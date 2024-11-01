Britvic plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company
Britvic plc (BVIC ) Holding(s) in Company 01-Nov-2024 / 08:16 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- /TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer]#]# Details ISIN GB00B0N8QD54 Issuer Name BRITVIC PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; Other Comments Application of Trading Book Exemption 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Morgan Stanley City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US Name City of registered office Country of registered office Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware USA
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
29-Oct-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
31-Oct-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 0 or reached Position of previous 5.095918 0.106583 5.202501 notification (if applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0N8QD54 0 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 0 0.000000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Morgan Stanley (Chain 1) Morgan Morgan Stanley Stanley Capital (Chain 1) Management, LLC Morgan Morgan Stanley Stanley Smith Barney (Chain 1) LLC
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
The notification was triggered due to Morgan Stanley's total applicable holding dropping below 5%. As a result, Morgan Stanley has applied the trading book exemption (DTR 5.1.3R(4)) to its remaining applicable holding of 4.869377% as of TD October 29, 2024.
12. Date of Completion
31-Oct-2024
13. Place Of Completion
Glasgow
