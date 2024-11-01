DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (JPXX LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 191.5696 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52375 CODE: JPXX LN ISIN: LU1646359619 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359619 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LN Sequence No.: 356565 EQS News ID: 2020801 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 01, 2024 04:16 ET (08:16 GMT)