Greenville, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2024) - Pilot John International® (PJi®) is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Teledyne Battery Products to provide its customers with trusted Gill aircraft batteries and accessories. As a leading provider of ground support equipment (GSE), avionics and avionics test equipment, aircraft parts, and more, PJi® continues to expand its offerings with high-quality, reliable products that meet the needs of aviation professionals.

With this new partnership, PJi® will offer a comprehensive range of Gill batteries, including aircraft batteries, battery chargers, and maintenance accessories designed to support efficient and safe aircraft operations. Gill, a division of Teledyne Battery Products, is well known for its long-standing reputation for durability and innovation in the aircraft battery industry.

"Partnering with Teledyne to offer Gill aircraft batteries strengthens our commitment to providing customers with the best solutions in aviation," said John Werner, President and CEO at Pilot John International®. "We're excited to bring this trusted name in aircraft batteries to our valued customers."

Inventory of these Gill battery products is expected by the end of the year, and PJi® is looking forward to enhancing its product lineup with these trusted solutions. Customers can look forward to the same exceptional service and fast delivery that PJi® is known for, along with the industry-leading performance Gill products offer.

About Pilot John International® (PJi®)

Pilot John International® (PJi®) is a trusted global leader in aviation maintenance support, delivering innovative solutions from trusted brands that keep operations running smoothly and efficiently. The company specializes in a wide range of aircraft ground support equipment (GSE), avionics and avionics test equipment, aircraft parts and tooling, consumables, and pilot supplies, serving the needs of business aviation, general aviation, MROs, FBOs, OEMs, military contractors, and more. PJi® also offers equipment rentals, trade-ins, calibration, GSE maintenance and repairs, and mobile GSE service, ensuring that passengers are Be Ready For Takeoff. With a commitment to quality and exceptional customer service, PJi® helps passengers Stay Flight-Ready at all times, guided by their core values of Innovation, Integrity, Teamwork, Growth, and Excellence.

