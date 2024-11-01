CCR S.A.: CCR - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2024

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Highlights
- The Company announced the extension of Renovias' term until April 13, 2026. Further details can be found in the regulatory matters section.
- Record traffic in all platforms, with growths of 4.4% in toll roads, 5.1% in urban mobility, and 8.8% in airports.
- CCR announced that will start the payment of dividends, totaling R$ 304 million, on November 29, 2024.
- CCR won the auction for the Sorocabana Route. The fixed grant amount offered was R$1.6 billion.
Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights
OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (R$ MM)
3Q23
3Q24
Var.%
9M23
9M24
Var.%
Consolidated Adjusted Net Revenue¹
3,416
3,782
10.7 %
9,745
10,748
10.3 %
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹
2,122
2,190
3.2 %
5,853
6,265
7.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads
1,549
1,621
4.6 %
4,375
4,653
6.4 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Mobility
552
571
3.5 %
1,422
1,561
9.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Airports
235
274
16.5 %
632
793
25.4 %
Adjusted EBITDA - Others
(214)
(276)
28.8 %
(575)
(742)
29.0 %
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin²
62.1 %
57.9 %
-4.2 p.p.
60.1 %
58.3 %
-1.8 p.p.
Adjusted Net Income¹
502
560
11.7 %
1,022
1,420
38.9 %
Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x)
2.9
3.1
0.2 p.p.
2.9
3.1
0.2 p.p.
Toll Roads - Equivalent Vehicles (million)
300.9
314.0
4.4 %
869.3
909.6
4.6 %
Mobility - Transported Passengers (million)
184.3
193.6
5.1 %
529.2
560.6
5.9 %
Airports - Boarded Passengers (million)
4.8
5.2
8.8 %
13.5
14.6
8.4 %
CAPEX³
1,331
2,101
57.9 %
4,190
4,982
18.9 %
- Excludes construction revenue and expenses. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I.
- The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.
- Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.
