Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01
[01.11.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - USD Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.10.24
|IE000JL9SV51
|331,235.00
|USD
|0
|3,604,843.18
|10.883
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - SEK-Hedged Acc
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.10.24
|IE000BQ3SE47
|3,820,550.00
|SEK
|0
|406,807,769.64
|106.4788
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - GBP-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.10.24
|IE000LSFKN16
|627,000.00
|SEK
|0
|6,357,838.82
|10.14
|Tabula Global High Yield Fallen Angels Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF (USD) - EUR-Hedged Dist
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|31.10.24
|IE000LH4DDC2
|106,650.00
|SEK
|0
|1,127,857.54
|10.5753
