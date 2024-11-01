DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (NRJC LN) Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Nov-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Oct-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 13.1412 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3057651 CODE: NRJC LN ISIN: FR0014002CG3 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0014002CG3 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJC LN Sequence No.: 356612 EQS News ID: 2020893 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2020893&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2024 04:17 ET (08:17 GMT)