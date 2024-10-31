ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE):

Record 3Q24 net revenues of $2.3 billion, +17% y/y 3Q24 GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.14, +19% y/y 3Q24 adj. diluted EPS of $1.55, +6% y/y Record 3Q24 operating income of $1.1 billion, +31% y/y; record adj. operating income of $1.4 billion, +17% y/y 3Q24 operating margin of 47%; adj. operating margin of 59% Jeffrey C. Sprecher,

ICE Chair & Chief Executive Officer, said,

"We are pleased to report our third quarter results that extend our track record of revenue and earnings per share growth. Our customers continue to rely on our mission-critical data and technology to manage their risk and capture workflow efficiencies amid a dynamic macroeconomic environment. As we look to the balance of the year and beyond, our focus remains on capitalizing on our world class technology, innovative culture and operating expertise to better serve our customers and create value for our stockholders."

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today reported financial results for the third quarter of 2024. For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, consolidated net income attributable to ICE was $657 million on $2.3 billion of consolidated revenues, less transaction-based expenses. Third quarter GAAP diluted EPS were $1.14. Adjusted net income attributable to ICE was $894 million in the third quarter and adjusted diluted EPS were $1.55. Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for more information on our adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow.

Warren Gardiner, ICE Chief Financial Officer, added: "Our record third quarter revenue and operating income reflect the power of our balanced and diverse business model, which through an array of macroeconomic environments, continues to deliver consistent and compounding growth. Combined with our strong cash flows, we continue to make progress executing on our deleveraging plan while also investing in future growth."

Third Quarter 2024 Business Highlights

Third quarter consolidated net revenues were $2.3 billion including exchange net revenues of $1.3 billion, fixed income and data services revenues of $586 million and mortgage technology revenues of $509 million. Consolidated operating expenses were $1.2 billion for the third quarter of 2024. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating expenses were $960 million. Consolidated operating income for the third quarter was $1.1 billion, and the operating margin was 47%. On an adjusted basis, consolidated operating income for the third quarter was $1.4 billion, and the adjusted operating margin was 59%.

$ (in millions) Net Revenues Op Margin Adj Op Margin 3Q24 Exchanges $1,254 76% 75% Fixed Income and Data Services $586 36% 45% Mortgage Technology $509 (11)% 35% Consolidated $2,349 47% 59% 3Q24 3Q23 % Chg Recurring Revenues $1,212 $1,031 18% Transaction Revenues, net $1,137 $972 17%

Exchanges Segment Results

Third quarter exchange net revenues were $1.3 billion. Exchange operating expenses were $307 million and on an adjusted basis, were $309 million in the third quarter. Segment operating income for the third quarter was $947 million, and the operating margin was 76%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $945 million, and the adjusted operating margin was 75%.

$ (in millions) 3Q24 3Q23 % Chg Const

Curr(1) Revenues, net: Energy $473 $384 23% 23% Ags and Metals 60 61 (3)% (3)% Financials(2) 141 112 26% 23% Cash Equities and Equity Options, net 107 93 15% 15% OTC and Other(3) 109 104 5% 5% Data and Connectivity Services 242 236 3% 3% Listings 122 124 (1)% (1)% Segment Revenues $1,254 $1,114 13% 12% Recurring Revenues $364 $360 1% 1% Transaction Revenues, net $890 $754 18% 17% (1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 3Q23, 1.2660 and 1.0881, respectively. (2) Financials include interest rates and other financial futures and options. (3) OTC & other includes net interest income and fees on certain clearing margin deposits, regulatory penalties and fines, fees for use of our facilities, regulatory fees charged to member organizations of our U.S. securities exchanges, designated market maker service fees, exchange member fees, and agriculture grading and certification fees.

Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Results

Third quarter fixed income and data services revenues were $586 million. Fixed income and data services operating expenses were $376 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $323 million in the third quarter. Segment operating income for the third quarter was $210 million, and the operating margin was 36%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $263 million, and the adjusted operating margin was 45%.

$ (in millions) 3Q24 3Q23 % Chg Const

Curr(1) Revenues: Fixed Income Execution $28 $29 (2)% (2)% CDS Clearing 97 94 3% 3% Fixed Income Data and Analytics 295 279 6% 6% Other Data and Network Services 166 157 6% 5% Segment Revenues $586 $559 5% 5% Recurring Revenues $461 $436 6% 6% Transaction Revenues $125 $123 2% 2% (1) Net revenues in constant currency are calculated holding both the pound sterling and euro at the average exchange rate from 3Q23, 1.2660 and 1.0881, respectively.

Mortgage Technology Segment Results

Third quarter mortgage technology revenues were $509 million. Mortgage technology operating expenses were $563 million, and adjusted operating expenses were $328 million in the third quarter. Segment operating loss for the third quarter was $54 million, and the operating margin was (11)%. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $181 million, and the adjusted operating margin was 35%.

$ (in millions) 3Q24 3Q23 % Chg Revenues: Origination Technology $182 $172 6% Closing Solutions 54 48 12% Servicing Software 209 69 n/a Data and Analytics 64 41 55% Segment Revenues $509 $330 54% Recurring Revenues $387 $235 64% Transaction Revenues $122 $95 29%

Other Matters

Operating cash flow through the third quarter of 2024 was $3.1 billion and adjusted free cash flow was $2.6 billion.

Unrestricted cash was $755 million and outstanding debt was $21.2 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Through the third quarter of 2024, ICE paid $780 million in dividends.

Updated Financial Guidance

ICE's fourth quarter 2024 GAAP operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Adjusted operating expenses (1) are expected to be in a range of $977 million to $987 million.

to $1.24 billion. Adjusted operating expenses are expected to be in a range of $977 million to $987 million. ICE's fourth quarter 2024 GAAP and adjusted non-operating expense (2) are both expected to be in the range of $180 million to $185 million.

are both expected to be in the range of $180 million to $185 million. ICE's diluted share count for the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of 574 million to 580 million weighted average shares outstanding.

ICE's full year 2024 capital expenditures are now expected to be in a range of $700 million to $740 million.

(1) 4Q 2024 non-GAAP operating expenses exclude amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, duplicate rent expenses, and Black Knight integration costs. (2) Non-operating expense includes interest income, interest expense and net other income/expense. Non-GAAP non-operating expense excludes equity earnings/losses from unconsolidated investees.

Earnings Conference Call Information

ICE will hold a conference call today, October 31, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to review its third quarter 2024 financial results. A live audio webcast of the earnings call will be available on the company's website at www.ice.com in the investor relations section. Participants may also listen via telephone by dialing 833-470-1428 from the United States or 929-526-1599 from outside of the United States. Telephone participants are required to provide the participant entry number 821839 and are recommended to call 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The call will be archived on the company's website for replay.

The conference call for the fourth quarter 2024 earnings has been scheduled for February 6th, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Please refer to the Investor Relations website at www.ir.theice.com for additional information.

Historical futures, options and cash ADV, rate per contract, open interest data and CDS cleared information can be found at: https://ir.theice.com/investor-resources/supplemental-information/default.aspx

Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, Revenues: 2024 2023 2024 2023 Exchanges $ 5,498 $ 4,754 $ 1,938 $ 1,540 Fixed income and data services 1,719 1,668 586 559 Mortgage technology 1,514 815 509 330 Total revenues 8,731 7,237 3,033 2,429 Transaction-based expenses: Section 31 fees 437 231 232 56 Cash liquidity payments, routing and clearing 1,338 1,219 452 370 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses 6,956 5,787 2,349 2,003 Operating expenses: Compensation and benefits 1,422 1,103 487 400 Professional services 114 88 40 31 Acquisition-related transaction and integration costs 88 201 37 155 Technology and communication 631 529 212 184 Rent and occupancy 89 65 30 20 Selling, general and administrative 232 196 54 59 Depreciation and amortization 1,148 836 386 309 Total operating expenses 3,724 3,018 1,246 1,158 Operating income 3,232 2,769 1,103 845 Other income/(expense): Interest income 105 287 39 94 Interest expense (697 ) (557 ) (223 ) (206 ) Other income/(expense), net 83 (121 ) (21 ) (51 ) Total other income/(expense), net (509 ) (391 ) (205 ) (163 ) Income before income tax expense 2,723 2,378 898 682 Income tax expense 630 330 227 123 Net income $ 2,093 $ 2,048 $ 671 $ 559 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (37 ) (53 ) (14 ) (18 ) Net income attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. $ 2,056 $ 1,995 $ 657 $ 541 Earnings per share attributable to Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. common stockholders: Basic $ 3.59 $ 3.56 $ 1.15 $ 0.96 Diluted $ 3.57 $ 3.55 $ 1.14 $ 0.96 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 573 561 574 563 Diluted 576 562 577 565

Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) As of September 30, 2024 As of (Unaudited) December 31, 2023 Assets: Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 755 $ 899 Short-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 1,243 531 Short-term restricted investments 500 680 Cash and cash equivalent margin deposits and guaranty funds 78,774 78,980 Invested deposits, delivery contracts receivable and unsettled variation margin 1,119 1,814 Customer accounts receivable, net 1,565 1,366 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 739 703 Total current assets 84,695 84,973 Property and equipment, net 2,029 1,923 Other non-current assets: Goodwill 30,598 30,553 Other intangible assets, net 16,573 17,317 Long-term restricted cash and cash equivalents 370 340 Other non-current assets 936 978 Total other non-current assets 48,477 49,188 Total assets $ 135,201 $ 136,084 Liabilities and Equity: Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 1,045 $ 1,003 Section 31 fees payable 76 79 Accrued salaries and benefits 353 459 Deferred revenue 375 200 Short-term debt 2,619 1,954 Margin deposits and guaranty funds 78,774 78,980 Invested deposits, delivery contracts payable and unsettled variation margin 1,119 1,814 Other current liabilities 201 137 Total current liabilities 84,562 84,626 Non-current liabilities: Non-current deferred tax liability, net 3,855 4,080 Long-term debt 18,581 20,659 Accrued employee benefits 178 193 Non-current operating lease liability 318 299 Other non-current liabilities 434 441 Total non-current liabilities 23,366 25,672 Total liabilities 107,928 110,298 Equity: Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders' equity: Common stock 7 6 Treasury stock, at cost (6,381 ) (6,304 ) Additional paid-in capital 16,226 15,953 Retained earnings 17,632 16,356 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (251 ) (294 ) Total Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. stockholders' equity 27,233 25,717 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiaries 40 69 Total equity 27,273 25,786 Total liabilities and equity $ 135,201 $ 136,084

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliation

We use non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate our performance and in making financial and operational decisions. When viewed in conjunction with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliation, we believe that our presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and a greater understanding of factors affecting our financial condition and results of operations than GAAP measures alone. In addition, we believe the presentation of these measures is useful to investors for period-to-period comparison of results because the items described below as adjustments to GAAP are not reflective of our core business performance. These financial measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP financial measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. We use these adjusted results because we believe they more clearly highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures, since these measures eliminate from our results specific financial items that have less bearing on our core operating performance. We strongly recommend that investors review the GAAP financial measures and additional non-GAAP information included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including our consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto.

Adjusted operating expenses, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow for the periods presented below are calculated by adding or subtracting the adjustments described below, which are not reflective of our cash operations and core business performance, and their related income tax effect and other tax adjustments (in millions, except for per share amounts):

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Exchanges Segment Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Mortgage Technology Segment Consolidated Nine Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $3,723 $3,304 $1,719 $1,668 $1,514 $815 $6,956 $5,787 Operating expenses 989 944 1,087 1,057 1,648 1,017 3,724 3,018 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 51 49 114 127 593 316 758 492 Less: Transaction and integration costs - - - - 88 201 88 201 Less: Regulatory matter - 11 10 - - - 10 11 Less: Other 11 6 20 - - - 31 6 Adjusted operating expenses $927 $878 $943 $930 $967 $500 $2,837 $2,308 Operating income/(loss) $2,734 $2,360 $632 $611 $(134) $(202) $3,232 $2,769 Adjusted operating income $2,796 $2,426 $776 $738 $547 $315 $4,119 $3,479 Operating margin 73% 71% 37% 37% (9)% (25)% 46% 48% Adjusted operating margin 75% 73% 45% 44% 36% 39% 59% 60%

Adjusted Operating Income, Operating Margin and Operating Expense Reconciliation (In millions) (Unaudited) Exchanges Segment Fixed Income and Data Services Segment Mortgage Technology Segment Consolidated Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total revenues, less transaction-based expenses $1,254 $1,114 $586 $559 $509 $330 $2,349 $2,003 Operating expenses 307 313 376 358 563 487 1,246 1,158 Less: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 17 16 37 42 198 133 252 191 Less: Transaction and integration costs - - - - 37 155 37 155 Less: Regulatory matter - - 10 - - - 10 - Less/(Add): Other (19) - 6 - - - (13) - Adjusted operating expenses $309 $297 $323 $316 $328 $199 $960 $812 Operating income/(loss) $947 $801 $210 $201 $(54) $(157) $1,103 $845 Adjusted operating income $945 $817 $263 $243 $181 $131 $1,389 $1,191 Operating margin 76% 72% 36% 36% (11)% (48)% 47% 42% Adjusted operating margin 75% 73% 45% 44% 35% 39% 59% 59%

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and Diluted EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2024 Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2023 Net income attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 2,056 $ 1,995 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 758 492 Add: Transaction and integration costs 88 201 (Less)/Add: Litigation and regulatory matters (150 ) 11 Add: Net losses from unconsolidated investees 63 91 Add: Loss on sale and fair value adjustments of equity investments and dividends received 1 7 Less: Net interest income on pre-acquisition-related debt - (12 ) Add: Other 31 22 Less: Income tax effect for the above items (199 ) (178 ) Less: Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles (26 ) (131 ) Less: Other tax adjustments - (81 ) Adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 2,622 $ 2,417 Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 3.57 $ 3.55 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 4.55 $ 4.30 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 576 562

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to ICE and Diluted EPS (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2024 Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2023 Net income attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 657 $ 541 Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 252 191 Add: Transaction and integration costs 37 155 Add: Regulatory matter 10 - Add: Net losses from unconsolidated investees 18 26 (Less)/Add: Loss on sale and fair value adjustments of equity investments and dividends received (2 ) 7 (Less)/Add: Other (13 ) 16 Less: Income tax effect for the above items (74 ) (66 ) Add/(Less): Deferred tax adjustments on acquisition-related intangibles 9 (46 ) Adjusted net income attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 894 $ 824 Diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 1.14 $ 0.96 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to ICE common stockholders $ 1.55 $ 1.46 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 577 565

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Calculation (In millions) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,103 $ 2,573 Less: Capital expenditures (212 ) (104 ) Less: Capitalized software development costs (264 ) (222 ) Free cash flow 2,627 2,247 Add: Section 31 fees, net 4 205 Adjusted free cash flow $ 2,631 $ 2,452

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks that connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes helping our customers access mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and efficiency. ICE's futures, equity, and options exchanges - including the New York Stock Exchange - and clearing houses help people invest, raise capital and manage risk. We offer some of the world's largest markets to trade and clear energy and environmental products. Our fixed income, data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers streamline processes and capitalize on opportunities. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming U.S. housing finance, from initial consumer engagement through loan production, closing, registration and the long-term servicing relationship. Together, ICE transforms, streamlines and automates industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading "Key Information Documents (KIDS)."

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 - Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 8, 2024. We caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of an unanticipated event. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all factors that may affect our business and prospects. Further, management cannot assess the impact of each factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

