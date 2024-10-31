Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - Quantum eMotion Corp. (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) ("QeM" or the "Company") proudly announces its feature in the latest column of the Korea Business Herald, one of Asia's most influential business publications. The article, written by Arthur Herman, senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and Director of the Quantum Alliance Initiative, explores how quantum technology can fortify Internet of Things (IoT) security, addressing increasing global concerns about cybersecurity risks in IoT ecosystems.

The Korea Business Herald, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a widely respected publication, reaching audiences across Asia and beyond. In his column, Arthur Herman investigates the urgent need for robust IoT security solutions to mitigate vulnerabilities in the connected world, referencing recent security exploits and discussing how IoT devices such as cell phones, drones, and smart home appliances could be manipulated in unintended and dangerous ways.

Highlighting the security challenges inherent in the rapidly expanding IoT market, which Market Data Forecast projects to reach $875 billion by 2025, the article underscores the inadequacies of traditional cybersecurity approaches. Instead, Herman champions the incorporation of quantum-based technologies-particularly the innovations from Quantum eMotion. By leveraging quantum random number generation (QRNG) technology, QeM offers scalable, unhackable security that is compact enough to integrate seamlessly into everyday IoT devices. This is especially relevant in the face of concerns about foreign-manufactured components potentially posing a national security risk.

Quantum eMotion's QRNG technology, which employs cutting-edge electron tunneling methods, stands out as a viable solution to IoT security, providing unbreakable encryption keys that safeguard communications between devices and their operators. The Company's advancements are part of a growing market for QRNG applications, anticipated by IQT Research to reach $14 billion by 2030. Herman points to QeM as a leading example in the field, with technology capable of addressing IoT security threats on a global scale.

For governments and industry stakeholders, Herman argues, addressing IoT security requires a multi-layered approach, combining conventional cybersecurity, distributed ledger technology, and quantum cryptography. With Quantum eMotion's technology in place, IoT networks could be safeguarded from vulnerabilities that, left unchecked, may lead to severe security threats.

THE INTERNET OF THINGS MEETS THE QUANTUM EVOLUTION

https://biz.heraldcorp.com/insight/view.php?ud=20241030050398

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. Thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions. This security solution exploits quantum mechanics' built-in unpredictability and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

The Company intends to target highly valued Financial Services, Healthcare, Blockchain Applications, Cloud-Based IT Security Infrastructure, Classified Government Networks and Communication Systems, Secure Device Keying (IOT, Automotive, Consumer Electronics) and Quantum Cryptography.

