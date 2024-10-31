Anzeige
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Frankfurt
31.10.24
09:59 Uhr
27,360 Euro
-0,500
-1,79 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2024 14:34 Uhr
Kalmar Corporation will start to repurchase own shares

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 31 OCTOBER 2024 AT 15:30 PM (EET)

Kalmar Corporation will start to repurchase own shares

The Board of Directors of Kalmar Corporation has decided to exercise the authorisation of the Annual General Meeting of Cargotec Corporation on 30 May 2024 to repurchase the company's own shares. Kalmar will repurchase 250,000 class B shares which are planned to be used as reward payments for Kalmar's share-based incentive programmes. The shares will be purchased at public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price. The repurchases will start on 4 November 2024 at the earliest. According to the authorisation given to the Board of Directors by Cargotec's Annual General Meeting, the maximum number of shares that can be acquired is 952,000 class A shares and 5,448,000 class B shares.

On 31 October 2024, Kalmar held no own class B shares.

Kalmar Corporation
The Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:
Sakari Ahdekivi, CFO, tel. +358 50 400 3557
Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

About Kalmar
Kalmar


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
