DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 31-Oct-2024 / 17:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 31 October 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 31 October 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 125,000 Highest price paid per share: 132.50p Lowest price paid per share: 128.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 130.5790p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 332,695,378 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (332,695,378) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 130.5790p 125,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 848 131.50 10:41:12 00308149989TRLO1 XLON 848 131.50 10:41:12 00308149990TRLO1 XLON 552 131.00 11:05:00 00308150893TRLO1 XLON 92 131.00 11:26:58 00308152345TRLO1 XLON 513 131.00 11:26:58 00308152346TRLO1 XLON 923 131.00 11:34:54 00308152598TRLO1 XLON 817 131.00 11:41:42 00308152825TRLO1 XLON 109 131.00 11:41:42 00308152826TRLO1 XLON 230 131.00 11:53:27 00308153365TRLO1 XLON 781 132.50 11:53:46 00308153411TRLO1 XLON 134 132.50 12:02:10 00308153713TRLO1 XLON 2772 132.50 12:05:27 00308153832TRLO1 XLON 2628 132.50 12:05:27 00308153833TRLO1 XLON 400 132.00 12:25:29 00308154759TRLO1 XLON 2325 132.00 12:25:29 00308154760TRLO1 XLON 908 132.00 12:25:29 00308154761TRLO1 XLON 908 132.00 12:25:29 00308154763TRLO1 XLON 909 132.00 12:25:29 00308154762TRLO1 XLON 902 131.50 13:09:38 00308156832TRLO1 XLON 855 131.50 13:09:38 00308156833TRLO1 XLON 1700 131.50 13:09:51 00308156859TRLO1 XLON 37 131.50 13:09:51 00308156860TRLO1 XLON 622 131.50 13:09:51 00308156861TRLO1 XLON 1738 131.50 13:09:51 00308156862TRLO1 XLON 869 131.50 13:09:51 00308156863TRLO1 XLON 1384 132.00 13:30:04 00308158509TRLO1 XLON 948 132.00 13:32:00 00308158672TRLO1 XLON 1739 131.50 13:33:31 00308159014TRLO1 XLON 870 131.50 13:33:31 00308159013TRLO1 XLON 912 131.00 13:33:31 00308159015TRLO1 XLON 913 130.50 13:50:15 00308160494TRLO1 XLON 912 130.50 13:50:15 00308160496TRLO1 XLON 912 130.50 13:50:15 00308160498TRLO1 XLON 912 130.50 13:50:15 00308160499TRLO1 XLON 912 130.50 13:50:15 00308160500TRLO1 XLON 913 130.50 13:50:15 00308160495TRLO1 XLON 912 130.50 13:50:15 00308160497TRLO1 XLON 2701 130.00 14:06:30 00308162450TRLO1 XLON 900 130.00 14:06:30 00308162452TRLO1 XLON 901 130.00 14:06:30 00308162451TRLO1 XLON 900 130.00 14:06:30 00308162453TRLO1 XLON 850 129.50 14:06:30 00308162454TRLO1 XLON 346 129.00 14:06:34 00308162472TRLO1 XLON 504 129.00 14:06:34 00308162473TRLO1 XLON 64 129.00 14:07:32 00308162597TRLO1 XLON 787 129.00 14:07:33 00308162599TRLO1 XLON 94 129.00 14:08:48 00308162794TRLO1 XLON 807 129.00 14:08:48 00308162795TRLO1 XLON 45 129.00 14:08:48 00308162796TRLO1 XLON 1245 132.00 14:19:04 00308164013TRLO1 XLON 709 131.50 14:20:09 00308164132TRLO1 XLON 1700 131.50 14:20:09 00308164133TRLO1 XLON 329 131.50 14:20:09 00308164134TRLO1 XLON 1826 131.50 14:20:09 00308164135TRLO1 XLON 850 131.50 14:21:03 00308164227TRLO1 XLON 850 131.50 14:21:03 00308164228TRLO1 XLON 903 131.00 14:22:13 00308164334TRLO1 XLON 902 131.00 14:22:13 00308164335TRLO1 XLON 889 130.50 14:26:23 00308164830TRLO1 XLON 876 130.00 14:33:21 00308165578TRLO1 XLON 862 130.00 14:33:21 00308165579TRLO1 XLON 897 129.50 14:34:54 00308165811TRLO1 XLON 896 129.50 14:34:54 00308165812TRLO1 XLON 891 129.50 14:34:54 00308165813TRLO1 XLON 894 129.50 14:35:07 00308165848TRLO1 XLON 1699 129.50 14:51:11 00308168159TRLO1 XLON 1972 129.50 14:51:14 00308168160TRLO1 XLON 486 129.50 14:51:14 00308168163TRLO1 XLON 295 129.50 14:51:14 00308168164TRLO1 XLON 28 129.50 14:51:14 00308168161TRLO1 XLON

October 31, 2024 13:02 ET (17:02 GMT)