Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
WKN: A0J3QM | ISIN: FI0009014377 | Ticker-Symbol: OFK
01.11.24
09:30 Uhr
44,540 Euro
-0,210
-0,47 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2024 08:58 Uhr
Orion Oyj: Managers' transactions - Henrik Stenqvist

ORION CORPORATION
MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
1 NOVEMBER 2024 at 9.45 EET

Orion Corporation: Managers' transactions - Henrik Stenqvist

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Orion Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Henrik Stenqvist
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Orion Oyj
LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 83295/5/4

____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2024-10-31
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009014377
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1800 Unit price: 44.65 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 44.65 EUR
(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 44.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions (3):
Volume: 2000 Volume weighted average price: 44.65 EUR

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme

President and CEO		Olli Huotari

SVP, Corporate Functions

Publisher:
Orion Corporation
Communications
Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland
http://www.orion.fi/en
http://www.twitter.com/OrionCorpIR

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company - a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2023 amounted to EUR 1,190 million and the company had about 3,600 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
