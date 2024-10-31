DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Final Results

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Final Results 31-Oct-2024 / 13:06 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC This announcement constitutes regulated information. UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30TH JUNE 2024 New Star Investment Trust plc (the 'Company'), whose current objective is to achieve long-term capital growth, announces its results for the year ended 30th June 2024. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 30th June 30th June % 2024 2023 Change PERFORMANCE Net assets (GBP '000) 137,861 125,592 9.77 Net asset value per Ordinary share 194.11p 176.83p 9.77 Mid-market price per Ordinary share 131.50p 120.00p 9.58 Discount of price to net asset value 32.3% 32.1% n/a Total Return* 11.69% 2.62% n/a IA Mixed Investment 40% - 85% Shares (total return) 11.80% 3.37% n/a MSCI AC World Index (total return, sterling adjusted) 20.61% 11.89% n/a MSCI UK Index (total return) 13.16% 6.78% n/a 1st July 2023 to 1st July 2022 to 30th June 2024 30th June 2023 Revenue return per Ordinary share 4.05p 2.99p Capital return per Ordinary share 16.62p 1.58p Return per Ordinary share 20.67p 4.57p TOTAL RETURN* 11.69% 2.62% DIVIDEND PER ORDINARY SHARE Interim paid April 2024 1.70p 0.90p Proposed final dividend 1.70p 1.70p 3.40p 2.60p

* The total return figure for the Company represents the revenue and capital return shown in the Statement of Comprehensive Income divided by the net asset value at the beginning of the period. The total return performance basis is the industry standard and is considered a more appropriate measure than just the revenue returns. This is an alternative performance measure.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

PERFORMANCE

Your Company's generated a total return of 11.69% over the year to 30th June 2024, leaving the net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share at 194.11p. By comparison, the Investment Association's Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares Index gained 11.80%. The MSCI AC World Total Return Index gained 20.61% in sterling while the MSCI UK All Cap Total Return Index rose 13.16%. Over the year, UK government bonds returned 4.50%. Further information is provided in the investment manager's report.

Your Company made a revenue profit for the year of GBP2.88 million (2023: GBP2.12 million).

RETURN OF CAPITAL

On 21st June 2024, the board announced plans to return GBP17 million to shareholders by way of a B share scheme. On 24th July 2024, shareholders voted in favour of the scheme at an extraordinary general meeting. New B Shares were issued and then redeemed immediately at a price of 24p per B share. Following the scheme, your Company's total issued share capital and voting rights were unchanged. Your Company financed the repayment by selling a proportion of its holdings across the board with a view broadly to maintaining in percentage terms the asset allocation, including the allocation to cash. As a result, the risk profile of the portfolio was broadly unchanged.

CHANGE OF INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

Your Board is proposing to widen the investment objective towards total return rather than simply capital growth. This revised objective will be put to shareholders at the forthcoming annual meeting.

GEARINGS AND DIVIDEND

Your Company has no borrowings. It ended the year under review with cash and bank deposits representing 11.61% of its NAV and is likely to maintain a significant cash and bank deposit position. In respect of the financial year to 30th June 2024, your Directors recommend the payment of a final dividend of 1.7p per share, making a total for the year of 3.4p (2023: 2.6p).

DISCOUNT

During the year under review, your Company's shares continued to trade at a significant discount to their NAV. The Board keeps this issue under review.

OUTLOOK

Inflation in the US, the UK and eurozone is likely to fall further towards the leading central banks' 2% targets over the remainder of 2024. Amid this backdrop and at a time of weakening monetary trends within the Group of Seven major industrial nations and the seven largest emerging markets, there are likely to be further reductions in policy interest rates. Lower interest rates should be supportive for equities and bonds. There may, however, be increased volatility ahead of November's US presidential election, especially given the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle-East and as investors attempt to discern the potential for profit from advances in artificial intelligence.

NET ASSET VALUE

After the return of capital, your Company's unaudited NAV at 30 September 2024 was 169.07p.

INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT

MARKET REVIEW

Equities, as measured by the MSCI AC World Total Return Index, and bonds, as measured by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Bond Total Return Index, rose 20.61% and 1.50% respectively in sterling over the year to 30 June 2024 as inflation fell towards the major central banks' 2% targets. In response, the European Central Bank (ECB) eased its monetary policy for the first time in the current interest rate cycle, reducing its main policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 4.25%. Shortly after the year end, the Bank of England cut Bank Rate by a quarter point to 5% and in September the Federal Reserve reduced its policy rate by a half point to 4.75-5.0%.

The US core personal consumption expenditures price index, the Fed's preferred inflation measure, fell from 4.3% in June 2023 to 2.6% in July 2024. UK headline inflation fell from 7.9% in June 2023 to 2.0% in May and June 2024 before increasing to 2.2% in July. The ECB's preferred eurozone inflation measure fell from 5.5% in June 2023 to lows of 2.4% in November 2023 and April 2024 before increasing to 2.6% in July.

Emerging from two quarters of mild recession, the UK recorded stronger-than-expected economic growth of 0.7% in the first quarter of 2024 followed by 0.6% in the second quarter. After Labour's general election victory in July, tax increases are expected in October's budget. Clarity on fiscal policy may, however, encourage businesses and households to commit to longer-term spending, enhancing economic activity.

By contrast, the Bank of Japan (the BoJ) began to reverse its accommodative monetary policy, which had been intended to achieve sustained 2% inflation through negative interest rates after decades of deflation. The BoJ raised its key short-term interest rate in March 2024 from -0.1% to a 0-0.1% range in the first rise since 2007 and raised the rate a second time in July, taking it to 0.25%. Japanese stocks rose 25.59% in yen terms as currency-weakness improved Japan's export competitiveness but the yen's decline against the pound reduced the gain to 13.49% in sterling terms.

Among developing economies, China eased monetary policy by cutting its key reserve requirement ratio from 7.6% to 7.4% in September 2023 and to 7% in February 2024. Despite this, Chinese stocks fell 0.87% in sterling over the year as a result of slowing economic growth, property-sector over-indebtedness and bipartisan US support for trade restrictions. China's "common prosperity" measures collided with shareholder interests to justify a higher risk premium and lower valuations for Chinese stocks. By contrast, Indian equities rose 35.67% in sterling, benefitting from strong economic growth, business-friendly policies and protections for shareholder rights under the rule of law. In India's general election, Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister, secured a third term in office, albeit propped by coalition partners. PORTFOLIO REVIEW

Your Company's total return over the year under review was 11.69%. By comparison, the Investment Association (IA) Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector, a peer group of multi-asset funds with allocations to equities in the 40-85% range, rose 11.80%. The MSCI AC World Total Return and MSCI UK All Cap Total Return Indices rose 20.61% and 13.16% respectively while global bonds rose 1.50% in sterling and UK government bonds rose 4.50%. Your Company is invested across asset classes to increase diversification and reduce longer-term risks. In consequence, performance did not keep pace with a strongly rising equity market as sterling and dollar cash and low-risk multi-asset investments lagged the gains for equities. Within the equity allocation, a relatively high emerging markets weighting at the expense of the technology-heavy US market compared to the IA 40-85% Shares sector hurt performance. The focus on higher-yielding markets and investments managed in accordance with an income mandate will facilitate the payment of dividends by your Company.

US technology stocks rose 45.14% in sterling as investors embraced the commercial potential of artificial intelligence (AI), fueling the 25.27% gain in US stocks overall. Within the portfolio, Polar Capital Global Technology, the largest holding at the year end, and the iShares S&P 500 exchange-traded fund (ETF) gained 41.70% and 26.94% respectively. Polar Capital Global Technology has focused on beneficiaries of the demand for artificial intelligence, with Nvidia, the leading designer of AI semiconductors, the largest holding. This focus on AI may lead to greater volatility of returns because of the difficulties inherent in forecasting the commercial development of an emerging technology.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2024 09:07 ET (13:07 GMT)