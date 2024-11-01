Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01
[01.11.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.10.24
IE00BN4GXL63
14,953,600.00
EUR
0
142,182,453.87
9.5082
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.10.24
IE00BN4GXM70
10,080.00
SEK
0
965,278.63
95.7618
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.10.24
IE00BMQ5Y557
186,600.00
EUR
0
20,297,621.59
108.7761
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.10.24
IE00BMDWWS85
40,542.00
USD
0
4,644,720.50
114.5656
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.10.24
IE00BN0T9H70
39,549.00
GBP
0
4,409,883.72
111.5043
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.10.24
IE00BKX90X67
42,191.00
EUR
0
4,492,654.32
106.4837
Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.10.24
IE00BKX90W50
18,589.00
CHF
0
1,808,409.67
97.2839
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.10.24
IE000V6NHO66
637,618.00
EUR
700,000
6,545,751.85
10.2659
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.10.24
IE000L1I4R94
1,501,463.00
USD
0
16,273,951.16
10.8387
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.10.24
IE000LJG9WK1
464,970.00
GBP
0
4,694,305.48
10.0959
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.10.24
IE000WXLHR76
1,109,910.00
SEK
0
11,594,380.22
10.4462
Tabula EUR Ultrashort IG Bond Paris-Aligned Climate UCITS ETF-GBP HEDGED ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.10.24
IE000P7C7930
27,990.00
SEK
0
295,290.30
10.5498
JANUS HENDERSON TABULA JAPAN HIGH CONVICTION EQUITY UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.10.24
IE000CV0WWL4
11,000,000.00
JPY
0
1,072,264,763.83
97.4786