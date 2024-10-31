Patrick Industries, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights (compared to Third Quarter 2023 unless otherwise noted)

Net sales increased 6% to $919 million driven by a 13% increase in Housing revenue and our first quarter acquisition of Sportech, which together more than offset a 21% decline in Marine revenue.

Operating margin decreased 10 basis points to 8.1%. For the first nine months of 2024, adjusted operating margin improved 20 basis points to 7.8%.

Net income increased 3% to $41 million. Diluted earnings per share of $1.80 included the dilutive impact of our convertible notes and related warrants in the period, or an estimated $0.06 per share. For the first nine months of 2024, adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 13% to $5.75.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 7% to $121 million; adjusted EBITDA margin increased 10 basis points to 13.2%.

Cash flow provided by operating activities was $224 million for the first nine months of the year compared to $294 million in the same period last year. Free cash flow, on a trailing twelve-month basis, was $277 million.

Completed the acquisition of RecPro, which significantly increases our penetration into the RV aftermarket, while also providing synergy opportunity for our Marine and Powersports end markets to sell through a more advanced aftermarket distribution channel.

Maintained solid balance sheet and liquidity position, ending the third quarter with a total net leverage ratio of 2.6x following the acquisition of RecPro and liquidity of $458 million.

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company amended and extended the maturity of its credit facility, and also issued $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.375% Senior Notes due 2032. The Company plans to redeem its 7.500% Senior Notes due 2027 with a portion of the proceeds.

Patrick plans to host an investor day in New York City on December 3, 2024.

ELKHART, Ind., Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK) ("Patrick" or the "Company"), a leading component solutions provider for the Outdoor Enthusiast and Housing markets, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 29, 2024.

Net sales increased 6% to $919 million, an increase of $53 million compared to the third quarter of 2023. The growth in net sales was due to a 13% increase in Housing revenue coupled with revenue gains from our Sportech acquisition, which closed in January of this year. These factors more than offset a 21% decline in Marine revenue as marine OEMs as well as OEMs across our other Outdoor Enthusiast markets continued to maintain highly disciplined production schedules in an effort to manage dealer inventory in alignment with current end market demand.

Operating income of $74 million in the third quarter of 2024 increased $3 million, or 5%, compared to $71 million in the third quarter of 2023. Operating margin of 8.1% decreased 10 basis points compared to 8.2% in the same period a year ago, reflecting higher SG&A expenses and amortization costs related to acquisitions. For the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, excluding acquisition transaction costs and purchase accounting adjustments in both periods, adjusted operating margin improved 20 basis points to 7.8%.

Net income increased 3% to $41 million, compared to $40 million in the third quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share of $1.80 in the third quarter of 2024 included approximately $0.06 of dilution from our convertible notes and related warrants. There was no dilutive impact from the convertible notes in the third quarter of 2023. For the first nine months of 2024 compared to the first nine months of 2023, excluding acquisition transaction costs and purchase accounting adjustments in both periods, adjusted net income increased 14% to $128 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 13% to $5.75. Diluted earnings per share for the first nine months of 2024 included approximately $0.10 of dilution from our 2028 convertible notes and related warrants. The prior year period included approximately $0.05 of dilution related to our 1.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023, which were repaid in cash in February 2023.

"The Patrick team delivered another quarter of solid results with revenue and net income growth supported by the continued diversification of our business," said Andy Nemeth, Chief Executive Officer. "The resilience of our model is directly related to the dedication and talent of our incredible team members, and the strategic investments we have made enabling Patrick to perform well during a prolonged period of inventory destocking that has continued to affect our Outdoor Enthusiast end markets at different times over the last two years."

Jeff Rodino, President - RV, said, "This quarter, we welcomed RecPro into our family of brands, which meaningfully expands our position in the direct-to-consumer RV and enthusiast aftermarket. We are energized by the depth and breadth of their product offering, the synergies across our business, and their tremendous leadership and expertise in e-commerce and aftermarket sales. We believe RecPro's efficient distribution channel and significant consumer reach will substantially enhance our ability to provide Patrick's valuable aftermarket solutions across all of our end markets."

Third Quarter 2024 Revenue by Market Sector

(compared to Third Quarter 2023 unless otherwise noted)

RV (43% of Revenue)

Revenue of $396 million decreased 1% while wholesale RV industry unit shipments increased 6%.

Content per wholesale RV unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) decreased by 1% to $4,887. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, content per wholesale RV unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) decreased 2%.

Marine (15% of Revenue)

Revenue of $136 million decreased 21% while estimated wholesale powerboat industry unit shipments decreased 23%. Our Marine end market revenue previously included Powersports revenue, which we began to report separately following the Sportech acquisition. End market revenue and content per unit reflect this change for the relevant periods.

Estimated content per wholesale powerboat unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) decreased 6% to $3,936. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, estimated content per wholesale powerboat unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) was flat.

Powersports (10% of Revenue)

Revenue of $87 million increased 204%, driven primarily by the acquisition of Sportech in the first quarter of 2024.

Housing (32% of Revenue, comprised of Manufactured Housing ("MH") and Industrial)

Revenue of $300 million increased 13%; estimated wholesale MH industry unit shipments increased 17%; total housing starts decreased 3%.

Estimated content per wholesale MH unit (on a trailing twelve-month basis) increased 1% to $6,518. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, estimated content per wholesale MH unit increased 1%.

Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

For the first nine months of 2024, cash provided by operating activities was $224 million compared to $294 million for the prior year period, with the change primarily driven by investments in working capital. Purchases of property, plant and equipment totaled $18 million in the third quarter of 2024, reflecting maintenance capital expenditures and continued investments in alignment with our automation and technology initiatives. On a trailing twelve-month basis, free cash flow through the third quarter of 2024 was $277 million, compared to $412 million through the third quarter of 2023 when we aggressively monetized working capital in a declining sales environment. Our long-term debt increased approximately $70 million during the third quarter of 2024, primarily as the result of the RecPro acquisition, which closed on September 6, 2024.

We remained disciplined in allocating and deploying capital, returning approximately $12 million to shareholders in the third quarter of 2024 through dividends. We remain opportunistic on share repurchases and had $78 million left authorized under our current share repurchase plan at the end of the third quarter.

Our total debt at the end of the third quarter was approximately $1.4 billion, resulting in a total net leverage ratio of 2.6x (as calculated in accordance with our credit agreement). Available liquidity, comprised of borrowing availability under our credit facility and cash on hand, was approximately $458 million.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we reduced our cost of debt and increased our liquidity position by issuing $500 million of 6.375% Senior Notes due 2032 and expanding the capacity of our credit facility to $1.0 billion, while extending the maturity date to October 2029. We plan to use a portion of the proceeds from these transactions to redeem our 7.500% Senior Notes on November 7, 2024. Following these transactions, the Company's next major debt maturity will be in 2028.

Business Outlook and Summary

"Our team remains confident in the strength of our brand portfolio, disciplined operating model, earnings power of the business, and the profitable runway of opportunity that exists in each of our primary end markets," continued Mr. Nemeth. "We are intensely focusing on elevating the customer experience, invigorating our team's entrepreneurial spirit, winning additional market share by exceeding customer expectations, and growing the business through accretive acquisitions while strategically allocating capital toward automation and innovation initiatives. Over the last year, the teams at Patrick, in collaboration with our Advanced Product Group, have significantly expanded our product development and prototyping activities as a way to bring next-generation solutions to our customers over the next few years. We are optimistic that a positive demand inflection will occur in 2025, and believe recent interest rate reductions, lower inflation levels and continued solid economic data are important ingredients to bring this recovery to fruition, at which point our business is sized and scaled to pivot in alignment with our customers' needs. We are deeply appreciative of the incredible commitment and dedication of our team members and energized by their efforts and drive each and every day."

Conference Call Webcast

About Patrick Industries, Inc.

Patrick (NASDAQ: PATK) is a leading component solutions provider serving the RV, Marine, Powersports and Housing markets. Since 1959, Patrick has empowered manufacturers and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve next-level recreation experiences. Our customer-focused approach brings together design, manufacturing, distribution, and transportation in a full solutions model that defines us as a trusted partner. Patrick is home to more than 85 leading brands, all united by a commitment to quality, customer service, and innovation. Headquartered in Elkhart, IN, Patrick employs approximately 10,000 skilled team members throughout the United States. For more information on Patrick, our brands, and products, please visit www.patrickind.com .

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





















Third Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data)

September 29,

2024

October 1,

2023

September 29,

2024

October 1,

2023 NET SALES

$ 919,444

$ 866,073

$ 2,869,560

$ 2,686,858 Cost of goods sold

706,930

666,954

2,220,897

2,083,527 GROSS PROFIT

212,514

199,119

648,663

603,331

















Operating Expenses:















Warehouse and delivery

37,865

37,664

114,053

109,540 Selling, general and administrative

75,783

70,873

244,617

231,814 Amortization of intangible assets

24,449

19,507

71,545

59,093 Total operating expenses

138,097

128,044

430,215

400,447 OPERATING INCOME

74,417

71,075

218,448

202,884 Interest expense, net

20,050

16,879

60,483

53,623 Income before income taxes

54,367

54,196

157,965

149,261 Income taxes

13,501

14,646

34,122

37,181 NET INCOME

$ 40,866

$ 39,550

$ 123,843

$ 112,080

















BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

$ 1.88

$ 1.84

$ 5.71

$ 5.20 DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

$ 1.80

$ 1.81

$ 5.55

$ 5.09

















Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic

21,740

21,511

21,706

21,541 Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

22,641

21,884

22,297

22,063

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)













As of ($ in thousands)

September 29, 2024

December 31, 2023 ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 52,606

$ 11,409 Trade and other receivables, net

255,369

163,838 Inventories

545,445

510,133 Prepaid expenses and other

59,539

49,251 Total current assets

912,959

734,631 Property, plant and equipment, net

369,342

353,625 Operating lease right-of-use assets

205,110

177,717 Goodwill and intangible assets, net

1,628,358

1,288,546 Other non-current assets

7,184

7,929 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 3,122,953

$ 2,562,448 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current Liabilities:







Current maturities of long-term debt

$ 11,250

$ 7,500 Current operating lease liabilities

53,335

48,761 Accounts payable

189,274

140,524 Accrued liabilities

125,330

111,711 Total current liabilities

379,189

308,496 Long-term debt, less current maturities, net

1,377,727

1,018,356 Long-term operating lease liabilities

156,083

132,444 Deferred tax liabilities, net

68,012

46,724 Other long-term liabilities

12,461

11,091 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,993,472

1,517,111









TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

1,129,481

1,045,337









TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 3,122,953

$ 2,562,448

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands)

September 29, 2024

October 1, 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







Net income

$ 123,843

$ 112,080 Depreciation and amortization

124,002

107,976 Stock-based compensation expense

14,367

13,675 Other adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

2,335

4,024 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions of businesses

(40,357)

56,075 Net cash provided by operating activities

224,190

293,830 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES







Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(50,264)

(47,430) Business acquisitions and other investing activities

(435,137)

(28,033) Net cash used in investing activities

(485,401)

(75,463) NET CASH FLOWS PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

302,408

(224,764) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

41,197

(6,397) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

11,409

22,847 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 52,606

$ 16,450

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC. Earnings Per Common Share (Unaudited) The table below illustrates the calculation for earnings per common share:



Third Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data)

September 29,

2024

October 1,

2023

September 29,

2024

October 1,

2023 Numerator:















Earnings for basic earnings per common share calculation

$ 40,866

$ 39,550

$ 123,843

$ 112,080 Effect of interest on potentially dilutive convertible notes, net of tax

-

-

-

162 Earnings for diluted earnings per common share calculation

$ 40,866

$ 39,550

$ 123,843

$ 112,242 Denominator:















Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

21,740

21,511

21,706

21,541 Weighted average impact of potentially dilutive convertible notes

554

-

340

221 Weighted average impact of potentially dilutive warrants

117

-

39

- Weighted average impact of potentially dilutive securities

230

373

212

301 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

22,641

21,884

22,297

22,063 Earnings per common share:















Basic earnings per common share

$ 1.88

$ 1.84

$ 5.71

$ 5.20 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.80

$ 1.81

$ 5.55

$ 5.09

PATRICK INDUSTRIES, INC.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Metrics

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the Company also provides financial metrics, such as net leverage ratio, content per unit, free cash flow, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS), adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA margin and available liquidity, which we believe are important measures of the Company's business performance. These metrics should not be considered alternatives to U.S. GAAP. Our computations of net leverage ratio, content per unit, free cash flow, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted dilutive EPS, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA margin and available liquidity may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. Content per unit metrics are generally calculated using our market sales divided by Company estimates based on third-party measures of industry volume. We calculate EBITDA by adding back depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, and income tax expense to net income. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by taking EBITDA and adding back stock-based compensation and loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, acquisition related costs, acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up adjustments and subtracting out gain on sale of property, plant and equipment. Adjusted net income is calculated by removing the impact of acquisition related transaction costs, net of tax and acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up adjustments, net of tax. Adjusted diluted EPS is calculated as adjusted net income divided by our weighted average shares outstanding. Adjusted operating margin is calculated by removing the impact of acquisition related transaction costs and acquisition-related fair-value inventory step-up adjustments. We calculate free cash flow by subtracting cash paid for purchases of property, plant and equipment from cash flow from operations. RV wholesale unit shipments are provided by the RV Industry Association. Marine wholesale unit shipments are Company estimates based on data provided by the National Marine Manufacturers Association. MH wholesale unit shipments are provided by the Manufactured Housing Institute. Housing starts are provided by the U.S. Census Bureau. You should not consider these metrics in isolation or as substitutes for an analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.

The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA:





Third Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands)

September 29,

2024

October 1,

2023

September 29,

2024

October 1,

2023 Net income

$ 40,866

$ 39,550

$ 123,843

$ 112,080 + Depreciation & amortization

42,186

36,484

124,002

107,976 + Interest expense, net

20,050

16,879

60,483

53,623 + Income taxes

13,501

14,646

34,122

37,181 EBITDA

116,603

107,559

342,450

310,860 + Stock-based compensation

4,625

5,729

14,367

13,675 + Acquisition related transaction costs

-

-

4,998

- + Acquisition related fair-value inventory step-up

-

-

822

610 + (Gain) Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment

(34)

142

(402)

242 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 121,194

$ 113,430

$ 362,235

$ 325,387

The following table reconciles cash flow from operations to free cash flow on a trailing twelve-month basis:





Trailing Twelve Months Ended ($ in thousands)

September 29, 2024

October 1, 2023 Cash flow from operating activities

$ 339,032

$ 475,760 Less: purchases of property, plant and equipment

(61,821)

(63,876) Free cash flow

$ 277,211

$ 411,884

The following table reconciles operating margin to adjusted operating margin:





Third Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 29,

2024

October 1,

2023

September 29,

2024

October 1,

2023 Operating margin

8.1 %

8.2 %

7.6 %

7.6 % Acquisition related fair-value inventory step-up

- %

- %

- %

- % Transaction costs

- %

- %

0.2 %

- % Adjusted operating margin

8.1 %

8.2 %

7.8 %

7.6 %

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per common share to adjusted diluted earnings per common share:





Third Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data)

September 29,

2024

October 1,

2023

September 29,

2024

October 1,

2023 Net income

$ 40,866

$ 39,550

$ 123,843

$ 112,080 + Acquisition related fair-value inventory step-up

-

-

822

610 + Transaction costs

-

-

4,998

- - Tax impact of adjustments

-

-

(1,488)

(154) Adjusted net income

$ 40,866

$ 39,550

$ 128,175

$ 112,536

















Diluted earnings per common share (per above)

$ 1.80

$ 1.81

$ 5.55

$ 5.09 Transaction costs, net of tax

-

-

0.17

- Acquisition related fair-value inventory step-up, net of tax

-

-

0.03

0.01 Adjusted diluted earnings per common share

$ 1.80

$ 1.81

$ 5.75

$ 5.10

