Advertising fund assets and liabilities, restricted (4,209 ) (10,923 ) Other assets (63,015 ) (29,210 ) Deferred commissions 642 658 Deferred revenue 1,248 1,961 Accounts payable 11,504 24,913 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 13,754 (29,442 ) Income tax receivable (8,234 ) (5,612 ) Cash provided by operating activities 174,654 212,033 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (185,453 ) (482,633 ) Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (2,759 ) (53,641 ) Proceeds from sale leaseback transactions 17,944 172,230 Proceeds from sale or disposal of businesses and fixed assets 255,548 2,837 Cash provided by (used in) investing activities 85,280 (361,207 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment of debt extinguishment and issuance costs (9,646 ) - Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt 274,794 - Repayment of long-term debt (422,492 ) (20,969 ) Proceeds from revolving lines of credit and short-term debt 46,000 335,000 Repayments of revolving lines of credit and short-term debt (71,000 ) (120,000 ) Repayment of principal portion of finance lease liability (4,301 ) (2,020 ) Payment of Tax Receivable Agreement (38,374 ) - Acquisition of non-controlling interest (644 ) - Share repurchases - (49,956 ) Tax obligations for share-based compensation (998 ) - Stock option exercises - 6,117 Other, net - (322 ) Cash (used in) provided by financing activities (226,661 ) 147,850 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 71 365 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted 33,344 (959 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 176,522 227,110 Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period 38,537 32,871 Restricted cash, beginning of period 657 792 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, beginning of period 215,716 260,773 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 204,181 211,280 Cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period 40,465 47,877 Restricted cash, end of period 4,414 657 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in advertising fund assets, restricted, end of period $ 249,060 $ 259,814

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The following information provides definitions and reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company has provided this non-GAAP financial information, which is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP, as information supplemental and in addition to the financial measures presented in this earnings release that are calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered superior to, as a substitute for or alternative to, and should be considered in conjunction with, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release. The non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Outlook

Driven Brands includes Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") and Adjusted Earnings per Share ("Adjusted EPS") in the Company's Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures and have not been reconciled to the most comparable GAAP financial measures because it is not possible to do so without unreasonable efforts due to the uncertainty and potential variability of reconciling items, which are dependent on future events and often outside of management's control and which could be significant. Because such items cannot be reasonably predicted with the level of precision required, we are unable to provide an outlook for the comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking estimates of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are made in a manner consistent with the relevant definitions and assumptions noted herein and in our filings with the SEC.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules because they exclude certain amounts included in the net income attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Driven Brands common stockholders calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are meaningful measures to share with investors because they facilitate comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS afford investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brands' core earnings performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such earnings performance with that of the prior period.

The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2024, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands, except per share data) September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net (loss) income $ (14,947 ) $ (799,311 ) $ 19,473 $ (731,813 ) Acquisition related costs(a) (606 ) 1,667 1,459 7,264 Non-core items and project costs, net(b) 6,426 1,486 16,263 6,113 Cloud computing amortization(c) 1,022 991 3,436 991 Share-based compensation expense(d) 12,798 2,681 35,641 9,730 Foreign currency transaction loss, net(e) 765 2,980 5,767 3 Goodwill impairment(f) - 850,970 - 850,970 Asset sale leaseback (gain) loss, net, impairment and closed store expenses(g) 36,275 125,473 55,465 119,637 Loss on debt extinguishment (h) 205 - 205 - Amortization related to acquired intangible assets(i) 5,980 9,252 19,528 23,564 Valuation allowance for deferred tax asset(j) 7,941 - 9,196 - Adjusted net income before tax impact of adjustments 55,859 196,189 166,433 286,459 Tax impact of adjustments(k) (14,100 ) (166,320 ) (28,543 ) (171,783 ) Adjusted net income 41,759 29,869 137,890 114,676 (Loss) earnings per share Basic $ (0.09 ) $ (4.82 ) $ 0.12 $ (4.40 ) Diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (4.83 ) $ 0.12 $ (4.41 ) Adjusted earnings per share(1) Basic $ 0.27 $ 0.18 $ 0.84 $ 0.69 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.18 $ 0.84 $ 0.68 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 159,804 162,398 159,743 162,698 Diluted 159,804 162,398 160,713 162,698 Weighted average shares outstanding for Adjusted Net Income Basic 159,804 162,398 159,743 162,698 Diluted 161,113 165,850 160,713 166,557

(1) Adjusted Earnings Per Share is calculated under the two-class method. Under the two-class method, adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income attributable to common shares, which is derived by reducing adjusted net income by the amount attributable to participating securities. Adjusted Net Income attributable to participating securities used in the basic earnings per share calculation was $1 million and $3 million for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2024, respectively. Adjusted Net Income attributable to participating securities used in the diluted earnings per share calculations was $1 million and $2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is considered a non-GAAP financial measure under the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") rules because it excludes certain amounts included in net income calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure to share with investors because it facilitates comparison of the current period performance with that of the comparable prior period. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA affords investors a view of what management considers to be Driven Brand's core operating performance as well as the ability to make a more informed assessment of such operating performance as compared with that of the prior period.

Please see the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 30, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2024, for additional information on Adjusted EBITDA. The tables below reflect the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 28, 2024, compared to the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net (Loss) Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Net (loss) income $ (14,947 ) $ (799,311 ) $ 19,473 $ (731,813 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 9,807 (151,818 ) 33,842 (120,572 ) Interest expense, net 43,677 41,292 119,245 120,304 Depreciation and amortization 43,357 45,639 131,219 129,256 EBITDA 81,894 (864,198 ) 303,779 (602,825 ) Acquisition related costs(a) (606 ) 1,667 1,459 7,264 Non-core items and project costs, net(b) 6,426 1,486 16,263 6,113 Cloud computing amortization(c) 1,022 991 3,436 991 Share-based compensation expense(d) 12,798 2,681 35,641 9,730 Foreign currency transaction loss, net(e) 765 2,980 5,767 3 Goodwill impairment(f) - 850,970 - 850,970 Asset sale leaseback (gain) loss, net, impairment and closed store expenses(g) 36,275 125,473 55,465 119,637 Loss on debt extinguishment (h) $ 205 - 205 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 138,779 $ 122,050 $ 422,015 $ 391,883

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share Footnotes

(a) Consists of acquisition costs as reflected within the unaudited consolidated statements of operations, including legal, consulting and other fees, and expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions completed during the applicable period, as well as inventory rationalization expenses incurred in connection with acquisitions. We expect to incur similar costs in connection with other acquisitions in the future and, under U.S. GAAP, such costs relating to acquisitions are expensed as incurred and not capitalized. (b) Consists of discrete items and project costs, including third party consulting and professional fees associated with strategic transformation initiatives as well as non-recurring payroll-related costs. (c) Includes non-cash amortization expenses relating to cloud computing arrangements. (d) Represents non-cash shared-based compensation expense. (e) Represents foreign currency transaction (gains) losses, net that primarily related to the remeasurement of our intercompany loans as well as gains and losses on cross currency swaps and forward contracts. (f) Relates to a goodwill impairment within the Car Wash segment. (g) Relates to (gains) losses, net on sale leasebacks, impairment of certain fixed assets and operating lease right-of-use assets related to closed and underperforming locations, assets held for sale, and lease exit costs and other costs associated with stores that were closed prior to the respective lease termination dates. (h) Represents charges incurred related to the Company's partial repayment of Senior Secured Notes in conjunction with the sale of its Canadian distribution business. (i) Consists of amortization related to acquired intangible assets as reflected within depreciation and amortization in the unaudited consolidated statement of operations. (j) Represents valuation allowances on income tax carryforwards in certain domestic jurisdictions that are not more likely than not to be realized. (k) Represents the tax impact of adjustments associated with the reconciling items between net income and Adjusted Net Income, excluding the provision for uncertain tax positions. To determine the tax impact of the deductible reconciling items, we utilized statutory income tax rates ranging from 9% to 36% depending upon the tax attributes of each adjustment and the applicable jurisdiction.

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA AND SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (in thousands) September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 September 28,

2024 September 30,

2023 Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Maintenance $ 96,666 $ 85,483 $ 291,037 $ 242,528 Car Wash 25,563 20,494 88,469 101,303 Paint, Collision & Glass 34,703 32,545 100,695 109,052 Platform Services 22,467 22,396 67,649 61,923 Corporate and other (39,144 ) (37,497 ) (122,156 ) (119,149 ) Store opening costs (1,476 ) (1,372 ) (3,679 ) (3,774 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 138,779 $ 122,049 $ 422,015 $ 391,883

DRIVEN BRANDS HOLDINGS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended September 28, 2024 (in thousands) Maintenance Car Wash Paint,

Collision &

Glass Platform

Services Total System-wide Sales Franchise stores $ 304,892 $ - $ 791,830 $ 106,943 $ 1,203,665 Company-operated stores 231,050 90,451 65,380 1,251 388,132 Independently operated stores - 49,959 - - 49,959 Total System-wide Sales $ 535,942 $ 140,410 $ 857,210 $ 108,194 $ 1,641,756 Store Count (in whole numbers) Franchise stores 1,204 - 1,669 205 3,078 Company-operated stores 695 388 228 1 1,312 Independently operated stores - 719 - - 719 Total Store Count 1,899 1,107 1,897 206 5,109 Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands) Maintenance Car Wash Paint,

Collision &

Glass Platform

Services Total System-wide Sales Franchise stores $ 298,022 $ - $ 760,437 $ 117,957 $ 1,176,416 Company-operated stores 204,460 98,132 85,207 1,242 389,041 Independently operated stores - 43,582 - - 43,582 Total System-wide Sales $ 502,482 $ 141,714 $ 845,644 $ 119,199 $ 1,609,039 Store Count (in whole numbers) Franchise stores 1,108 - 1,662 207 2,977 Company-operated stores 624 418 258 1 1,301 Independently operated stores - 715 - - 715 Total Store Count 1,732 1,133 1,920 208 4,993

Nine Months Ended September 28, 2024 (in thousands) Maintenance Car Wash Paint,

Collision &

Glass Platform

Services Total System-wide Sales Franchise stores $ 888,316 $ - $ 2,406,078 $ 298,744 $ 3,593,138 Company-operated stores 682,730 275,889 195,412 3,238 1,157,269 Independently operated stores - 163,286 - - 163,286 Total System-wide Sales $ 1,571,046 $ 439,175 $ 2,601,490 $ 301,982 $ 4,913,693 Store Count (in whole numbers) Franchise stores 1,204 - 1,669 205 3,078 Company-operated stores 695 388 228 1 1,312 Independently operated stores - 719 - - 719 Total Store Count 1,899 1,107 1,897 206 5,109 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 (in thousands) Maintenance Car Wash Paint,

Collision &

Glass Platform

Services Total System-wide Sales Franchise stores $ 823,656 $ - $ 2,305,420 $ 324,608 $ 3,453,684 Company-operated stores 605,393 302,193 248,796 $ 3,303 1,159,685 Independently operated stores - 157,647 - - 157,647 Total System-wide Sales $ 1,429,049 $ 459,840 $ 2,554,216 $ 327,911 $ 4,771,016 Store Count (in whole numbers) Franchise stores 1,108 - 1,662 207 2,977 Company-operated stores 624 418 258 1 1,301 Independently operated stores - 715 - - 715 Total Store Count 1,732 1,133 1,920 208 4,993

