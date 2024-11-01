

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 2-day high of 0.5984 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.5976.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 91.25 and 1.8180 from Thursday's closing quotes of 90.85 and 1.8205, respectively.



The kiwi edged up to 1.0992 against the Australian dollar, from an early 4-day low of 1.1027.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.61 against the greenback, 93.00 against the yen, 1.78 against the euro and 1.08 against the aussie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News