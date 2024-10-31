DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: Dividend Declaration

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Dividend Declaration 31-Oct-2024 / 13:10 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New Star Investment Trust plc (the "Company") LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 Dividend Declaration The Company announces that the directors have today declared a final dividend for the year ended 30 June 2024 in an amount of 1.70p per Ordinary Share. The dividend will be paid, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting on 5 December 2024, on Friday 13 December 2024 to holders of Ordinary Shares on the register at the close of business on Friday 15 November 2024 (ex-dividend Thursday, 14 November 2024). Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited Company Secretary Tel: 01245 950317 31 October 2024 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0002631041 Category Code: DIV TIDM: NSI OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 356427 EQS News ID: 2020283 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

