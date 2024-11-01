Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.11.2024 09:10 Uhr
HSBC Bank PLC: Post Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, Nov. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aercap Sukuk Limited

Post Stabilisation Notice

HSBC (contact: syndexecution@noexternalmail.hsbc.com) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation was undertaken by the Stabilisation Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:Aercap Sukuk Limited
Obligor (if any):International Lease Finance Corporation
Initial Guarantors (if any):AerCap Holdings N.V., AerCap Global Aviation Trust, AerCap Aviation Solutions B.V., AerCap Ireland Limited, AerCap Ireland Capital Designated Activity Company and AerCap U.S. Global Aviation LLC
Aggregate nominal amount:USD 500,000,000
Description:4.50% due 3rd October 2029
Offer price:99.338
Stabilising Manager:HSBC Bank plc

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


