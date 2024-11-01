Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
01.11.2024 08:48 Uhr
LONGi maintains AAA ranking in Q3 2024 PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings

XI'AN, China, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi has announced the retention of its AAA rating in PV-Tech's Q3 2024 PV ModuleTech bankability ratings, marking the company's 19th consecutive quarter at this top tier and underscoring its long-term commitment to quality, innovation, financial stability and leadership in the photovoltaic industry.


The PV ModuleTech bankability ratings are derived from a thorough evaluation process that examines manufacturers across several critical dimensions, including value chain strength, production capacity, global shipment profiles, capital expenditure (capex), R&D investment and cash-flow management. LONGi's consistent AAA status reflects not only its robust operational metrics but also its dedication to advancing solar technology.

The company continually pushes the envelope in innovation, recently introducing groundbreaking products including the Hi-MO X10, featuring HPBC 2.0 cell technology, and making significant advancements in silicon wafer and cell technology. These developments highlight the company's focus on enhancing product efficiency and reliability to meet the evolving needs of global energy markets.

LONGi's continued success is a testament to the trust and recognition it has earned from stakeholders across the global photovoltaic landscape. The company remains dedicated to adapting to market changes and delivering unparalleled value to its customers and partners.

As LONGi looks to the future, it remains focused on its mission of "making the best of solar energy to build a green world," furthering its efforts in technology innovation and the development of sustainable energy solutions.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'making the best of solar energy to build a green world', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2546638/image_821075_18667367.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862722/LONGi_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/longi-maintains-aaa-ranking-in-q3-2024-pv-moduletech-bankability-ratings-302293933.html

