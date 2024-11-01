

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Macquarie Group (MQBKY, MQG,AX) reported a net profit after tax attributable to ordinary shareholders of A$1.61 billion for the half year ended 30 September 2024, up 14 percent on the half year ended 30 September 2023.



Net operating income was A$8.22 billion up four per cent from the previous year.



Assets under management at 30 September 2024 were A$916.8 billion, down two per cent from A$938.3 billion at 31 March 2024, due to unfavourable foreign exchange movements, outflows in equity strategies and divestments, partially offset by favourable market movements, increased fund investments and improved asset valuations.



On 3 November 2023, Macquarie announced that it intends to buy back up to A$2 billion of ordinary shares on-market. As at 31 October 2024, a total of A$1.013 billion of ordinary shares were acquired on market at an average price of A$189.80.



The Board has approved an extension of the up to A$2 billion buyback for a further twelve months.



The Macquarie Group Limited Board announced a the first-half of 2025 interim ordinary dividend of A$2.60 per share, up on the prior year interim ordinary dividend of A$2.55 per share. The record date for the interim ordinary dividend is 12 November 2024 and the payment date is 17 December 2024.



Macquarie said it continues to maintain a cautious stance, with a conservative approach to capital, funding and liquidity that positions it well to respond to the current environment.



