Enviri Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Third quarter revenues totaled $574 million; organic growth in the quarter was 1%



Q3 GAAP operating income of $37 million



Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 totaled $85 million, an increase of 3% over the prior-year quarter



Completed sale of Reed Minerals, enabling Company to surpass 2024 asset sales goal of $50 to $75 million



Refinanced revolving credit and accounts receivable securitization facilities, enhancing financial flexibility



2024 Adjusted EBITDA now expected to be within range of $317 million and $327 million; mid-point lowered 3% to reflect sale of Reed Minerals and other factors

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) today reported third quarter 2024 results. Revenues in the third quarter of 2024 totaled $574 million. GAAP operating income from continuing operations for the third quarter of 2024 was $37 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $85 million, an increase of 3% over the prior-year quarter.

On a U.S. GAAP ("GAAP") basis, the third quarter of 2024 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.15, including the impact of the Reed Minerals sale, certain Harsco Rail contract adjustments and other unusual items. The adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations in the third quarter of 2024 was $0.01. These figures compare with third quarter of 2023 GAAP diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $0.12, after strategic expenses, an accounts receivable provision, and other unusual items, and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.08.

"Enviri reported results within our quarterly earnings guidance range, despite market weakness in Harsco Environmental as well as shipment delays and operational challenges within Harsco Rail," said Enviri Chairman and CEO Nick Grasberger. "Notwithstanding those headwinds, Clean Earth had another standout quarter, achieving record quarterly profits and margins, driven by increased pricing and efficiency improvements. We also successfully executed on a number of key initiatives, including surpassing our 2024 asset sales target with the sale of Reed Minerals and extending our credit facility, providing us with enhanced financial flexibility."

"As we look to the end of 2024, we expect the headwinds in Harsco Environmental and Harsco Rail to persist in the short-term, as reflected in our fourth quarter outlook. Our focus remains on controlling what we can control with the help of our talented team by continuing to execute on our growth plan and strategic priorities. These actions are expected to drive meaningful earnings and cash flow increases and enhance value for shareholders over time."

Enviri Corporation-Selected Third Quarter Results

($ in millions, except per share amounts) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Revenues $ 574 $ 597 Operating income/(loss) from continuing operations - GAAP $ 37 $ 29 Diluted EPS from continuing operations - GAAP $ (0.15 ) $ (0.12 ) Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 85 $ 82 Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP 14.8 % 13.7 % Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations - non-GAAP $ (0.01 ) $ 0.08

Note: Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations and Adjusted EBITDA details presented throughout this release are adjusted for unusual items; in addition, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations is adjusted for acquisition-related amortization expense. See below for definition of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Consolidated Third Quarter Operating Results

Consolidated revenues from continuing operations were $574 million, or 4% below the prior-year quarter due to business divestitures and foreign currency translation. FX translation negatively impacted third quarter 2024 revenues by approximately $6 million and Adjusted EBITDA by approximately $2 million compared with the prior-year period.

The Company's GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $37 million for the third quarter of 2024, compared with GAAP operating income of $29 million in the same quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, Adjusted EBITDA totaled $85 million in the third quarter of 2024 versus $82 million in the third quarter of the prior year, an increase of 3%, with this increase driven by Clean Earth performance.

Third Quarter Business Review

Harsco Environmental

($ in millions) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Revenues $ 279 $ 286 Operating income (loss) - GAAP $ 33 $ 18 Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 53 $ 54 Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP 19.0 % 18.9 %



Harsco Environmental revenues totaled $279 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 2% compared with the prior-year quarter. This change is attributable to FX translation, business divestitures and contract exits, partially offset by price increases, growth contracts and higher service levels. Excluding the FX and divestiture impacts, revenue growth was 5%. The segment's GAAP operating income and Adjusted EBITDA totaled $33 million and $53 million, respectively, in the third quarter of 2024. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $18 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $54 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted earnings reflects the above-mentioned impacts. As a result, Harsco Environmental's Adjusted EBITDA margin was 19.0% in the third quarter of 2024 versus 18.9% in the comparable quarter of 2023.

Clean Earth

($ in millions) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Revenues $ 237 $ 239 Operating income (loss) - GAAP $ 27 $ 21 Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ 42 $ 34 Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP 17.5 % 14.2 %



Clean Earth revenues totaled $237 million in the third quarter of 2024, a 1% decrease over the prior-year quarter as lower volumes (mainly from Industrial markets) offset higher services pricing. The segment's GAAP operating income was $27 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $42 million in the third quarter of 2024. These figures compare with GAAP operating income of $21 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $34 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year improvement in adjusted earnings reflects higher pricing, efficiency improvements and lower administrative costs, partially offset by lower volume impacts. As a result, Clean Earth's Adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 17.5% in the third quarter of 2024 versus 14.2% in the comparable quarter of 2023.

Harsco Rail

($ in millions) Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Revenues $ 58 $ 72 Operating income (loss) - GAAP $ (14 ) $ (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA - non-GAAP $ (2 ) $ 2 Adjusted EBITDA margin - non-GAAP (4.3 )% 2.6 %



Harsco Rail revenues totaled $58 million in the third quarter of 2024, a 20% decrease over the prior-year quarter. This change reflects lower volumes of equipment, aftermarket parts and contracted services as well as certain contract loss adjustments relative to the comparable 2023 quarter. Note that certain equipment shipments were delayed to the fourth quarter because of Hurricane Helene's effect on operations. The segment's GAAP operating loss was $14 million and Adjusted EBITDA loss was $2 million in the third quarter of 2024. These figures compare with a GAAP operating loss of $1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2 million in the prior-year period. The year-on-year change in adjusted earnings resulted mainly from lower volumes as mentioned above as well as a less favorable product mix.

Cash Flow

Net cash provided by operating activities was $1 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with net cash provided by operating activities of $18 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted free cash flow was $(34) million in the third quarter of 2024, compared with $(7) million in the prior-year period. The change in adjusted free cash flow compared with the prior-year quarter is attributable to the timing of working capital and higher capital spending.

2024 Outlook

The Company's 2024 Adjusted EBITDA outlook is updated to reflect the sale of Reed Minerals and lower volumes in Harsco Environmental as well as shipment delays and supply chain and other production challenges that are slowing performance against certain contracts in Harsco Rail, partially offset by an improved outlook for Clean Earth. Guidance for free cash flow has been revised as a result.

The mid-point of the 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance represents a 5% increase, compared with 2023. Key business drivers for each segment as well as other 2024 guidance details are below:

Harsco Environmental Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be below prior-year results. Currency impacts, business divestitures, exited contracts, lower commodity prices and personnel investments are expected to be partially offset by higher services pricing, site improvement initiatives and higher services volumes at certain sites, including those tied to growth investments and new contracts.

Clean Earth Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase versus 2023 as a result of higher services pricing (net of inflation) and efficiency initiatives, offsetting the impacts of a less favorable project-related business mix as well as the 2023 Stericycle settlement not repeating.

Harsco Rail Adjusted EBITDA is expected to increase versus 2023 as a result of higher demand and pricing for standard equipment offerings, technology products and contracted services, partially offset by lower contributions from aftermarket parts (volume and product mix driven).

Corporate spending is anticipated to decrease (single-digit percentage) when compared with 2023.

2024 Full Year Outlook Current Prior GAAP Operating Income $117 - $127 million $128 - $141 million Adjusted EBITDA $317 - $327 million $327 - $340 million GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.61) - $(0.72) $(0.42) - $(0.58) Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.06) - $(0.16) $0.07 - $(0.09) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $0 - $(20) million $10 - $30 million Net Interest Expense, Excluding Any Unusual Items $108 million $108 - $111 million Account Receivable Securitization Fees $11 million $11 million Pension Expense (Non-Operating) $17 million $17 million Tax Expense, Excluding Any Unusual Items $32 - $34 million $31 - $34 million Net Capital Expenditures $120 - $125 million $130 - $140 million Q4 2024 Outlook GAAP Operating Income $23 - $33 million Adjusted EBITDA $68 - $78 million GAAP Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.09) - $(0.20) Adjusted Diluted Earnings/(Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations $(0.03) - $(0.14)

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries. Additional information can be found at www.enviri.com.

ENVIRI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues from continuing operations: Service revenues $ 488,132 $ 490,791 $ 1,492,569 $ 1,434,314 Product revenues 85,495 106,177 291,368 332,375 Total revenues 573,627 596,968 1,783,937 1,766,689 Costs and expenses from continuing operations: Cost of services sold 373,924 377,539 1,154,998 1,120,578 Cost of products sold 80,821 93,389 258,227 277,086 Selling, general and administrative expenses 89,183 93,513 266,763 262,175 Research and development expenses 888 902 2,692 2,441 Property, plant and equipment impairment charge - - - 14,099 Remeasurement of long-lived assets - - 10,695 - Gain on sale of businesses, net (8,601 ) - (10,478 ) - Other expense (income), net 40 2,865 6,600 (4,052 ) Total costs and expenses 536,255 568,208 1,689,497 1,672,327 Operating income (loss) from continuing operations 37,372 28,760 94,440 94,362 Interest income 981 1,722 6,113 4,796 Interest expense (28,813 ) (27,552 ) (84,869 ) (78,956 ) Facility fees and debt-related income (expense) (2,978 ) (2,806 ) (8,687 ) (7,899 ) Defined benefit pension income (expense) (4,257 ) (5,430 ) (12,599 ) (16,159 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity income 2,305 (5,306 ) (5,602 ) (3,856 ) Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations (13,437 ) (3,498 ) (31,372 ) (26,846 ) Equity income (loss) of unconsolidated entities, net 38 (151 ) (84 ) (593 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations (11,094 ) (8,955 ) (37,058 ) (31,295 ) Discontinued operations: Income (loss) from discontinued businesses (1,584 ) (1,538 ) (4,287 ) (4,358 ) Income tax benefit (expense) from discontinued businesses 411 399 1,112 1,131 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,173 ) (1,139 ) (3,175 ) (3,227 ) Net income (loss) (12,267 ) (10,094 ) (40,233 ) (34,522 ) Less: Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests (901 ) (708 ) (4,498 ) 2,756 Net income (loss) attributable to Enviri Corporation $ (13,168 ) $ (10,802 ) $ (44,731 ) $ (31,766 ) Amounts attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders: Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ (11,995 ) $ (9,663 ) $ (41,556 ) $ (28,539 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (1,173 ) (1,139 ) (3,175 ) (3,227 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders $ (13,168 ) $ (10,802 ) $ (44,731 ) $ (31,766 ) Weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 80,165 79,850 80,085 79,767 Basic earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (0.15 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.36 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders $ (0.16 ) $ (0.14 ) (a) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.40 ) Diluted weighted-average shares of common stock outstanding 80,165 79,850 80,085 79,767 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders: Continuing operations $ (0.15 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.36 ) Discontinued operations $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to Enviri Corporation common stockholders $ (0.16 ) $ (0.14 ) (a) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.40 )

(a) Does not total due to rounding

ENVIRI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) September 30

2024 December 31

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,243 $ 121,239 Restricted cash 2,889 3,375 Trade accounts receivable, net 318,906 338,187 Other receivables 42,960 40,565 Inventories 196,189 189,369 Current portion of contract assets 64,190 64,875 Prepaid expenses 63,818 58,723 Other current assets 6,969 11,023 Total current assets 806,164 827,356 Property, plant and equipment, net 698,315 707,397 Right-of-use assets, net 95,710 102,891 Goodwill 767,076 780,978 Intangible assets, net 305,633 327,983 Deferred income tax assets 16,495 16,295 Other assets 112,682 91,798 Total assets $ 2,802,075 $ 2,854,698 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings $ 14,357 $ 14,871 Current maturities of long-term debt 17,952 15,558 Accounts payable 245,996 243,279 Accrued compensation 65,414 79,609 Income taxes payable 8,952 7,567 Reserve for forward losses on contracts 53,513 52,919 Current portion of advances on contracts 16,838 38,313 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 27,381 28,775 Other current liabilities 168,676 174,342 Total current liabilities 619,079 655,233 Long-term debt 1,431,868 1,401,437 Retirement plan liabilities 39,900 45,087 Operating lease liabilities 69,977 75,476 Environmental liabilities 22,959 25,682 Deferred tax liabilities 31,749 29,160 Other liabilities 60,664 47,215 Total liabilities 2,276,196 2,279,290 ENVIRI CORPORATION STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock 146,706 146,105 Additional paid-in capital 250,855 238,416 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (545,620 ) (539,694 ) Retained earnings 1,483,589 1,528,320 Treasury stock (851,541 ) (849,996 ) Total Enviri Corporation stockholders' equity 483,989 523,151 Noncontrolling interests 41,890 52,257 Total equity 525,879 575,408 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,802,075 $ 2,854,698

ENVIRI CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (12,267 ) $ (10,094 ) $ (40,233 ) $ (34,522 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 37,579 35,397 111,525 102,893 Amortization 7,909 8,295 24,089 24,327 Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (137 ) (4,899 ) 5,634 3,946 Equity (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net (38 ) 151 84 593 Dividends from unconsolidated entities 204 - 204 - Property, plant and equipment impairment charge - - - 14,099 Remeasurement of long-lived assets - - 10,695 - Gain on sale of businesses, net (8,601 ) - (10,478 ) - Other, net (917 ) 597 1,928 4,743 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and dispositions of businesses: Accounts receivable (14,402 ) 8,244 3,231 (48,175 ) Inventories (13,099 ) (2,596 ) (17,084 ) (10,548 ) Contract assets (2,036 ) 4,852 (14,923 ) 1,317 Right-of-use assets 7,493 8,256 23,687 24,467 Accounts payable 13,207 (13,778 ) 7,421 (818 ) Accrued interest payable (5,077 ) (6,636 ) (5,092 ) (6,828 ) Accrued compensation 9,132 11,242 (13,412 ) 20,436 Advances on contracts (3,325 ) (8,846 ) (10,446 ) (21,824 ) Operating lease liabilities (7,465 ) (8,190 ) (23,341 ) (22,980 ) Retirement plan liabilities, net (6,043 ) 606 (6,981 ) (4,862 ) Other assets and liabilities (730 ) (4,619 ) (4,737 ) (92 ) Net cash (used) provided by operating activities 1,387 17,982 41,771 46,172 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (41,574 ) (27,289 ) (102,094 ) (93,630 ) Proceeds from sale of businesses, net 41,079 - 57,667 - Proceeds from sales of assets 4,895 641 12,479 2,080 Expenditures for intangible assets (697 ) (51 ) (1,181 ) (478 ) Proceeds from note receivable - - 17,023 11,238 Net proceeds (payments) from settlement of foreign currency forward exchange contracts (6,717 ) 4,442 (6,133 ) 2,034 Other investing activities, net - 378 - 462 Net cash (used) provided by investing activities (3,014 ) (21,879 ) (22,239 ) (78,294 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Short-term borrowings, net 156 3,595 (2,982 ) 4,196 Current maturities and long-term debt: Additions 159,555 61,996 201,562 185,992 Reductions (146,274 ) (49,795 ) (200,584 ) (140,522 ) Contributions from noncontrolling interests - - 874 1,654 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (3,413 ) - (15,964 ) - Stock-based compensation - Employee taxes paid (214 ) (136 ) (1,546 ) (1,374 ) Deferred financing costs (3,765 ) - (3,765 ) - Net cash (used) provided by financing activities 6,045 15,660 (22,405 ) 49,946 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 1,208 (2,442 ) (8,609 ) (4,231 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash 5,626 9,321 (11,482 ) 13,593 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at beginning of period 107,506 89,366 124,614 85,094 Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, at end of period $ 113,132 $ 98,687 $ 113,132 $ 98,687

ENVIRI CORPORATION

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 279,148 $ 33,181 $ 285,877 $ 17,867 Clean Earth 236,791 26,833 238,711 21,497 Harsco Rail 57,688 (14,101 ) 72,380 (999 ) Corporate - (8,541 ) - (9,605 ) Consolidated Totals $ 573,627 $ 37,372 $ 596,968 $ 28,760 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 (In thousands) Revenues Operating

Income (Loss) Revenues Operating Income (Loss) Harsco Environmental $ 871,196 $ 73,055 $ 848,659 $ 52,885 Clean Earth 698,926 71,308 691,750 61,002 Harsco Rail 213,815 (26,251 ) 226,280 10,270 Corporate - (23,672 ) - (29,795 ) Consolidated Totals $ 1,783,937 $ 94,440 $ 1,766,689 $ 94,362

ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TO

DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 2024 2023 2024 2023 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, as reported $ (0.15 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.36 ) Corporate strategic costs (a) 0.01 0.03 0.03 0.05 Corporate net gain on sale of assets (b) - - (0.04 ) - Corporate contingent consideration adjustment (c) - (0.01 ) - (0.01 ) Corporate gain on note receivable (d) - - (0.03 ) - Harsco Environmental segment intangible asset impairment charge (e) - - 0.04 - Harsco Environmental segment - severance costs (f) - 0.01 - 0.01 Harsco Environmental segment net gain on lease incentive (g) - - (0.01 ) (0.12 ) Harsco Environmental segment property, plant and equipment impairment charge, net of noncontrolling interest (h) - - - 0.10 Harsco Environmental segment - accounts receivable provision (i) - 0.07 - 0.07 Harsco Environmental segment and Corporate net gain on sale of businesses (j) (0.11 ) - (0.13 ) - Harsco Rail segment remeasurement of long-lived assets (k) - - 0.13 - Harsco Rail segment severance cost adjustment (l) - - - (0.01 ) Harsco Rail segment provision for forward losses on certain contracts (m) 0.13 0.04 0.25 (0.05 ) Taxes on above unusual items (n) 0.04 - 0.05 0.13 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense (0.07 ) (p) 0.01 (p) (0.23 ) (p) (0.18 ) (p) Acquisition amortization expense, net of tax (o) 0.06 0.07 0.20 0.21 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.01 ) $ 0.08 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.03

Certain strategic costs incurred at Corporate associated with supporting and executing the Company's long-term strategies (Q3 2024 $1.2 million pre-tax expense and nine months ended September 30, 2024 $2.7 million pre-tax expense; Q3 2023 $2.0 million pre-tax expense and nine months ended September 30, 2023 $4.4 million pre-tax expense). Net gain recognized for the sale of certain assets by Corporate (nine months ended September 30, 2024 $3.3 million pre-tax income). Adjustment related to a previously recorded liability related to a contingent consideration from the Company's acquisition of Clean Earth (Q3 2023 and nine months ended September 2023 $0.8 million pre-tax income). Gain recognized by Corporate due to the prepayment of a note receivable in April 2024 (nine months ended September 30, 2024 $2.7 million pre-tax income). Non-cash intangible asset impairment charge in the Harsco Environmental segment (nine months ended September 30, 2024 $2.8 million pre-tax expense). Severance and related costs incurred in the Harsco Environmental segment (Q3 2023 and nine months ended September 30, 2023 $1.1 million pre-tax expense). Gain, net of exit costs, recognized for a lease modification that resulted in a lease incentive received by the Harsco Environmental segment for a site relocation prior the end of the expected lease term (nine months ended September 30, 2023 $9.8 million pre-tax income). An adjustment to the reserve for exit costs related to this site was recorded upon vacating the site in 2024 (nine months ended September 30, 2024 $0.5 million pre-tax income). Non-cash property, plant and equipment impairment charge related to abandoned equipment at a Harsco Environmental site, net of noncontrolling interest impact (nine months ended September 30, 2023 net $7.9 million, which included $14.1 million pre-tax expense, net of $6.2 million that represents the noncontrolling partner's share of the impairment charge). Accounts receivable provision related to a customer in the Middle East (Q3 2023 and nine months ended September 30, 2023 $5.3 million pre-tax expense). Net gain recorded by the Harsco Environmental segment and Corporate on the sales of Performix Metallurgical Additives, LLC in April 2024 and Reed Minerals, LLC in August 2024, former subsidiaries of the Company within the Harsco Environmental segment (Q3 2024 $8.6 million pre-tax income and nine months ended September 30, 2024 $10.5 million pre-tax income). Beginning in March 31, 2024, the Company determined that the held-for-sale criteria was no longer met for the Harsco Rail segment and a charge was recorded for the depreciation and amortization expense that would have been recognized during the periods that Harsco Rail's long-lived assets were classified as held-for-sale, had the assets been continuously classified as held-for-use (nine months ended September 30, 2024 $10.7 million pre-tax expense). Adjustment to severance and related costs incurred in the Harsco Rail segment (nine months ended September 30, 2023 $0.5 million pre-tax income). Adjustments to the Company's provision for forward losses on contracts with certain customers in the Harsco Rail segment, principally for Deutsche Bahn, Network Rail and SBB (Q3 2024 $10.5 million pre-tax expense and nine months ended 2024 $19.9 million pre-tax expense; Q3 2023 $2.9 million pre-tax expense and nine months ended 2023 $4.2 million pre-tax income). Unusual items are tax-effected at the global effective tax rate, before discrete items, in effect during the year the unusual item is recorded. Pre-tax acquisition amortization expense was $6.6 million and $7.3 million in Q3 2024 and 2023, respectively, and after-tax expense was $5.0 million and $5.7 million in Q3 2024 and 2023, respectively. Pre-tax acquisition amortization expense was $20.8 million and $21.5 million for the nine months 2024 and 2023, respectively, and after-tax expense was $16.0 million and $16.6 million for the nine months ended 2024 and 2023, respectively. Does not total due to rounding.

ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING

OPERATIONS TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

Projected Three Months Ending Twelve Months Ending December 31 December 31 2024 2024 Low High Low High Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.20 ) $ (0.09 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.61 ) Corporate strategic costs - - 0.03 0.03 Corporate net gain on sale of assets - - (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Corporate gain from note receivable - - (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Harsco Environmental segment adjustment to net gain on lease incentive - - (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Harsco Environmental segment and Corporate net gain on sale of businesses - - (0.13 ) (0.13 ) Harsco Environmental segment intangible asset impairment charge - - 0.04 0.04 Harsco Rail segment remeasurement of long-lived assets - - 0.13 0.13 Harsco Rail segment provision for forward losses on certain contracts - - 0.25 0.25 Taxes on above unusual items - - 0.05 0.05 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, including acquisition amortization expense (0.20 ) (0.09 ) (0.43 ) (0.32 ) Estimated acquisition amortization expense, net of tax 0.06 0.06 0.26 0.26 Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.14 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.16 ) (a) $ (0.06 )

(a) Does not total due to rounding.

ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS), AS REPORTED, BY

SEGMENT (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Harsco

Environmental Clean Earth Harsco Rail Corporate Consolidated

Totals Three Months Ended September 30, 2024: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 33,181 $ 26,833 $ (14,101 ) $ (8,541 ) $ 37,372 Strategic costs - - - 1,178 1,178 Net gain on sale of businesses (8,152 ) - - (449 ) (8,601 ) Provision for forward losses on certain contracts - - 10,539 - 10,539 Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items 25,029 26,833 (3,562 ) (7,812 ) 40,488 Depreciation 27,554 8,685 1,040 300 37,579 Amortization 532 5,991 68 - 6,591 Adjusted EBITDA $ 53,115 $ 41,509 $ (2,454 ) $ (7,512 ) $ 84,658 Revenues, as reported $ 279,148 $ 236,791 $ 57,688 $ 573,627 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 19.0 % 17.5 % (4.3 )% 14.8 % Three Months Ended September 30, 2023: Operating income (loss), as reported 17,867 21,497 (999 ) (9,605 ) 28,760 Strategic costs - - - 2,044 2,044 Corporate contingent consideration adjustments - - - (828 ) (828 ) Segment severance costs 1,146 - - - 1,146 Accounts receivable provision 5,284 - - - 5,284 Provision for forward losses on certain contracts - - 2,857 - 2,857 Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items 24,297 21,497 1,858 (8,389 ) 39,263 Depreciation 28,793 6,054 - 550 35,397 Amortization 1,013 6,330 - - 7,343 Adjusted EBITDA $ 54,103 $ 33,881 $ 1,858 $ (7,839 ) $ 82,003 Revenues, as reported $ 285,877 $ 238,711 $ 72,380 $ 596,968 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 18.9 % 14.2 % 2.6 % 13.7 %

ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT TO OPERATING INCOME (LOSS), AS REPORTED, BY

SEGMENT (Unaudited)

(In thousands) Harsco Environmental Clean Earth Harsco Rail Corporate Consolidated Totals Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 73,055 $ 71,308 $ (26,251 ) $ (23,672 ) $ 94,440 Strategic costs - - - 2,653 2,653 Net gain on sale of assets - - - (3,281 ) (3,281 ) Adjustment to net gain on lease incentive (451 ) - - - (451 ) Net gain on sale of businesses (10,029 ) - - (449 ) (10,478 ) Intangible asset impairment charge 2,840 - - - 2,840 Remeasurement of long-lived assets - - 10,695 - 10,695 Provision for forward losses on certain contracts - - 19,919 - 19,919 Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items 65,415 71,308 4,363 (24,749 ) 116,337 Depreciation 83,793 24,347 2,424 961 111,525 Amortization 2,525 18,147 157 - 20,829 Adjusted EBITDA $ 151,733 $ 113,802 $ 6,944 $ (23,788 ) $ 248,691 Revenues, as reported $ 871,196 $ 698,926 $ 213,815 $ 1,783,937 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 17.4 % 16.3 % 3.2 % 13.9 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023: Operating income (loss), as reported $ 52,885 $ 61,002 10,270 $ (29,795 ) $ 94,362 Strategic costs - - - 4,381 4,381 Corporate contingent consideration adjustment - - - (828 ) (828 ) Segment severance costs 1,146 - (537 ) - 609 Net gain on lease incentive (9,782 ) - - - (9,782 ) Property, plant and equipment impairment charge 14,099 - - - 14,099 Accounts receivable provision 5,284 - - - 5,284 Provision for forward losses on certain contracts - - (4,175 ) - (4,175 ) Operating income (loss), excluding unusual items 63,632 61,002 5,558 (26,242 ) 103,950 Depreciation 84,707 16,528 - 1,658 102,893 Amortization 3,020 18,472 - - 21,492 Adjusted EBITDA 151,359 96,002 5,558 (24,584 ) 228,335 Revenues, as reported $ 848,659 $ 691,750 $ 226,280 $ 1,766,689 Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 17.8 % 13.9 % 2.5 % 12.9 %

ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS)

FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30 (In thousands) 2024 2023 Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations $ (11,094 ) $ (8,955 ) Add back (deduct): Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net (38 ) 151 Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations 13,437 3,498 Defined benefit pension expense (income) 4,257 5,430 Facility fees and debt-related expense (income) 2,978 2,806 Interest expense 28,813 27,552 Interest income (981 ) (1,722 ) Depreciation 37,579 35,397 Amortization 6,591 7,343 Unusual items: Corporate strategic costs 1,178 2,044 Corporate contingent consideration adjustment - (828 ) Harsco Environmental segment and Corporate net gain on sale of businesses (8,601 ) - Harsco Environmental segment severance costs - 1,146 Harsco Environmental segment accounts receivable provision - 5,284 Harsco Rail segment provision for forward losses on certain contracts 10,539 2,857 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 84,658 $ 82,003

ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO CONSOLIDATED INCOME (LOSS) FROM

CONTINUING OPERATIONS AS REPORTED (Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30 (In thousands) 2024 2023 Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations $ (37,058 ) $ (31,295 ) Add back (deduct): Equity in (income) loss of unconsolidated entities, net 84 593 Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations 31,372 26,846 Defined benefit pension expense 12,599 16,159 Facility fee and debt-related expense 8,687 7,899 Interest expense 84,869 78,956 Interest income (6,113 ) (4,796 ) Depreciation 111,525 102,893 Amortization 20,829 21,492 Unusual items: Corporate strategic costs 2,653 4,381 Corporate contingent consideration adjustment - (828 ) Corporate net gain on sale of assets (3,281 ) - Harsco Environmental segment and Corporate net gain on sale of businesses (10,478 ) - Harsco Environmental segment net gain on lease incentive (451 ) (9,782 ) Harsco Environmental segment intangible asset impairment charge 2,840 - Harsco Environmental segment property, plant and equipment impairment charge - 14,099 Harsco Environmental segment severance costs - 1,146 Harsco Environmental segment accounts receivable provision - 5,284 Harsco Rail segment severance costs - (537 ) Harsco Rail segment remeasurement of long-lived assets 10,695 - Harsco Rail segment provision for forward losses on certain contracts 19,919 (4,175 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 248,691 $ 228,335

ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA TO PROJECTED CONSOLIDATED

INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

Projected Projected Three Months Ending Twelve Months Ending December 31 December 31 2024 2024 (In millions) Low High Low High Consolidated loss from continuing operations $ (15 ) $ (7 ) $ (48 ) $ (39 ) Add back (deduct): Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations 4 6 32 34 Facility fees and debt-related (income) expense 3 3 12 11 Net interest 27 26 105 105 Defined benefit pension (income) expense 5 4 17 17 Depreciation and amortization 45 45 178 178 Unusual items: Corporate strategic costs - - 3 3 Corporate net gain on sale of assets - - (3 ) (3 ) Harsco Environmental segment adjustment to net gain on lease incentive - - - - Harsco Environmental segment and Corporate net gain on sale of businesses - - (10 ) (10 ) Harsco Environmental segment intangible asset impairment charge - - 3 3 Harsco Rail segment remeasurement of long-lived assets - - 11 11 Harsco Rail segment provision for forward losses on certain contracts - - 20 20 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 68 (a) $ 78 (a) $ 317 (a) $ 327 (a)

(a) Does not total due to rounding.

ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30 September 30 (In thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net cash provided (used) by operating activities $ 1,387 $ 17,982 $ 41,771 $ 46,172 Less capital expenditures (41,574 ) (27,289 ) (102,094 ) (93,630 ) Less expenditures for intangible assets (697 ) (51 ) (1,181 ) (478 ) Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures (a) 727 507 2,177 2,458 Plus total proceeds from sales of assets (b) 4,895 641 12,479 2,080 Plus transaction-related expenditures (c) 1,038 917 5,478 1,045 Adjusted free cash flow $ (34,224 ) $ (7,293 ) $ (41,370 ) $ (42,353 )

Capital expenditures for strategic ventures represent the partner's share of capital expenditures in certain ventures consolidated in the Company's condensed consolidated financial statements. Asset sales are a normal part of the business model, primarily for the Harsco Environmental segment. The nine months ended September 30, 2024 also included asset sales by Corporate. Expenditures directly related to the Company's divestiture transactions and other strategic costs incurred at Corporate.

ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF PROJECTED ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW TO PROJECTED NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY

OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited)

Projected

Twelve Months Ending

December 31 2024 (In millions) Low High Net cash provided by operating activities $ 91 $ 116 Less net capital / intangible asset expenditures (120 ) (125 ) Plus capital expenditures for strategic ventures 4 4 Plus transaction-related expenditures 5 5 Adjusted free cash flow $ (20 ) $ -

ENVIRI CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF CHANGES IN REVENUES FROM ORGANIC GROWTH TO CHANGES IN REVENUES,

AS REPORTED

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in millions) Organic Other Total Total revenues - September 30, 2023 $ 597.0 Effects on revenues: Price/volume changes 3.2 - 3.2 Foreign currency translation - (5.8 ) (5.8 ) Harsco Environmental segment divestitures (a) - (15.4 ) (15.4 ) Harsco Rail segment adjustments from estimated forward loss provisions on certain contracts (b) - (5.4 ) (5.4 ) Total change 3.2 (26.6 ) (23.4 ) Total revenues - September 30, 2024 $ 573.6 Total change % 0.5 % (4.5 )% (3.9 )%

(a) Includes the sales of Performix Metallurgical Additives, LLC in April 2024 and Reed Minerals in August 2024.

(b) Change in revenue adjustments as a result of estimated forward loss provisions recorded by Harsco Rail during the three months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023, principally for the Deutsche Bahn, Network Rail and SBB contracts.

ENVIRI CORPORATION

HARSCO ENVIRONMENTAL SEGMENT

RECONCILIATION OF CHANGES IN REVENUES FROM ORGANIC GROWTH TO CHANGES IN REVENUES,

AS REPORTED

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended (in millions) Organic Other Total Harsco Environmental segment revenues - September 30, 2023 $ 285.9 Effects on revenues: Price/volume changes 15.0 - 15.0 Foreign currency translation - (6.4 ) (6.4 ) Divestitures (a) - (15.4 ) (15.4 ) Total change 15.0 (21.8 ) (6.8 ) Harsco Environmental segment revenues - September 30, 2024 $ 279.1 Total change % 5.2% (7.6)% (2.4)%

(a) Includes the sales of Performix Metallurgical Additives, LLC in April 2024 and Reed Minerals in August 2024.