CCR S.A.: CCR - Results for the 3rd quarter of 2024

Highlights

The Company announced the extension of Renovias' term until April 13, 2026. Further details can be found in the regulatory matters section. Record traffic in all platforms, with growths of 4.4% in toll roads, 5.1% in urban mobility, and 8.8% in airports. CCR announced that will start the payment of dividends, totaling R$ 304 million, on November 29, 2024. CCR won the auction for the Sorocabana Route. The fixed grant amount offered was R$1.6 billion.

Consolidated Operational and Financial Highlights

OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (R$ MM) 3Q23 3Q24 Var.% 9M23 9M24 Var.% Consolidated Adjusted Net Revenue¹ 3,416 3,782 10.7 % 9,745 10,748 10.3 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA¹ 2,122 2,190 3.2 % 5,853 6,265 7.0 % Adjusted EBITDA - Toll Roads 1,549 1,621 4.6 % 4,375 4,653 6.4 % Adjusted EBITDA - Mobility 552 571 3.5 % 1,422 1,561 9.8 % Adjusted EBITDA - Airports 235 274 16.5 % 632 793 25.4 % Adjusted EBITDA - Others (214) (276) 28.8 % (575) (742) 29.0 % Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA Margin² 62.1 % 57.9 % -4.2 p.p. 60.1 % 58.3 % -1.8 p.p. Adjusted Net Income¹ 502 560 11.7 % 1,022 1,420 38.9 % Net Debt/LTM Adjusted EBITDA (x) 2.9 3.1 0.2 p.p. 2.9 3.1 0.2 p.p. Toll Roads - Equivalent Vehicles (million) 300.9 314.0 4.4 % 869.3 909.6 4.6 % Mobility - Transported Passengers (million) 184.3 193.6 5.1 % 529.2 560.6 5.9 % Airports - Boarded Passengers (million) 4.8 5.2 8.8 % 13.5 14.6 8.4 % CAPEX³ 1,331 2,101 57.9 % 4,190 4,982 18.9 %

Excludes construction revenue and expenses. Adjustments are described in the "non-recurring effects" section in Exhibit I. The Adjusted EBITDA Margin was calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Adjusted Net Revenue. Includes improvement works that do not generate future economic benefits for ViaOeste.

