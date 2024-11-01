DJ Amundi Global BioEnergy ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global BioEnergy ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc (CWEU LN) Amundi Global BioEnergy ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global BioEnergy ESG Screened UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 377.8716 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8730 CODE: CWEU LN ISIN: LU1681046188 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681046188 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CWEU LN Sequence No.: 356502 EQS News ID: 2020671 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 01, 2024 04:09 ET (08:09 GMT)