The following securities are suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market for not publishing annual audited accounts with effect from start of trading today 1 November 2024:
Helium Ventures PLC
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: HEV
ISIN: GB00BLR8T846
Aquis Stock Exchange
