

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sonoco Products (SON) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $51 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $131 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sonoco Products reported adjusted earnings of $148 million or $1.49 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $1.676 billion from $1.710 billion last year.



Sonoco Products earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



