

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 09.10 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Root, Inc. (ROOT) is up over 94% at $78.85. Autonomix Medical, Inc. (AMIX) is up over 45% at $14.85. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) is up over 26% at $16.35. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (ATEC) is up over 24% at $7.01. Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY) is up over 23% at $18.89. Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) is up over 22% at $23.01. Carvana Co. (CVNA) is up over 16% at $242.14. Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) is up over 16% at $26.90. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) is up over 15% at $31.83. Twilio Inc. (TWLO) is up over 14% at $80.51. Envista Holdings Corporation (NVST) is up over 13% at $21.90. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MDGL) is up over 12% at $243.35.



In the Red



The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) is down over 24% at $65.97. Roku, Inc. (ROKU) is down over 14% at $66.12. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC) is down over 12% at $45.45. Aurora Innovation, Inc. (AUR) is down over 12% at $5.79. Mistras Group, Inc. (MG) is down over 11% at $9.83. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) is down over 9% at $831.00. Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is down over 9% at $9.45. TMT Acquisition Corp (TMTC) is down over 8% at $7.40.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



