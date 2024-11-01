Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 01.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Gold Rekord bei knapp 2.800 USD und Übernahme-Zirkus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2024 00:46 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day: The Global Observance of World Cities Day 2024 opens in Egypt

Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Observance of World Cities Day 2024 opened in Egypt's Alexandria on Thursday, which unveiled the English version of the Shanghai Manual · 2024 Annual Report and the Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award).

The Global Observance of World Cities Day 2024 opens in Egypt.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link

The Shanghai Award winners are Agadir, Morocco; Thiruvananthapuram, India; Doha, Qatar; Iztapalapa, Mexico and Melbourne, Australia.

Themed "Building a Sustainable Urban Future for All," this year's Shanghai Award highlights the development and construction of cities in fields like quality and secure housing for diversified needs, youth leading vibrant communities, innovative development for urban prosperity, and low-carbon and climate resilient urban development, according to Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day.

This year's Shanghai Award attracted participants from 28 countries and 55 cities. After a joint evaluation by the International Jury, the aforementioned five cities emerged as winners. Fuzhou City, the recipient of the first Shanghai Award, put forward a proposal to establish a global alliance for sustainable urban development at the awarding ceremony.

Shanghai Award, an international award initiated by UN-Habitat and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, serves as an important platform for Shanghai to participate in global governance and promote the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the New Urban Agenda.

The award aims to recognize cities from various countries that have provided comprehensive solutions and made significant progress in sustainable development, thus contributing to the implementation of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The 12th World Urban Forum is set to take place in Cairo, Egypt from November 4 to 8. On the afternoon of November 5, a thematic side event on "Experiences and Practices of Global Urban Sustainable Development" will be held to focus on promoting the Shanghai Award and other public goods of World Cities Day.

Source: Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.