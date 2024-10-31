Anzeige
PR Newswire
31.10.2024
Southern Company reports third-quarter 2024 earnings

ATLANTA, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Company today reported third-quarter earnings of $1.5 billion, or $1.40 per share, in 2024 compared with earnings of $1.4 billion, or $1.30 per share, in the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, Southern Company reported earnings of $3.9 billion, or $3.53 per share, compared with $3.1 billion, or $2.86 per share, for the same period in 2023.

Excluding the items described under "Net Income - Excluding Items" in the table below, Southern Company earned $1.6 billion, or $1.43 per share, during the third quarter of 2024, compared with $1.5 billion, or $1.42 per share, during the third quarter of 2023. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, excluding these items, Southern Company earned $3.9 billion, or $3.56 per share, compared with $3.3 billion, or $3.01 per share, for the same period in 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended
September

Year-to-Date
September

Net Income - Excluding Items (in millions)

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net Income - As Reported

$ 1,535

$ 1,422

$ 3,867

$ 3,121

Less:

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction

(3)

(166)

11

(171)

Tax Impact

1

42

(16)

43

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts

-

(2)

-

(2)

Tax Impact

-

1

-

1

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt

-

-

-

(5)

Tax Impact

-

-

-

1

Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant

-

-

-

(38)

Tax Impact

-

-

-

10

Impairments

(36)

-

(36)

-

Tax Impact

9

-

9

-

Net Income - Excluding Items

$ 1,564

$ 1,547

$ 3,899

$ 3,282

Average Shares Outstanding - (in millions)

1,097

1,092

1,096

1,092

Basic Earnings Per Share - Excluding Items

$ 1.43

$ 1.42

$ 3.56

$ 3.01

NOTE: For more information regarding these non-GAAP adjustments, see the footnotes accompanying the Financial Highlights page of the earnings package.

Adjusted earnings drivers for the third quarter of 2024, as compared with the same period in 2023, were higher utility revenues, partially offset by increased interest expense, depreciation and amortization, non-fuel operations and maintenance expenses, and income taxes.

Third-quarter 2024 operating revenues were $7.3 billion, compared with $7.0 billion for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 4.2%. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, operating revenues were $20.4 billion, compared with $19.2 billion for the corresponding period in 2023, an increase of 6.1%.

"Our entire company, including our premier, state-regulated electric and gas utilities, continued to perform well during the third quarter," said Christopher C. Womack, chairman, president and CEO.

"Employees across the Southern Company system came together in response to Hurricane Helene, a storm of exceptional magnitude which proved to be the most destructive in Georgia Power's history," added Womack. "We are thankful for the thousands of lineworkers, technicians and support staff who joined first responders, emergency management agencies and officials from the local, state and federal government, industry partners and an extraordinary mutual assistance workforce with tireless dedication to restore service to customers across Georgia. We are proud to continue to provide additional assistance to the individuals and families impacted by this devastating storm through contributions to aid organizations and other support. Our commitment to communities and customers has never been more important."

Southern Company's third-quarter earnings slides with supplemental financial information are available at investor.southerncompany.com.

Southern Company's financial analyst call will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern Time today, during which Womack and Chief Financial Officer Daniel S. Tucker will discuss earnings and provide a general business update. Investors, media and the public may listen to a live webcast of the call and view associated slides at investor.southerncompany.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site for 12 months.

About Southern Company
Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is a leading energy provider serving 9 million customers across the Southeast and beyond through its family of companies. Providing clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy with excellent service is our mission. The company has electric operating companies in three states, natural gas distribution companies in four states, a competitive generation company, a leading distributed energy company with national capabilities, a fiber optics network and telecommunications services. Through an industry-leading commitment to innovation, resilience and sustainability, we are taking action to meet customers' and communities' needs while advancing our goal of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Our uncompromising values ensure we put the needs of those we serve at the center of everything we do and are the key to our sustained success. We are transforming energy into economic, environmental and social progress for tomorrow. Our corporate culture and hiring practices have earned the company national awards and recognition from numerous organizations, including Forbes, The Military Times, Fair360, Black Enterprise, J.D. Power, Fortune, Human Rights Campaign and more. To learn more, visit southerncompany.

Southern Company

Financial Highlights

(In Millions Except Earnings Per Share)

Three Months Ended
September

Year-To-Date

September

Net Income - As Reported

2024

2023

2024

2023

Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$ 1,618

$ 1,419

$ 3,630

$ 2,852

Southern Power

82

100

264

288

Southern Company Gas

38

82

555

475

Total

1,738

1,601

4,449

3,615

Parent Company and Other

(203)

(179)

(582)

(494)

Net Income - As Reported

$ 1,535

$ 1,422

$ 3,867

$ 3,121

Basic Earnings Per Share(1)

$ 1.40

$ 1.30

$ 3.53

$ 2.86

Average Shares Outstanding

1,097

1,092

1,096

1,092

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended
September

Year-To-Date

September

Net Income - Excluding Items

2024

2023

2024

2023

Net Income - As Reported

$ 1,535

$ 1,422

$ 3,867

$ 3,121

Less:

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2)

(3)

(166)

11

(171)

Tax Impact

1

42

(16)

43

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts(3)

-

(2)

-

(2)

Tax Impact

-

1

-

1

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(4)

-

-

-

(5)

Tax Impact

-

-

-

1

Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant(5)

-

-

-

(38)

Tax Impact

-

-

-

10

Impairments(6)

(36)

-

(36)

-

Tax Impact

9

-

9

-

Net Income - Excluding Items

$ 1,564

$ 1,547

$ 3,899

$ 3,282

Basic Earnings Per Share - Excluding Items

$ 1.43

$ 1.42

$ 3.56

$ 3.01

Southern Company
Financial Highlights

Notes

(1)

Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.39 and $3.51 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, and $1.29 and $2.84 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.

(2)

Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a pre-tax credit to income of $21 million ($16 million after tax) related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 reflecting a revision to Georgia Power Company's total project capital cost forecast resulting from a reduction in remaining expected site demobilization costs and other contractor obligations. Additionally, earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a $14 million income tax charge related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to a change in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a pre-tax
charge of $160 million ($120 million after tax) related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges and/or credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal
gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.

(3)

Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a pre-tax loss of $2 million ($1 million after tax) related to the sale of a natural gas storage facility at Southern Company Gas. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.

(4)

Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

(5)

Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a pre-tax charge of $38 million ($28 million after tax) for an estimated loss at Southern Company Gas associated with an Illinois Commerce Commission disallowance related to its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas for calendar year 2019 under the QIP Rider, or Investing in Illinois program. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

(6)

Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a pre-tax impairment loss of $36 million ($27 million after tax) associated with the discontinued development of a multi-use commercial facility at Alabama Power Company. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company

Significant Factors Impacting EPS

Three Months Ended
September

Year-To-Date
September

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Earnings Per Share -

As Reported (1)

$ 1.40

$ 1.30

$ 0.10

$ 3.53

$ 2.86

$ 0.67

Significant Factors:

Traditional Electric Operating Companies

$ 0.18

$ 0.71

Southern Power

(0.02)

(0.02)

Southern Company Gas

(0.04)

0.07

Parent Company and Other

(0.02)

(0.08)

Increase in Shares

-

(0.01)

Total - As Reported

$ 0.10

$ 0.67

Three Months Ended
September

Year-To-Date
September

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

Earnings Per Share -

Excluding Items

$ 1.43

$ 1.42

$ 0.01

$ 3.56

$ 3.01

$ 0.55

Total - As Reported

$ 0.10

$ 0.67

Less:

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2)

0.12

0.11

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts(3)

-

-

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(4)

-

-

Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant(5)

-

0.03

Impairments(6)

(0.03)

(0.02)

Total - Excluding Items

$ 0.01

$ 0.55

See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company
Significant Factors Impacting EPS

Notes

(1)

Dilution is not material in any period presented. Diluted earnings per share was $1.39 and $3.51 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively, and $1.29 and $2.84 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.

(2)

Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a pre-tax credit to income of $21 million ($16 million after tax) related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 reflecting a revision to Georgia Power Company's total project capital cost forecast resulting from a reduction in remaining expected site demobilization costs and other contractor obligations. Additionally, earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a $14 million income tax charge related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to a change in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a pre-tax charge of $160 million ($120 million after tax) related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges and/or credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.

(3)

Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a pre-tax loss of $2 million ($1 million after tax) related to the sale of a natural gas storage facility at Southern Company Gas. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.

(4)

Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

(5)

Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a pre-tax charge of $38 million ($28 million after tax) for an estimated loss at Southern Company Gas associated with an Illinois Commerce Commission disallowance related to its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas for calendar year 2019 under the QIP Rider, or Investing in Illinois program. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

(6)

Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a pre-tax impairment loss of $36 million ($27 million after tax) associated with the discontinued development of a multi-use commercial facility at Alabama Power Company. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

Southern Company

EPS Earnings Analysis

Description

Three Months Ended

September

2024 vs. 2023

Year-To-Date

September

2024 vs. 2023

Retail Sales

(3)¢

Retail Revenue Impacts

32

72

Weather

(1)

19

Wholesale and Other Operating Revenues

4

10

Non-Fuel Operations and Maintenance Expenses(1)

(10)

(11)

Depreciation and Amortization

(3)

(9)

Interest Expense and Other

(7)

(13)

Income Taxes

(3)

(8)

Total Traditional Electric Operating Companies

62¢

Southern Power

(2)

(2)

Southern Company Gas

(4)

5

Parent Company and Other

(2)

(9)

Increase in Shares

-

(1)

Total Change in EPS (Excluding Items)

55¢

Estimated Loss on Plants Under Construction(2)

12

11

Acquisition and Disposition Impacts(3)

-

-

Loss on Extinguishment of Debt(4)

-

-

Estimated Loss on Qualifying Infrastructure Plant(5)

-

3

Impairments(6)

(3)

(2)

Total Change in EPS (As Reported)

10¢

67¢

See Notes on the following page.

Southern Company
EPS Earnings Analysis

Notes

(1)

Excludes gains/losses on asset sales, which are included in "Interest Expense and Other." Includes non-service cost-related benefits income.

(2)

Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a pre-tax credit to income of $21 million ($16 million after tax) related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 reflecting a revision to Georgia Power Company's total project capital cost forecast resulting from a reduction in remaining expected site demobilization costs and other contractor obligations. Additionally, earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a $14 million income tax charge related to the remeasuring of deferred tax assets associated with the previously recognized estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4 due to a change in the State of Georgia corporate tax rate. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a pre-tax charge of $160 million ($120 million after tax) related to the estimated probable loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4. Further charges and/or credits may occur; however, the amount and timing are uncertain. Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023 also include charges (net of salvage proceeds), associated legal expenses (net of insurance recoveries), and tax impacts related to Mississippi Power Company's integrated coal gasification combined cycle facility project in Kemper County, Mississippi. Mississippi Power Company expects to incur additional pre-tax period costs to complete dismantlement of the abandoned gasifier-related assets and site restoration activities, including related costs for compliance and safety, asset retirement obligation accretion, and property taxes, net of salvage, totaling approximately $15 million annually through 2025.

(3)

Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a pre-tax loss of $2 million ($1 million after tax) related to the sale of a natural gas storage facility at Southern Company Gas. Further impacts may result from future acquisition and disposition activities; however, the amount and timing of any such impacts are uncertain.

(4)

Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include costs associated with the extinguishment of debt at Southern Company. Similar transaction costs may occur in the future at Southern Company or one of its unregulated subsidiaries; however, the amount and timing of any such costs are uncertain.

(5)

Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 include a pre-tax charge of $38 million ($28 million after tax) for an estimated loss at Southern Company Gas associated with an Illinois Commerce Commission disallowance related to its review of the Qualifying Infrastructure Plant (QIP) capital investments by Nicor Gas for calendar year 2019 under the QIP Rider, or Investing in Illinois program. Further charges may occur; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

(6)

Earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 include a pre-tax impairment loss of $36 million ($27 million after tax) associated with the discontinued development of a multi-use commercial facility at Alabama Power Company. Impairment charges may occur in the future; however, the amount and timing of any such charges are uncertain.

(7)Southern Company

Consolidated Earnings

As Reported

Three Months Ended

September

Year-To-Date

September

2024

2023

Change

2024

2023

Change

(in millions)

(in millions)

Retail electric revenues:

Fuel

$ 1,179

$ 1,356

$ (177)

$ 3,250

$ 3,412

$ (162)

Non-fuel

4,187

3,783

404

10,543

9,185

1,358

Wholesale electric revenues

721

727

(6)

1,919

1,930

(11)

Other electric revenues

222

203

19

631

602

29

Natural gas revenues

682

689

(7)

3,220

3,417

(197)

Other revenues

283

222

61

820

662

158

Total operating revenues

7,274

6,980

294

20,383

19,208

1,175

Fuel and purchased power

1,395

1,574

(179)

3,843

4,056

(213)

Cost of natural gas

98

102

(4)

852

1,199

(347)

Cost of other sales

166

126

40

464

381

83

Non-fuel operations and maintenance

1,662

1,424

238

4,543

4,352

191

Depreciation and amortization

1,210

1,143

67

3,537

3,365

172

Taxes other than income taxes

375

341

34

1,155

1,076

79

Estimated loss on Plant Vogtle Units 3 and 4

-

160

(160)

(21)

160

(181)

Total operating expenses

4,906

4,870

36

14,373

14,589

(216)

Operating income

2,368

2,110

258

6,010

4,619

1,391

Allowance for equity funds used during
construction

58

66

(8)

167

200

(33)

Earnings from equity method investments

31

32

(1)

107

110

(3)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

692

620

72

2,050

1,812

238

Other income (expense), net

147

141

6

450

428

22

Income taxes

377

297

80

890

492

398

Net income

1,535

1,432

103

3,794

3,053

741

Net income (loss) attributable to
noncontrolling interests

-

10

(10)

(73)

(68)

(5)

Net income attributable to Southern Company

$ 1,535

$ 1,422

$ 113

$ 3,867

$ 3,121

$ 746

Certain prior year data may have been reclassified to conform with current year presentation.

Southern Company

Kilowatt-Hour Sales and Customers

Three Months Ended September

Year-To-Date September

2024

2023

% Change

Weather
Adjusted
% Change

2024

2023

% Change

Weather
Adjusted
% Change

(in millions)

(in millions)

Kilowatt-Hour Sales

Total Sales

56,035

55,428

1.1 %

152,461

150,157

1.5 %

Total Retail Sales

41,893

42,364

(1.1) %

(0.4) %

114,154

110,715

3.1 %

0.6 %

Residential

14,677

15,133

(3.0) %

(1.5) %

38,442

36,458

5.4 %

(0.5) %

Commercial

14,279

14,341

(0.4) %

0.1 %

38,419

37,050

3.7 %

2.1 %

Industrial

12,803

12,751

0.4 %

0.4 %

36,889

36,791

0.3 %

0.3 %

Other

134

139

(3.5) %

(3.1) %

404

416

(2.8) %

(3.0) %

Total Wholesale Sales

14,142

13,064

8.2 %

N/A

38,307

39,442

(2.9) %

N/A

Period Ended September

2024

2023

% Change

(in thousands)

Regulated Utility Customers

Total Regulated Utility Customers

8,865

8,792

0.8 %

Traditional Electric Operating Companies

4,530

4,476

1.2 %

Southern Company Gas

4,335

4,316

0.4 %

Southern Company

Financial Overview

As Reported

Three Months Ended
September

Year-To-Date

September

2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

(in millions)

(in millions)

Southern Company -

Operating Revenues

$ 7,274

$ 6,980

4.2 %

$ 20,383

$ 19,208

6.1 %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

1,912

1,729

10.6 %

4,684

3,545

32.1 %

Net Income Available to Common

1,535

1,422

7.9 %

3,867

3,121

23.9 %

Alabama Power -

Operating Revenues

$ 2,138

$ 2,083

2.6 %

$ 5,803

$ 5,420

7.1 %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

628

644

(2.5) %

1,517

1,235

22.8 %

Net Income Available to Common

493

565

(12.7) %

1,195

1,132

5.6 %

Georgia Power -

Operating Revenues

$ 3,472

$ 3,237

7.3 %

$ 8,745

$ 7,805

12.0 %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

1,296

980

32.2 %

2,765

1,892

46.1 %

Net Income Available to Common

1,050

780

34.6 %

2,249

1,547

45.4 %

Mississippi Power -

Operating Revenues

$ 412

$ 436

(5.5) %

$ 1,118

$ 1,137

(1.7) %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

97

93

4.3 %

233

208

12.0 %

Net Income Available to Common

75

75

- %

186

173

7.5 %

Southern Power -

Operating Revenues

$ 600

$ 653

(8.1) %

$ 1,597

$ 1,686

(5.3) %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

115

149

(22.8) %

223

258

(13.6) %

Net Income Available to Common

82

100

(18.0) %

264

288

(8.3) %

Southern Company Gas -

Operating Revenues

$ 682

$ 689

(1.0) %

$ 3,220

$ 3,417

(5.8) %

Earnings Before Income Taxes

49

110

(55.5) %

739

635

16.4 %

Net Income Available to Common

38

82

(53.7) %

555

475

16.8 %

See Financial Highlights pages for discussion of certain significant items occurring during the periods

SOURCE Southern Company

© 2024 PR Newswire
