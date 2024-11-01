Britvic plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Holding(s) in Company 01-Nov-2024 / 08:16 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- /TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer]#]# Details ISIN GB00B0N8QD54 Issuer Name BRITVIC PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; Other Comments Application of Trading Book Exemption 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Morgan Stanley City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US Name City of registered office Country of registered office Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware USA

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Oct-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

31-Oct-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000 0 or reached Position of previous 5.095918 0.106583 5.202501 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B0N8QD54 0 0.000000 Sub Total 8.A 0 0.000000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Morgan Stanley (Chain 1) Morgan Morgan Stanley Stanley Capital (Chain 1) Management, LLC Morgan Morgan Stanley Stanley Smith Barney (Chain 1) LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

The notification was triggered due to Morgan Stanley's total applicable holding dropping below 5%. As a result, Morgan Stanley has applied the trading book exemption (DTR 5.1.3R(4)) to its remaining applicable holding of 4.869377% as of TD October 29, 2024.

12. Date of Completion

31-Oct-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Glasgow

