Freitag, 01.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
PR Newswire
01.11.2024 09:12 Uhr
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

[01.11.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

31.10.24

IE00BN4GXL63

14,953,600.00

EUR

0

142,182,453.87

9.5082

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

31.10.24

IE00BN4GXM70

10,080.00

SEK

0

965,278.63

95.7618

Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

31.10.24

IE00BMQ5Y557

186,600.00

EUR

0

20,297,621.59

108.7761

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

31.10.24

IE00BMDWWS85

40,542.00

USD

0

4,644,720.50

114.5656

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

31.10.24

IE00BN0T9H70

39,549.00

GBP

0

4,409,883.72

111.5043

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

31.10.24

IE00BKX90X67

42,191.00

EUR

0

4,492,654.32

106.4837

Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

31.10.24

IE00BKX90W50

18,589.00

CHF

0

1,808,409.67

97.2839

Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

31.10.24

IE000V6NHO66

637,618.00

EUR

700,000

6,545,751.85

10.2659

Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

31.10.24

IE000L1I4R94

1,501,463.00

USD

0

16,273,951.16

10.8387

Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

31.10.24

IE000LJG9WK1

464,970.00

GBP

0

4,694,305.48

10.0959

Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

31.10.24

IE000WXLHR76

1,109,910.00

SEK

0

11,594,380.22

10.4462

Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

31.10.24

IE000P7C7930

27,990.00

SEK

0

295,290.30

10.5498

JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

31.10.24

IE000CV0WWL4

11,000,000.00

JPY

0

1,072,264,763.83

97.4786


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.