GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.10.2024 21:34 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bien-Etre; Kaya Skin Clinic: Kaya Skin Clinic and Bien-Etre Ltd Announce Partnership to Develop Skin Personalisation Platform Using DNA Biomarkers and AI

LONDON, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaya Skin Clinic, a prominent aesthetic clinic chain in the GCC, has partnered with London-based wellness company Bien-Etre Limited to launch a pioneering skin personalisation platform for the Middle Eastern skincare industry. The collaboration aims to harness advanced DNA biomarker technology and Lifestyle AI to offer individuals a deeper understanding of their unique skin profiles, empowering skincare professionals to provide custom treatments and products. This innovative platform is set to launch across the Middle East in 2025.

The partnership was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a major step forward in integrating science-based solutions within the wellness and beauty industry. This collaboration reflects both companies' shared vision of enhancing skincare with the latest technological advancements and addressing the growing demand for personalized beauty solutions in the region.

Aly Rahimtoola, Founder of Bien-Etre Ltd, commented, "We are thrilled to bring our expertise in skincare technology to the forefront of the UAE's beauty and wellness industry. Our future partnership with Kaya Skin Clinic will enable clients in the Middle East to make informed skincare decisions, enhancing outcomes by understanding the science behind their unique skin profiles. This initiative underscores our dedication to blending beauty and wellness with cutting-edge scientific innovation."

For more information about the partnership and the upcoming skin personalisation platform, please contact Kaya Skin Clinic or Bien-Etre Limited.

About Bien-Etre

Bien Etre is an emerging consumer technology company that seeks to provide personalized beauty and wellness solutions that combines cutting-edge science with traditional consumer products. Bien Etre is committed to empowering individuals to take control of their health and well-being and live healthier, happier lives.

About Kaya Skin Clinic

Kaya Skin Clinic is an international chain that specialises in dermatological solutions for women and men. They craft personalised experiences around a core of customised treatments that restore, preserve and enhance the essential vitality of skin, hair and body. From the acne of adolescence to the stretch marks of motherhood and the challenges of mature skin, Kaya aims to make you feel your beautiful best at every stage of life. In the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman, Kaya Skin Clinic operate 20 clinics.


