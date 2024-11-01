Observation status applied to PRFoods shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-11-01 09:15 CET -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on November 1, 2024 to add the observation status to the shares of AS PRFoods (PRF1T, ISIN code: EE3100101031) based on the clause 3.5.4.4 of chapter Supervision of the rules and regulations (Supervision Rules). According to the annual report of 2023/2024 published by the Issuer on October 31, net assets of the Issuer no longer comply with the requirement set out in the Commercial Code. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert market participants. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.