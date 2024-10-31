Anzeige
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Dividend Declaration

DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Dividend Declaration 

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
New Star Investment Trust PLC: Dividend Declaration 
31-Oct-2024 / 13:10 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
New Star Investment Trust plc 
 
(the "Company") 
 
 
LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 
 
Dividend Declaration 
The Company announces that the directors have today declared a final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2024 in an 
amount of 1.70p per Ordinary Share. 
The dividend will be paid, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 5 December 2024, on Friday 
13 December 2024 to holders of Ordinary Shares on the register at the close of business on Friday 15 November 2024 
(ex-dividend Thursday, 14 November 2024). 
 
 
Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited 
Company Secretary 
Tel: 01245 950317 
31 October 2024 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      NSI 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  356427 
EQS News ID:  2020283 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2020283&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2024 09:10 ET (13:10 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
