Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889290 | ISIN: US29364G1031 | Ticker-Symbol: ETY
Tradegate
31.10.24
20:08 Uhr
144,00 Euro
+20,00
+16,13 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENTERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
141,00143,0022:41
141,00142,0021:58
ACCESSWIRE
31.10.2024 22:02 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Entergy Corporation: Entergy Employees Recognized for Donating Over $230,000 to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

By: Cristina del Canto • Senior Communications Specialist

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2024 / Entergy Corporation

Entergy was recognized this year as one of the top 25 workplace giving contributors for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, donating more than $230,000 through the company's employee payroll contributions across its service areas. The recognition was announced Aug. 29, 2024, during the company's Northern Regional employee meeting. Each year, Entergy employees actively participate in United Way campaigns to raise funds for their communities. To further amplify the impact of these contributions, company shareholders match employee donations dollar-for-dollar.

During a special check presentation, Entergy executives and employees met with executives from ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude, where they presented the check for the overall amount of employee contributions made to St. Jude in 2023 across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas - where Entergy employees live and work.

"Because of partners like Entergy and the generosity of its employees, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital can continue to lead the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC. "St. Jude is grateful for every generous donation provided through programs like payroll contributions. These simple acts of kindness make a major impact on the future of research and treatment for kids with cancer in the U.S. and around the world."

When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was largely considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80% today. With support from Entergy, St. Jude can continue to provide children with cutting-edge treatments that are not covered by insurance, at no cost to families.

At Entergy, our vision "We Power Life" extends beyond simply delivering essential energy services to our customers. Through strategic partnerships, we are committed to implementing various initiatives that address poverty, promote education and workforce development, provide financial assistance to our vulnerable customers, and enhance both our communities and the environment.

Entergy is dedicated to investing in critical programs and initiatives that foster the growth and prosperity of the communities where we live, work, and serve. Learn more about Entergy's community engagement efforts.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.