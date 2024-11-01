

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Electronic products manufacturer TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK) reported Friday that its second-quarter net profit attributable to owners of parent grew 16.8 percent to 46.08 billion Japanese yen from last year's 39.46 billion yen.



Earnings per share were 24.26 yen, up from 20.78 yen last year.



Operating profit grew 27.3 percent to 75.43 billion yen from last year's 59.25 billion yen.



For the quarter, net sales increased 2.6 percent to 570.69 billion yen from prior year's 556.31 billion yen.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, TDK now expects net profit attributable to owners of parent of 160 billion yen, higher than previous estimate of 128 billion yen, and up 28.3 percent from last year.



Operating profit is now expected to be 220 billion yen, up from earlier estimate of 180 billion yen, and 27.2 percent higher than the prior year.



Net sales are now projected to be 2.12 trillion yen, higher than previous estimate of 2.11 trillion yen. Sales would be 0.8 percent higher than last year's 2.10 trillion yen.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News