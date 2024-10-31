Southern Company reports third-quarter 2024 earnings

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported third-quarter earnings of $1.5 billion, or $1.40 per share, in 2024 compared with earnings of $1.4 billion, or $1.30 per share, in the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Southern Company reported earnings of $3.9 billion, or $3.53 per share, compared with $3.1 billion, or $2.86 per share, for the same period in 2023.
Excluding the items described under "Net Income - Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $1.6 billion, or $1.43 per share, during the third quarter of 2024, compared with $1.5 billion, or $1.42 per share, during the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $3.9 billion, or $3.56 per share, compared with $3.3 billion, or $3.01 per share, for the same period in 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Year-to-Date
Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Income - As Reported
$ 1,535
$ 1,422
$ 3,867
$ 3,121
Less:
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction
(3)
(166)
11
(171)
Tax Impact
1
42
(16)
43
Acquisition and Disposition Impacts
-
(2)
-
(2)
Tax Impact
-
1
-
1
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt
-
-
-
(5)
Tax Impact
-
-
-
1
Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant
-
-
-
(38)
Tax Impact
-
-
-
10
Impairments
(36)
-
(36)
-
Tax Impact
9
-
9
-
Net Income - Excluding Items
$ 1,564
$ 1,547
$ 3,899
$ 3,282
Average Shares Outstanding - (in millions)
1,097
1,092
1,096
1,092
Basic Earnings Per Share - Excluding Items
$ 1.43
$ 1.42
$ 3.56
$ 3.01
NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.
Adjusted earnings drivers for the third quarter of 2024, as compared with the same period in 2023, were higher utility revenues, partially offset by increased interest expense, depreciation and amortization, non-fuel operations and maintenance expenses, and income taxes.
Third-quarter 2024 operating revenues were $7.3 billion, compared with $7.0 billion for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 4.2%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, operating revenues were $20.4 billion, compared with $19.2 billion for the corresponding period in 2023, an increase of 6.1%.
"Our entire company, including our premier, state-regulated electric and gas utilities, continued to perform well during the third quarter," said Christopher C. Womack, chairman, president and CEO.
"Employees across the Southern Company system came together in response to Hurricane Helene, a storm of exceptional magnitude which proved to be the most destructive in Georgia Power's history," added Womack. "We are thankful for the thousands of lineworkers, technicians and support staff who joined first responders, emergency management agencies and officials from the local, state and federal government, industry partners and an extraordinary mutual assistance workforce with tireless dedication to restore service to customers across Georgia. We are proud to continue to provide additional assistance to the individuals and families impacted by this devastating storm through contributions to aid organizations and other support. Our commitment to communities and customers has never been more important."
Southern Company's third-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at investor.southerncompany.com.
Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Womack and Chief Financial Officer Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at investor.southerncompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.
About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, Fair360, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit southerncompany.
Southern Company
Financial Highlights
(In Millions Except Earnings Per Share)
Three Months Ended
Year-To-Date
September
Net Income - As Reported
2024
2023
2024
2023
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$ 1,618
$ 1,419
$ 3,630
$ 2,852
Southern Power
82
100
264
288
Southern Company Gas
38
82
555
475
Total
1,738
1,601
4,449
3,615
Parent Company and Other
(203)
(179)
(582)
(494)
Net Income - As Reported
$ 1,535
$ 1,422
$ 3,867
$ 3,121
Basic Earnings Per Share(1)
$ 1.40
$ 1.30
$ 3.53
$ 2.86
Average Shares Outstanding
1,097
1,092
1,096
1,092
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
Year-To-Date
September
Net Income - Excluding Items
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net Income - As Reported
$ 1,535
$ 1,422
$ 3,867
$ 3,121
Less:
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2)
(3)
(166)
11
(171)
Tax Impact
1
42
(16)
43
Acquisition and Disposition Impacts(3)
-
(2)
-
(2)
Tax Impact
-
1
-
1
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(4)
-
-
-
(5)
Tax Impact
-
-
-
1
Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant(5)
-
-
-
(38)
Tax Impact
-
-
-
10
Impairments(6)
(36)
-
(36)
-
Tax Impact
9
-
9
-
Net Income - Excluding Items
$ 1,564
$ 1,547
$ 3,899
$ 3,282
Basic Earnings Per Share - Excluding Items
$ 1.43
$ 1.42
$ 3.56
$ 3.01
Southern Company
Notes
(1)
Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.39 and $3.51 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, and $1.29 and $2.84 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.
(2)
Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a pre-tax credit to income of $21 million ($16 million after tax) related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 reflecting a revision to Georgia Power Company's total project capital cost forecast resulting from a reduction in remaining expected site demobilization costs and other contractor obligations. Additionally, earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a $14 million income tax charge related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to a change in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a pre-tax
(3)
Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a pre-tax loss of $2 million ($1 million after tax) related to the sale of a natural gas storage facility at Southern Company Gas. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.
(4)
Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
(5)
Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a pre-tax charge of $38 million ($28 million after tax) for an estimated loss at Southern Company Gas associated with an Illinois Commerce Commission disallowance related to its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas for calendar year 2019 under the QIP Rider, or Investing in Illinois program. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
(6)
Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a pre-tax impairment loss of $36 million ($27 million after tax) associated with the discontinued development of a multi-use commercial facility at Alabama Power Company. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS
Three Months Ended
Year-To-Date
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Earnings Per Share -
As Reported (1)
$ 1.40
$ 1.30
$ 0.10
$ 3.53
$ 2.86
$ 0.67
Significant Factors:
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
$ 0.18
$ 0.71
Southern Power
(0.02)
(0.02)
Southern Company Gas
(0.04)
0.07
Parent Company and Other
(0.02)
(0.08)
Increase in Shares
-
(0.01)
Total - As Reported
$ 0.10
$ 0.67
Three Months Ended
Year-To-Date
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Earnings Per Share -
Excluding Items
$ 1.43
$ 1.42
$ 0.01
$ 3.56
$ 3.01
$ 0.55
Total - As Reported
$ 0.10
$ 0.67
Less:
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2)
0.12
0.11
Acquisition and Disposition Impacts(3)
-
-
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(4)
-
-
Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant(5)
-
0.03
Impairments(6)
(0.03)
(0.02)
Total - Excluding Items
$ 0.01
$ 0.55
See Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
Notes
(1)
Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.39 and $3.51 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, and $1.29 and $2.84 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.
(2)
Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a pre-tax credit to income of $21 million ($16 million after tax) related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 reflecting a revision to Georgia Power Company's total project capital cost forecast resulting from a reduction in remaining expected site demobilization costs and other contractor obligations. Additionally, earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a $14 million income tax charge related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to a change in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a pre-tax charge of $160 million ($120 million after tax) related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges and/or credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.
(3)
Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a pre-tax loss of $2 million ($1 million after tax) related to the sale of a natural gas storage facility at Southern Company Gas. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.
(4)
Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
(5)
Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a pre-tax charge of $38 million ($28 million after tax) for an estimated loss at Southern Company Gas associated with an Illinois Commerce Commission disallowance related to its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas for calendar year 2019 under the QIP Rider, or Investing in Illinois program. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
(6)
Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a pre-tax impairment loss of $36 million ($27 million after tax) associated with the discontinued development of a multi-use commercial facility at Alabama Power Company. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis
Description
Three Months Ended
September
2024 vs. 2023
Year-To-Date
September
2024 vs. 2023
Retail Sales
(3)¢
2¢
Retail Revenue Impacts
32
72
Weather
(1)
19
Wholesale and Other Operating Revenues
4
10
Non-Fuel Operations and Maintenance Expenses(1)
(10)
(11)
Depreciation and Amortization
(3)
(9)
Interest Expense and Other
(7)
(13)
Income Taxes
(3)
(8)
Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies
9¢
62¢
Southern Power
(2)
(2)
Southern Company Gas
(4)
5
Parent Company and Other
(2)
(9)
Increase in Shares
-
(1)
Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)
1¢
55¢
Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2)
12
11
Acquisition and Disposition Impacts(3)
-
-
Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(4)
-
-
Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant(5)
-
3
Impairments(6)
(3)
(2)
Total Change in EPS (As Reported)
10¢
67¢
See Notes on the following page.
Southern Company
Notes
(1)
Excludes gains/losses on asset sales, which are included in "Interest Expense and Other." Includes non-service cost-related benefits income.
(2)
Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a pre-tax credit to income of $21 million ($16 million after tax) related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 reflecting a revision to Georgia Power Company's total project capital cost forecast resulting from a reduction in remaining expected site demobilization costs and other contractor obligations. Additionally, earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a $14 million income tax charge related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to a change in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a pre-tax charge of $160 million ($120 million after tax) related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges and/or credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.
(3)
Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a pre-tax loss of $2 million ($1 million after tax) related to the sale of a natural gas storage facility at Southern Company Gas. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.
(4)
Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.
(5)
Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a pre-tax charge of $38 million ($28 million after tax) for an estimated loss at Southern Company Gas associated with an Illinois Commerce Commission disallowance related to its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas for calendar year 2019 under the QIP Rider, or Investing in Illinois program. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
(6)
Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a pre-tax impairment loss of $36 million ($27 million after tax) associated with the discontinued development of a multi-use commercial facility at Alabama Power Company. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.
(7)Southern Company
Consolidated Earnings
As Reported
Three Months Ended
September
Year-To-Date
September
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
(in millions)
(in millions)
Retail electric revenues:
Fuel
$ 1,179
$ 1,356
$ (177)
$ 3,250
$ 3,412
$ (162)
Non-fuel
4,187
3,783
404
10,543
9,185
1,358
Wholesale electric revenues
721
727
(6)
1,919
1,930
(11)
Other electric revenues
222
203
19
631
602
29
Natural gas revenues
682
689
(7)
3,220
3,417
(197)
Other revenues
283
222
61
820
662
158
Total operating revenues
7,274
6,980
294
20,383
19,208
1,175
Fuel and purchased power
1,395
1,574
(179)
3,843
4,056
(213)
Cost of natural gas
98
102
(4)
852
1,199
(347)
Cost of other sales
166
126
40
464
381
83
Non-fuel operations and maintenance
1,662
1,424
238
4,543
4,352
191
Depreciation and amortization
1,210
1,143
67
3,537
3,365
172
Taxes other than income taxes
375
341
34
1,155
1,076
79
Estimated loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4
-
160
(160)
(21)
160
(181)
Total operating expenses
4,906
4,870
36
14,373
14,589
(216)
Operating income
2,368
2,110
258
6,010
4,619
1,391
Allowance for equity funds used during
58
66
(8)
167
200
(33)
Earnings from equity method investments
31
32
(1)
107
110
(3)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
692
620
72
2,050
1,812
238
Other income (expense), net
147
141
6
450
428
22
Income taxes
377
297
80
890
492
398
Net income
1,535
1,432
103
3,794
3,053
741
Net income (loss) attributable to
-
10
(10)
(73)
(68)
(5)
Net income attributable to Southern Company
$ 1,535
$ 1,422
$ 113
$ 3,867
$ 3,121
$ 746
Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.
Southern Company
Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers
Three Months Ended September
Year-To-Date September
2024
2023
% Change
Weather
2024
2023
% Change
Weather
(in millions)
(in millions)
Kilowatt-Hour Sales
Total Sales
56,035
55,428
1.1 %
152,461
150,157
1.5 %
Total Retail Sales
41,893
42,364
(1.1) %
(0.4) %
114,154
110,715
3.1 %
0.6 %
Residential
14,677
15,133
(3.0) %
(1.5) %
38,442
36,458
5.4 %
(0.5) %
Commercial
14,279
14,341
(0.4) %
0.1 %
38,419
37,050
3.7 %
2.1 %
Industrial
12,803
12,751
0.4 %
0.4 %
36,889
36,791
0.3 %
0.3 %
Other
134
139
(3.5) %
(3.1) %
404
416
(2.8) %
(3.0) %
Total Wholesale Sales
14,142
13,064
8.2 %
N/A
38,307
39,442
(2.9) %
N/A
Period Ended September
2024
2023
% Change
(in thousands)
Regulated Utility Customers
Total Regulated Utility Customers
8,865
8,792
0.8 %
Traditional Electric Operating Companies
4,530
4,476
1.2 %
Southern Company Gas
4,335
4,316
0.4 %
Southern Company
Financial Overview
As Reported
Three Months Ended
Year-To-Date
September
2024
2023
% Change
2024
2023
% Change
(in millions)
(in millions)
Southern Company -
Operating Revenues
$ 7,274
$ 6,980
4.2 %
$ 20,383
$ 19,208
6.1 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
1,912
1,729
10.6 %
4,684
3,545
32.1 %
Net Income Available to Common
1,535
1,422
7.9 %
3,867
3,121
23.9 %
Alabama Power -
Operating Revenues
$ 2,138
$ 2,083
2.6 %
$ 5,803
$ 5,420
7.1 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
628
644
(2.5) %
1,517
1,235
22.8 %
Net Income Available to Common
493
565
(12.7) %
1,195
1,132
5.6 %
Georgia Power -
Operating Revenues
$ 3,472
$ 3,237
7.3 %
$ 8,745
$ 7,805
12.0 %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
1,296
980
32.2 %
2,765
1,892
46.1 %
Net Income Available to Common
1,050
780
34.6 %
2,249
1,547
45.4 %
Mississippi Power -
Operating Revenues
$ 412
$ 436
(5.5) %
$ 1,118
$ 1,137
(1.7) %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
97
93
4.3 %
233
208
12.0 %
Net Income Available to Common
75
75
- %
186
173
7.5 %
Southern Power -
Operating Revenues
$ 600
$ 653
(8.1) %
$ 1,597
$ 1,686
(5.3) %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
115
149
(22.8) %
223
258
(13.6) %
Net Income Available to Common
82
100
(18.0) %
264
288
(8.3) %
Southern Company Gas -
Operating Revenues
$ 682
$ 689
(1.0) %
$ 3,220
$ 3,417
(5.8) %
Earnings Before Income Taxes
49
110
(55.5) %
739
635
16.4 %
Net Income Available to Common
38
82
(53.7) %
555
475
16.8 %
See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods
