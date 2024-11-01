MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01
For immediate release
1 November 2024
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC (the "Company")
LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
Information disclosed in accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8
In accordance with Listing Rule 15.6.8 the Company confirms that, as at the close of business on 31 October 2024, it had a portfolio investment in A Non-Voting Ordinary Shares of Hansa Investment Company Limited, a company which does not itself have a stated investment policy that limits its investments in other listed closed-ended funds to no more than 15% of its gross assets.
For and on behalf of
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
For further information, please contact:
Kerstin Rucht
Frostrow Capital LLP
Tel: 020 3709 8732