

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Amcor plc (AMCR) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $152 million, or $0.105 per share. This compares with $191 million, or $0.132 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $3.443 billion from $3.353 billion last year.



Amcor plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $152 Mln. vs. $191 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.105 vs. $0.132 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $3.443 Bln vs. $3.353 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.72 to $0.76



