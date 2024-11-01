DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 01-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 November 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 31 October 2024 it purchased a total of 216,774 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd (trading as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 166,774 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.185 GBP1.820 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.120 GBP1.788 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR2.155426 GBP1.806409

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 July 2024.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 627,832,230 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 168 2.180 XDUB 08:41:44 00072150513TRLO0 4287 2.180 XDUB 08:41:44 00072150512TRLO0 1300 2.180 XDUB 08:41:44 00072150511TRLO0 6507 2.180 XDUB 08:42:43 00072150600TRLO0 5000 2.185 XDUB 09:03:02 00072151418TRLO0 5480 2.180 XDUB 09:08:20 00072151670TRLO0 5979 2.180 XDUB 09:09:11 00072151703TRLO0 71 2.180 XDUB 09:09:12 00072151704TRLO0 35 2.180 XDUB 09:09:12 00072151705TRLO0 2961 2.180 XDUB 09:10:02 00072151743TRLO0 1933 2.180 XDUB 09:11:14 00072151766TRLO0 418 2.180 XDUB 09:11:14 00072151767TRLO0 3000 2.175 XDUB 09:12:16 00072151824TRLO0 5815 2.175 XDUB 09:16:31 00072152026TRLO0 5803 2.165 XDUB 10:02:40 00072154346TRLO0 6036 2.160 XDUB 10:47:30 00072155804TRLO0 1636 2.165 XDUB 11:23:44 00072157695TRLO0 1345 2.165 XDUB 11:23:44 00072157694TRLO0 2321 2.165 XDUB 11:23:44 00072157693TRLO0 333 2.160 XDUB 11:33:16 00072158031TRLO0 1000 2.160 XDUB 11:33:16 00072158030TRLO0 5000 2.160 XDUB 11:33:16 00072158029TRLO0 6406 2.165 XDUB 12:32:16 00072160176TRLO0 3000 2.165 XDUB 13:33:15 00072162382TRLO0 717 2.165 XDUB 13:33:15 00072162381TRLO0 899 2.165 XDUB 13:46:41 00072163483TRLO0 5427 2.165 XDUB 13:46:41 00072163482TRLO0 1000 2.165 XDUB 13:46:41 00072163481TRLO0 5496 2.160 XDUB 13:47:39 00072163575TRLO0 6332 2.155 XDUB 14:01:54 00072164983TRLO0 6164 2.150 XDUB 14:08:27 00072165545TRLO0 107 2.145 XDUB 14:34:35 00072167334TRLO0 3995 2.145 XDUB 14:34:35 00072167333TRLO0 1993 2.145 XDUB 14:34:35 00072167332TRLO0 717 2.145 XDUB 14:34:36 00072167335TRLO0 1541 2.145 XDUB 14:34:37 00072167336TRLO0 3988 2.145 XDUB 14:34:38 00072167338TRLO0 5989 2.140 XDUB 14:47:16 00072168434TRLO0 5874 2.140 XDUB 14:58:19 00072169220TRLO0 5794 2.135 XDUB 15:00:45 00072169366TRLO0 1000 2.140 XDUB 15:00:45 00072169368TRLO0 4100 2.140 XDUB 15:00:45 00072169367TRLO0 2204 2.130 XDUB 15:25:23 00072171785TRLO0 1000 2.130 XDUB 15:25:23 00072171784TRLO0 2727 2.125 XDUB 15:27:12 00072171871TRLO0 3000 2.125 XDUB 15:27:12 00072171870TRLO0 435 2.125 XDUB 15:27:12 00072171869TRLO0 1987 2.120 XDUB 15:54:29 00072173800TRLO0 1000 2.120 XDUB 15:54:29 00072173799TRLO0 1952 2.120 XDUB 16:00:02 00072174232TRLO0 864 2.120 XDUB 16:00:04 00072174234TRLO0 1000 2.130 XDUB 16:13:00 00072175192TRLO0 1632 2.130 XDUB 16:20:43 00072175799TRLO0 691 2.130 XDUB 16:20:44 00072175800TRLO0 2409 2.130 XDUB 16:20:45 00072175801TRLO0 257 2.130 XDUB 16:20:45 00072175803TRLO0 1743 2.130 XDUB 16:20:45 00072175802TRLO0 2808 2.130 XDUB 16:21:22 00072175862TRLO0 2567 2.130 XDUB 16:21:22 00072175861TRLO0 834 2.130 XDUB 16:21:22 00072175863TRLO0 697 2.130 XDUB 16:24:04 00072176082TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1000 182.00 XLON 09:11:15 00072151768TRLO0 1732 182.00 XLON 09:11:16 00072151769TRLO0 1100 181.80 XLON 09:11:20 00072151770TRLO0 719 181.60 XLON 09:51:42 00072153962TRLO0 719 181.60 XLON 09:51:42 00072153963TRLO0 315 181.60 XLON 09:51:42 00072153964TRLO0 700 181.60 XLON 09:51:44 00072153977TRLO0 2 181.60 XLON 09:51:44 00072153985TRLO0 90 181.60 XLON 09:51:45 00072153986TRLO0 1200 181.60 XLON 12:47:54 00072160731TRLO0 856 181.60 XLON 12:47:54 00072160732TRLO0 856 181.60 XLON 12:47:54 00072160733TRLO0 1100 181.40 XLON 13:00:34 00072161071TRLO0 631 181.40 XLON 13:00:34 00072161072TRLO0 631 181.40 XLON 13:00:34 00072161073TRLO0 211 181.40 XLON 13:00:42 00072161088TRLO0 338 181.40 XLON 13:03:45 00072161256TRLO0 226 181.20 XLON 12:32:28 00072160179TRLO0 1300 181.20 XLON 12:32:33 00072160180TRLO0 904 181.20 XLON 12:32:33 00072160181TRLO0 2867 181.20 XLON 13:46:41 00072163479TRLO0 71 181.20 XLON 13:46:41 00072163480TRLO0 747 181.00 XLON 11:33:21 00072158036TRLO0 638 181.00 XLON 11:33:21 00072158037TRLO0 583 181.00 XLON 11:33:21 00072158038TRLO0 1856 181.00 XLON 14:01:54 00072164980TRLO0

