Artemis Alpha Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 31

ARTEMIS ALPHA TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

LEI: 549300MQXY2QXEIL3756

Total Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 31 October 2024, the Company's issued Share Capital consists of 37,260,474 Ordinary shares of 1 pence, carrying one vote each. The Company holds 4,547,322 Ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, as at 31 October 2024, the total number of Voting Rights in the Company is 32,713,152.

The above figure (32,713,152) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Artemis Fund Managers Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 225 7300

31 October 2024