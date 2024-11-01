Anzeige
01.11.2024
CCR S.A.: CCR - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2024

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

  1. The Company announced the extension of Renovias' term until April 13, 2026. Further details can be found in the regulatory matters section.
  2. Record traffic in all platforms, with growths of 4.4% in toll roads, 5.1% in urban mobility, and 8.8% in airports.
  3. CCR announced that will start the payment of dividends, totaling R$ 304 million, on November 29, 2024.
  4. CCR won the auction for the Sorocabana Route. The fixed grant amount offered was R$1.6 billion.

Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (R$ MM)

3Q23

3Q24

Var.%

9M23

9M24

Var.%

Consolidated Adjusted Net Revenue¹

3,416

3,782

10.7 %

9,745

10,748

10.3 %

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹

2,122

2,190

3.2 %

5,853

6,265

7.0 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads

1,549

1,621

4.6 %

4,375

4,653

6.4 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Mobility

552

571

3.5 %

1,422

1,561

9.8 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Airports

235

274

16.5 %

632

793

25.4 %

Adjusted EBITDA - Others

(214)

(276)

28.8 %

(575)

(742)

29.0 %

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin²

62.1 %

57.9 %

-4.2 p.p.

60.1 %

58.3 %

-1.8 p.p.

Adjusted Net Income¹

502

560

11.7 %

1,022

1,420

38.9 %

Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x)

2.9

3.1

0.2 p.p.

2.9

3.1

0.2 p.p.

Toll Roads - Equivalent Vehicles (million)

300.9

314.0

4.4 %

869.3

909.6

4.6 %

Mobility - Transported Passengers (million)

184.3

193.6

5.1 %

529.2

560.6

5.9 %

Airports - Boarded Passengers (million)

4.8

5.2

8.8 %

13.5

14.6

8.4 %

CAPEX³

1,331

2,101

57.9 %

4,190

4,982

18.9 %

  1. Excludes construction revenue and expenses. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I.
  2. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue.
  3. Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.

\ Videoconference

Conference call in Portuguese with simultaneous translation into English:
November 1st, 2024
10:00 a.m. São Paulo / 09:00 a.m. New York
Videoconference link:
https://grupoccr-br.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_BwhScwe7RiiCHKDSZ1znTg

\ IR Contacts

Flávia Godoy: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - flavia.godoy@grupoccr.com.br
Douglas Ribeiro: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - douglas.ribeiro@grupoccr.com.br
Cauê Cunha: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caue.cunha@grupoccr.com.br
Igor Yamamoto: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - igor.yamamoto@grupoccr.com.br
Caique Moraes: (+55 11) 3048-5900 - caique.moraes@grupoccr.com.br

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ccr---results-for-the-3rd-quarter-of-2024-302293554.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
