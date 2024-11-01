DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 01-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Transaction in Own Shares ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Thursday, 31 October 2024, it purchased a total of 140,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). Date of purchase: 31/10/2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 140,000 Lowest price paid per share (EUR): 4.22 Highest price paid per share (EUR): 4.27 Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR): 4.2519

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 215,664,462 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 215,664,462 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (EUR Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading Venue purchased share) Time) number 674 4.2350 08:10:44 1J4XA2F9N Euronext Dublin 1,774 4.2450 08:54:47 1J4XA2HL7 Euronext Dublin 1,465 4.2250 09:18:06 1J4XA2I7K Euronext Dublin 237 4.2200 09:18:25 1J4XA2I7T Euronext Dublin 2,257 4.2500 09:49:28 1J4XA2J46 Euronext Dublin 673 4.2500 09:49:28 1J4XA2J47 Euronext Dublin 757 4.2500 09:52:40 1J4XA2J7J Euronext Dublin 2,253 4.2500 09:52:40 1J4XA2J7L Euronext Dublin 2,979 4.2500 11:11:49 1J4XA2LGY Euronext Dublin 931 4.2500 13:28:01 1J4XA2ONU Euronext Dublin 730 4.2700 14:01:22 1J4XA2QZ0 Euronext Dublin 876 4.2700 14:01:22 1J4XA2QZ4 Euronext Dublin 780 4.2700 14:01:22 1J4XA2QZ3 Euronext Dublin 50 4.2700 14:01:22 1J4XA2QZ1 Euronext Dublin 525 4.2700 14:01:22 1J4XA2QZ5 Euronext Dublin 1,401 4.2700 14:01:22 1J4XA2QZ6 Euronext Dublin 2,500 4.2700 14:01:22 1J4XA2QZ7 Euronext Dublin 241 4.2700 14:01:22 1J4XA2QZ8 Euronext Dublin 2,741 4.2700 14:01:22 1J4XA2QZ9 Euronext Dublin 66 4.2650 14:01:25 1J4XA2QZH Euronext Dublin 934 4.2650 14:01:25 1J4XA2QZI Euronext Dublin 2,753 4.2600 14:11:41 1J4XA2ROB Euronext Dublin 2,797 4.2600 14:11:41 1J4XA2ROE Euronext Dublin 2,797 4.2600 14:11:41 1J4XA2ROD Euronext Dublin 2,727 4.2600 14:11:41 1J4XA2ROC Euronext Dublin 2,901 4.2600 14:11:41 1J4XA2ROH Euronext Dublin 190 4.2600 14:11:41 1J4XA2ROI Euronext Dublin 512 4.2600 14:11:41 1J4XA2ROJ Euronext Dublin 2,598 4.2600 14:11:41 1J4XA2ROK Euronext Dublin 676 4.2500 14:14:08 1J4XA2RT1 Euronext Dublin 660 4.2600 14:31:22 1J4XA2SV9 Euronext Dublin 3,810 4.2600 14:31:22 1J4XA2SV8 Euronext Dublin 3,810 4.2600 14:31:22 1J4XA2SV7 Euronext Dublin 143 4.2600 14:31:22 1J4XA2SVA Euronext Dublin 3,707 4.2600 14:31:22 1J4XA2SVC Euronext

