Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
31.10.2024
Stamus Networks Partners with Specialist Distributor Titan Data Solutions

Stamus Networks becomes the first network detection and response (NDR) provider to partner with Titan, bringing NDR solutions to their U.K. customer base

LONDON and INDIANAPOLIS and PARIS, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stamus Networks, a global provider of high-performance network-based threat detection and response (NDR) systems, today announced it has partnered with Titan Data Solutions to market Stamus Networks' solutions throughout the U.K.

Stamus Networks Logo

Headquartered in London, Titan Data Solutions is a specialist distributor in edge to cloud technologies and services across the U.K., Nordics, Middle East, and Africa. Titan's offerings include a comprehensive range of solutions encompassing data storage, security, and management, supported by cutting-edge cybersecurity and expert technical services.

"We believe in the power of network solutions to filter out noise and help defenders focus on what matters most - catching threats before damage is done," said Stamus Networks CEO Ken Gramley. "Based on market trends and customer demand, Titan sees the value in our solutions, and together we will work to help more organizations take a proactive approach to network security."

By partnering, Stamus Networks becomes the first NDR provider in Titan's cybersecurity vendor portfolio. Stamus Networks' flagship product, the Stamus Security Platform (SSP), provides visibility, highly accurate automated response triggers, and an open and transparent approach, which delivers explainable results backed up by extensive evidence. The Stamus Security Platform's capabilities empower cyber defenders to succeed in the face of rising and increasingly sophisticated threats by providing a layered approach to network security.

"The worsening threat landscape will increasingly drive organizations to reevaluate their cybersecurity solutions," said Keith Maskell, head of cybersecurity sales at Titan Data Solutions. "For many organizations, timely detection of threats in network traffic and the capability to respond are essential for staying ahead of the new wave of attacks. Titan is excited to add Stamus Networks to its cybersecurity portfolio, so that its resellers can offer an easy-to-run, easy-to-integrate NDR solution to their customers. The Stamus Security Platform is used across diverse industries and provides important benefits over legacy intrusion detection systems and network security monitoring systems."

To learn more about Stamus Networks, visit: www.stamus-networks.com.

About Stamus Networks
Stamus Networks believes in a world where defenders are heroes, and a future where those they protect remain safe. As organizations face threats from well-funded adversaries, we relentlessly pursue solutions that make the defender's job easier and more impactful. The global leader in Suricata-based network security solutions, Stamus Networks helps enterprise security teams know more, respond sooner, and mitigate their risk with insights gathered from cloud and on-premise network activity. Our Stamus Security Platform combines the best of intrusion detection (IDS), network security monitoring (NSM), and network detection and response (NDR) systems into a single solution that exposes serious and imminent threats to critical assets and empowers rapid response. For more information visit: stamus-networks.com.

About Titan Data Solutions
Titan Data Solutions is a specialist in edge to cloud technologies and services that facilitate data storage, management, and security around the world. Our unique approach to distribution puts the customer at the heart of our proposition, delivering the best fit solution for their requirements. By combining best-of-breed solutions complemented by extensive service capabilities, Titan are redefining value and driving new market opportunities. Titan is headquartered in London, UK. For more information, visit titandatasolutions.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1781381/stamus_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stamus-networks-partners-with-specialist-distributor-titan-data-solutions-302292652.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
