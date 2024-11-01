DJ Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Leaders UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Leaders UCITS ETF Acc (ESGL LN) 
Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Leaders UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
01-Nov-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Europe ESG Leaders UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 33.0629 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 38006476 
CODE: ESGL LN 
ISIN: LU1940199711

November 01, 2024 04:09 ET (08:09 GMT)