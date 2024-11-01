Noble Corporation plc announces changes to its share capital for the month of October 2024

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc ("Noble") (NYSE: NE, CSE: NOBLE) today announces changes to its share capital.

During the period since September 30, 2024, 28,809 new A ordinary shares each with a nominal value of USD 0.00001 have been issued.

18,319 new A ordinary shares have been issued to certain holders of warrants as a consequence of the exercise of warrants. The exercise price was USD 19.27 per A ordinary share for 693 of the new A ordinary shares, USD 23.13 per A ordinary share for 2,292 of the new A ordinary shares, USD 29.22 per Diamond Offshore Common Stock delivered as Merger Consideration for 110 of the new A ordinary shares, and 15,224 new A ordinary shares were issued as a result of a cashless exercise. The total proceeds to Noble from the warrant exercises amount to USD 77,593.90.

Additionally, 10,490 new A ordinary shares have been issued to certain employees of Noble at no cost as a result of the vesting of restricted stock units, and 64 A ordinary shares have been cancelled as a result of additional cash in lieu of shares distribution related to closing of the Diamond Transaction.

The new A ordinary shares carry the same rights as the existing A ordinary shares of Noble. The new A ordinary shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange as well as admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.

As a result of the changes, there are a total of 160,370,364 A ordinary shares of Noble issued and outstanding with a nominal value of USD 0.00001 each.

Pursuant to section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Noble also hereby announces the total nominal value of its issued share capital and the total number of voting rights:



Number of shares Number of voting rights Share capital A ordinary shares of USD 0.00001 160,370,364 160,370,364 1,603.70364 Total 160,370,364 160,370,364 1,603.70364

Intention to delist from NASDAQ Copenhagen

Noble intends to voluntarily delist from NASDAQ Copenhagen ("NASDAQ"), effective in late 2024 or early 2025. Noble will remain traded on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), as Noble's primary listing exchange.

To avoid holding Noble shares (in the form share entitlements currently tradeable on NASDAQ, the "Danish Shares") that are not tradeable on a registered market following the effective date of the delisting, holders of Danish Shares currently have the following options:

Transfer. Shareholders may transfer their Danish Shares currently trading on NASDAQ to Noble shares trading on NYSE. Shareholders may contact their broker to arrange for transfer. Any transfer, brokerage or holding fees are the responsibility of the shareholder.

Shareholders may transfer their Danish Shares currently trading on NASDAQ to Noble shares trading on NYSE. Shareholders may contact their broker to arrange for transfer. Any transfer, brokerage or holding fees are the responsibility of the shareholder. Sell. Shareholders may sell their Danish Shares on NASDAQ prior to the effective date of the delisting.

Noble has not filed, and has not yet determined when it will file, a formal delisting request with NASDAQ. Additional information, including details regarding the practicalities of final transfers and tax treatment, will be provided after Noble submits its formal delisting request.

More information can be found on the Stockholder Information - FAQ section of the Investor Relations page on our website at www.noblecorp.com.

About Noble Corporation

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com.

