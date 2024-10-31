Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
31.10.24
19:38 Uhr
157,66 Euro
-3,24
-2,01 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALPHABET INC CL A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
157,58157,7019:40
157,58157,7019:40
ACCESSWIRE
31.10.2024 18:50 Uhr
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ProsperOps Announces Autonomous Discount Management for Google Cloud Compute

Leading FinOps automation platform helps organizations reduce cloud costs, generating over $1.5B in lifetime savings

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Today, ProsperOps, a leading FinOps automation platform, is announcing general availability for Autonomous Discount Management (ADM) for Google Cloud Compute, supporting Compute Engine, Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Cloud Run. This new service allows Google Cloud customers to achieve material savings while minimizing commitment lock-in risk through an automatically managed portfolio of resource-based Committed Use Discounts (CUDs) and spend-based Flexible CUDs.

ProsperOps Autonomous Discount Management for Google Cloud Compute

ProsperOps Autonomous Discount Management for Google Cloud Compute
ProsperOps Announces General Availability of its Autonomous Discount Management platform for Google Cloud Compute

Google Cloud is one of the fastest-growing cloud providers with 28.8% YoY growth in Q2 2024, alongside Azure and AWS. However, more than half of organizations do not leverage discount instruments (e.g., AWS Savings Plans, Azure Reserved Instances, Google Cloud Committed Use Discounts, etc.) to optimize rates and reduce costs, according to the 2024 Flexera State of Cloud Report. This means many organizations are leaving money on the table.

Managing Google Cloud CUDs to reduce compute costs can be a complex, time-consuming task that often results in suboptimal outcomes:

  • Tracking and managing complexity: Eligibility for spend-based Flexible CUDs and resource-based CUDs depends on the machine series used, and every combination of region and machine series is priced differently. Other factors, such as private rates and Sustained Use Discounts (SUDs), also need to be considered when managing commitments.

  • Overcommitment risks: Spend-based Flexible CUDs are immutable, and resource-based CUDs are purchased for a specific region and machine series. Without a sophisticated optimization strategy, organizations risk overcommitting and wasting spend in the event of a usage decline.

  • Suboptimal results: Delays in taking action due to manual processes and reliance on forecasted - rather than real-time - usage data can inhibit organizations from achieving maximum cost reduction.

The need for automation is critical for FinOps teams - not only to alleviate these challenges but also to scale efficiently and tackle higher-order priorities. ProsperOps Autonomous Discount Management (ADM) for Google Cloud Compute remediates these issues by detecting usage patterns, creating a customized portfolio of Committed Use Discounts (based on factors such as existing commitments, risk tolerance, etc.) and automatically executing actions to deliver cost savings outcomes, not just recommendations.

"In 2018, ProsperOps was formally established as the first automated cloud savings tool for AWS. After surpassing $1 billion of AWS Compute Usage Under Management last year, the expansion into Google Cloud was a natural progression with increasing customer demand," said Erik Carlin, co-founder and chief product officer of ProsperOps. "By providing this support to companies whose DevOps and FinOps teams operate in Google Cloud, we can help them optimize their spend - simply and automatically."

Key benefits with ADM for Google Cloud Compute include:

  • More savings, less risk - ProsperOps continuously optimizes a portfolio of resource-based and spend-based Flexible CUDs to maximize savings. With Adaptive Laddering, its algorithms distribute CUDs to align with usage, increasing coverage while minimizing risk. ProsperOps quickly adjusts and reduces commitment coverage in the event of a usage drop.

  • Offload CUD management - ProsperOps frees up time for teams to focus on higher-order FinOps initiatives. It continuously ingests data and analyzes usage to ensure that CUDs provide optimal savings. The system also considers private rates and Sustained-Use Discounts to tailor CUD optimizations.

  • Customize settings - ProsperOps automation operates within constraints set by the user. FinOps teams can control coverage preferences based on their risk tolerance and savings goals to ensure organizations have the flexibility they need.

  • Understand outcomes - The ProsperOps console highlights optimization KPIs and trends, including the Effective Savings Rate, spend coverage, savings, commitment burndown schedules, Commitment Lock-In Risk (CLR), and more.

"ProsperOps automation helped us maximize savings while optimizing workloads. Its dynamic algorithms adjust coverage to adapt to usage changes in real-time. Automating Committed Use Discount management allowed us to focus more on rightsizing and other crucial optimization efforts," said Marcus Zhao, SRE manager at Zenni Optical.

As of October 2024, ProsperOps has surpassed $1.5 billion in lifetime savings generated for customers.

To learn more about ProsperOps and its ADM for Google Cloud Compute service, visit:
https://www.prosperops.com/product/google-cloud-cost-optimization/

Contact Information

Ross Clurman
Head of Marketing
pr@prosperops.com

Alyssa Newby
PANBlast for ProsperOps
prosperops@panblastpr.com
(317) 806-1900 x122

SOURCE: ProsperOps

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.