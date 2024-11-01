Anzeige
01.11.2024 10:30 Uhr
The third edition of The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi is unveiled

-All current restaurants with MICHELIN Stars retain their awards

-5 restaurants added to The Guide

-Two new Bib Gourmands awarded

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The MICHELIN Guide Abu Dhabi 2025 launched its third edition, highlighting the capital's evolving gastronomic scene. Five new restaurants have been added, with two receiving a Bib Gourmand. The four restaurants that previously held MICHELIN Stars have retained their awards: Erth, 99 Sushi Bar, Hakkasan, and Talea by Antonio Guida.

The MICHELIN Guide Ceremony Abu Dhabi 2025

The five new additions to The Guide are:

  • Mika: A lively spot at Yas Marina offering Mediterranean cuisine
  • Bord'O by Nicolas Isnard: French classics from the Côte-d'Or original
  • Em Sherif Sea Café: Authentic Lebanese cooking
  • Broadway: Modern American brasserie at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Hotel.
  • ryba: Specializes in local fish cooked on a charcoal grill

Mika and ryba are awarded a Bib Gourmand for their value and quality, joining five retaining Bib Gourmand restaurants: t'azal, Al Mrzab, Beirut Sur Mer, Otoro, and Almayass. Special Awards were also given, including the Young Chef Award to Yasmina Hayek from Em Sherif Sea Café, the Service Award to the team at Mika, and the Opening of the Year for 2025 to ryba.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The MICHELIN Guides, praised Abu Dhabi's culinary scene for its blend of authentic traditions and innovations. He highlighted the city's potential as a unique culinary destination and emphasized the challenge of maintaining MICHELIN distinctions annually. Poullennec commended local professionals for their unwavering commitment to excellence, delivering unique gastronomic experiences with passion and consistency. He expressed optimism that more chefs will be drawn to Abu Dhabi, further elevating its culinary standards in the coming years.

The MICHELIN Guide's Special Awards celebrate diversity and talent in the hospitality industry. This year, the Young Chef Award goes to Yasmina Hayek from Em Sherif Sea Café for her authentic Lebanese dishes and forward-thinking approach. The Welcome and Service Award is given to the team at Mika, led by Chef-Owner Mario Loi, for their warm and engaging service. The Opening of the Year for 2025 is awarded to ryba, a local restaurant at Al Mina souq, praised for its appealing fish menu and the passion of Chef-Owner Faisal Mohamed Alharmoodi.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2546646/MICHELIN_GUIDE_CEREMONY.jpg

Contact:

Tooba Khan
Senior PR Manager
Katch International
tooba@katchthis.com
+ 971 56 590 3890

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-third-edition-of-the-michelin-guide-abu-dhabi-is-unveiled-302293986.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
