Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
01.11.24
08:10 Uhr
4,235 Euro
+0,030
+0,71 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
01.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
01-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Transaction in Own Shares 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
Dublin and London: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a 
growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, announces that on Thursday, 31 October 2024, it 
purchased a total of 140,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, London Branch ("Berenberg"), in accordance with the terms of the share buyback 
programme announced on 15 October 2024 (the "Share Buyback Programme"). 
Date of purchase:                 31/10/2024 
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:   140,000 
Lowest price paid per share (EUR):          4.22 
Highest price paid per share (EUR):         4.27 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (EUR):  4.2519

The Group intends to cancel all of the repurchased shares.

Total voting rights:

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the Ordinary Shares purchased, the Company will have 215,664,462 Ordinary Shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company will therefore be 215,664,462 The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Individual transactions: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (EUR  Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference  Trading Venue 
purchased           share)         Time)          number 
674              4.2350         08:10:44         1J4XA2F9N        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,774             4.2450         08:54:47         1J4XA2HL7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,465             4.2250         09:18:06         1J4XA2I7K        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
237              4.2200         09:18:25         1J4XA2I7T        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,257             4.2500         09:49:28         1J4XA2J46        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
673              4.2500         09:49:28         1J4XA2J47        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
757              4.2500         09:52:40         1J4XA2J7J        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,253             4.2500         09:52:40         1J4XA2J7L        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,979             4.2500         11:11:49         1J4XA2LGY        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
931              4.2500         13:28:01         1J4XA2ONU        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
730              4.2700         14:01:22         1J4XA2QZ0        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
876              4.2700         14:01:22         1J4XA2QZ4        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
780              4.2700         14:01:22         1J4XA2QZ3        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
50              4.2700         14:01:22         1J4XA2QZ1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
525              4.2700         14:01:22         1J4XA2QZ5        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
1,401             4.2700         14:01:22         1J4XA2QZ6        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,500             4.2700         14:01:22         1J4XA2QZ7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
241              4.2700         14:01:22         1J4XA2QZ8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,741             4.2700         14:01:22         1J4XA2QZ9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
66              4.2650         14:01:25         1J4XA2QZH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
934              4.2650         14:01:25         1J4XA2QZI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,753             4.2600         14:11:41         1J4XA2ROB        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,797             4.2600         14:11:41         1J4XA2ROE        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,797             4.2600         14:11:41         1J4XA2ROD        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,727             4.2600         14:11:41         1J4XA2ROC        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,901             4.2600         14:11:41         1J4XA2ROH        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
190              4.2600         14:11:41         1J4XA2ROI        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
512              4.2600         14:11:41         1J4XA2ROJ        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
2,598             4.2600         14:11:41         1J4XA2ROK        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
676              4.2500         14:14:08         1J4XA2RT1        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
660              4.2600         14:31:22         1J4XA2SV9        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,810             4.2600         14:31:22         1J4XA2SV8        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,810             4.2600         14:31:22         1J4XA2SV7        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
143              4.2600         14:31:22         1J4XA2SVA        Euronext 
                                                    Dublin 
3,707             4.2600         14:31:22         1J4XA2SVC        Euronext

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
