Donnerstag, 31.10.2024
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
31.10.2024 15:30 Uhr
Delska Celebrates a Topping Out Ceremony for the Most Sustainable Data Center in the Baltics

RIGA, Latvia, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 28 October, Delska celebrated a significant construction milestone-the Topping-out event-for its upcoming Tier III-certified, 10 MW data center in Riga. As one of only 20 LEED-certified buildings in Latvia, the data center will set new standards for green construction and energy efficiency in the Baltic region. The project is planned to be launched in August 2025.

Delska Celebrates a Topping Out Ceremony for the Most Sustainable Data Center in the Baltics

With over €30 million invested, the carrier-neutral 10 MW data center will offer a full range of IT and network solutions and house up to 1,000 racks. The 6,000-square-meter facility is designed for scalability, with potential expansion up to 30 MW, making it ideal for hyperscalers, AI, and high-power computing needs.

The new data center reached its highest point, and the topping-out ceremony was well attended by the Latvian Speaker of the Parliament Daiga Mierina, the Minister of Climate and Energy Kaspars Melnis, the Minister of Smart Administration and Regional Development Inga Berzina, as well as Member of the Riga City Council and leaders of associations. They highlighted the project as a great example of sustainable business planning, its importance for the growth of the Latvian economy, the IT industry's export potential, and global competitiveness.

Due to Delska's goal of achieving net zero CO2 by 2030, the data center will be entirely powered by green energy and rely on backup generators using Neste MY diesel, produced from renewables. Additionally, the facility will be equipped with an energy-efficient and innovative Vindur® CoolW@ll cooling system. The data center will operate at a power usage effectiveness (PUE) under 1.3.

"With the establishment of this data center, we are fully prepared to deliver the required space and power capacity, especially when power-demanding AI tools have seen a significant increase and Europe is lacking required power and data center capacity," explains Andris Gailitis, the CEO of Delska.

The growing demand for Internet of Things solutions, digital transformation, and cloud services drives data consumption like never before. Smart homes, video streaming platforms, and artificial intelligence tools rely on data centers' ability to deliver content to users worldwide without delay. Companies want to expand their operations without significant investments in maintaining their IT infrastructure.

Delska plans to build another data center in Lithuania and expand its group of companies to create a comprehensive regional data center and network ecosystem.

About Delska

Delska is a carrier-neutral data center and network provider in Northern Europe with 25 years of experience, delivering reliable, personalized IT and network solutions to meet customers' business needs. It has two primarily owned locations in Riga and Vilnius and points of presence in Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and Stockholm.

Since June 2024, the new brand Delska has united two companies-DEAC European Data Center and Data Logistics Center (DLC)-which operate under their legal entities, owned by Quaero European Infrastructure Fund II and managed by Quaero Capital.

www.delska.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545980/Delska_Data_Center.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2545981/Delska_Logo.jpg

Delska Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/delska-celebrates-a-topping-out-ceremony-for-the-most-sustainable-data-center-in-the-baltics-302293052.html

