SAN RAMON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported earnings of $4.5 billion ($2.48 per share - diluted) for third quarter 2024, compared with $6.5 billion ($3.48 per share - diluted) in third quarter 2023. Foreign currency effects decreased earnings by $44 million. Adjusted earnings of $4.5 billion ($2.51 per share - diluted) in third quarter 2024 compared to adjusted earnings of $5.7 billion ($3.05 per share - diluted) in third quarter 2023. See Attachment 4 for a reconciliation of adjusted earnings.

Earnings & Cash Flow Summary

YTD Unit 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 3Q 2023 3Q 2024 3Q 2023 Total Earnings / (Loss) $ MM $ 4,487 $ 4,434 $ 6,526 $ 14,422 $ 19,110 Upstream $ MM $ 4,589 $ 4,470 $ 5,755 $ 14,298 $ 15,852 Downstream $ MM $ 595 $ 597 $ 1,683 $ 1,975 $ 4,990 All Other $ MM $ (697 ) $ (633 ) $ (912 ) $ (1,851 ) $ (1,732 ) Earnings Per Share - Diluted $/Share $ 2.48 $ 2.43 $ 3.48 $ 7.88 $ 10.14 Adjusted Earnings (1) $ MM $ 4,531 $ 4,677 $ 5,721 $ 14,624 $ 18,240 Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted (1) $/Share $ 2.51 $ 2.55 $ 3.05 $ 7.99 $ 9.68 Cash Flow From Operations (CFFO) $ B $ 9.7 $ 6.3 $ 9.7 $ 22.8 $ 23.2 CFFO Excluding Working Capital (1) $ B $ 8.3 $ 8.7 $ 8.9 $ 25.0 $ 27.4 (1) See non-GAAP reconciliation in attachments

"We delivered strong financial and operational results, started up key projects in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and returned record cash to shareholders this quarter," said Mike Wirth, Chevron's chairman and chief executive officer. Worldwide net oil-equivalent production increased 7 percent from last year as U.S. and Permian Basin production set another quarterly record. Chevron started up key projects in Anchor, Jack/St. Malo and Tahiti fields this quarter. These projects, combined with additional project start-ups through 2025, are expected to grow U.S. Gulf of Mexico production to 300,000 barrels of net oil-equivalent per day by 2026.

"We are also taking steps to optimize our portfolio and reduce operating costs to deliver superior long-term value to shareholders," Wirth concluded. The company expects to close asset sales in Canada, Congo and Alaska in fourth quarter 2024, as part of its plan to divest $10-15 billion of assets by 2028. Additionally, cost reduction efforts are underway, and the company is targeting $2-3 billion of structural cost reductions from 2024 by the end of 2026.

Financial and Business Highlights

YTD Unit 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 3Q 2023 3Q 2024 3Q 2023 Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) % 10.1 % 9.9 % 14.5 % 10.8 % 14.0 % Capital Expenditures (Capex) $ B $ 4.1 $ 4.0 $ 4.7 $ 12.1 $ 11.5 Affiliate Capex $ B $ 0.6 $ 0.6 $ 0.8 $ 1.8 $ 2.7 Free Cash Flow (1) $ B $ 5.6 $ 2.3 $ 5.0 $ 10.7 $ 11.7 Free Cash Flow ex. working capital (1) $ B $ 4.2 $ 4.8 $ 4.2 $ 12.9 $ 15.9 Debt Ratio (end of period) % 14.2 % 12.7 % 11.1 % 14.2 % 11.1 % Net Debt Ratio (1) (end of period) % 11.9 % 10.7 % 8.1 % 11.9 % 8.1 % Net Oil-Equivalent Production MBOED 3,364 3,292 3,146 3,334 3,028 (1) See non-GAAP reconciliation in attachments

Financial Highlights

Third quarter 2024 earnings decreased compared to last year primarily due to lower margins on refined product sales, lower realizations and the absence of prior year favorable tax items.

Worldwide net oil-equivalent production was up 7 percent from a year ago primarily due to record production in the Permian Basin and the acquisition of PDC Energy, Inc. (PDC).

Capex in third quarter 2024 was down from last year largely due to the absence of the third quarter 2023 acquisition of a majority stake in ACES Delta, LLC.

Cash flow from operations was in line with the year ago period mainly as lower earnings and a one-time payment for ceased operations were offset by higher dividends from equity affiliates and favorable working capital effects.

The company returned a record $7.7 billion of cash to shareholders during the quarter, including share repurchases of $4.7 billion and dividends of $2.9 billion.

The company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and sixty-three cents ($1.63) per share, payable December 10, 2024, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the corporation at the close of business on November 18, 2024.

Business Highlights and Milestones

Started production at the Anchor project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, marking successful delivery of an industry-first high-pressure deepwater technology.

Began water injection operations to boost production from company operated Jack/St. Malo and Tahiti fields in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Achieved start-up of the final pressure boost compressor at the Wellhead Pressure Management Project at the company's affiliate Tengizchevroil (TCO) in Kazakhstan.

Completed major turnarounds at TCO's Complex Technology Line (KTL-1) and Gorgon's Train 2 plants ahead of schedule.

Announced a $6.5 billion sale of the company's interest in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project and Duvernay shale assets in Canada that is expected to close in fourth quarter 2024.

Cleared Federal Trade Commission antitrust review of the company's pending merger with Hess Corporation, satisfying a key closing condition for the transaction.

Realized approximately 30 percent greater-than-projected capital expenditure and cost synergies since acquiring PDC. These assets, along with our other assets in Colorado, are among the lowest carbon intensity in the industry.

Successfully extended the Meji field offshore Nigeria with a near-field discovery.

Announced the establishment of an engineering and innovation center in India to provide technical and digital solutions for the enterprise.

Received an offshore Australia greenhouse gas assessment permit, covering an area of approximately 8,467 km2, to assess future CO 2 storage.

Segment Highlights

Upstream

YTD U.S. Upstream Unit 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 3Q 2023 3Q 2024 3Q 2023 Earnings / (Loss) $ MM $ 1,946 $ 2,161 $ 2,074 $ 6,182 $ 5,495 Net Oil-Equivalent Production MBOED 1,605 1,572 1,407 1,584 1,265 Liquids Production MBD 1,156 1,132 1,028 1,139 941 Natural Gas Production MMCFD 2,694 2,643 2,275 2,665 1,947 Liquids Realization $/BBL $ 54.86 $ 59.85 $ 62.42 $ 57.33 $ 59.40 Natural Gas Realization $/MCF $ 0.55 $ 0.76 $ 1.39 $ 0.85 $ 1.69

U.S. upstream earnings were slightly lower than the year-ago period as lower realizations and higher depreciation, depletion and amortization, mainly from higher production, were nearly offset by higher sales volumes and lower operating expenses.

U.S. net oil-equivalent production was up 198,000 barrels per day from a year earlier and set a new quarterly record, primarily due to record high production in the Permian Basin and the acquisition of PDC, partly offset by hurricane impacts in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico that reduced production by 17,000 barrels per day.

YTD International Upstream Unit 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 3Q 2023 3Q 2024 3Q 2023 Earnings / (Loss) (1) $ MM $ 2,643 $ 2,309 $ 3,681 $ 8,116 $ 10,357 Net Oil-Equivalent Production MBOED 1,759 1,720 1,739 1,750 1,763 Liquids Production MBD 834 823 803 832 826 Natural Gas Production MMCFD 5,550 5,378 5,616 5,513 5,621 Liquids Realization $/BBL $ 70.59 $ 74.92 $ 75.64 $ 72.70 $ 70.78 Natural Gas Realization $/MCF $ 7.46 $ 6.86 $ 6.96 $ 7.20 $ 7.81 (1) Includes foreign currency effects $ MM $ 13 $ (237 ) $ 584 $ (202 ) $ 538

International upstream earnings were lower than a year ago primarily due to the absence of prior year favorable tax effects and absence of prior year favorable foreign currency effects.

Net oil-equivalent production during the quarter was up 20,000 barrels per day from a year earlier primarily due to entitlement effects.

Downstream

YTD U.S. Downstream Unit 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 3Q 2023 3Q 2024 3Q 2023 Earnings / (Loss) $ MM $ 146 $ 280 $ 1,376 $ 879 $ 3,434 Refinery Crude Unit Inputs MBD 995 900 980 925 965 Refined Product Sales MBD 1,312 1,327 1,303 1,296 1,283

U.S. downstream earnings were lower compared to last year primarily due to lower margins on refined product sales, partly offset by higher earnings from the 50 percent-owned affiliate, CPChem.

Refinery crude unit inputs, including crude oil and other inputs, increased 2 percent from the year-ago period primarily due to the absence of planned turnaround at the Richmond, California refinery, partly offset by hurricane impacts at the Pasadena, Texas refinery.

Refined product sales increased 1 percent compared to the year-ago period primarily due to higher demand for gasoline.

YTD International Downstream Unit 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 3Q 2023 3Q 2024 3Q 2023 Earnings / (Loss) (1) $ MM $ 449 $ 317 $ 307 $ 1,096 $ 1,556 Refinery Crude Unit Inputs MBD 628 650 637 643 637 Refined Product Sales MBD 1,507 1,485 1,431 1,473 1,448 (1) Includes foreign currency effects $ MM $ (55 ) $ (1 ) $ 24 $ - $ 46

International downstream earnings were higher compared to a year ago primarily due to higher margins on refined product sales, partly offset by higher operating expenses and unfavorable foreign currency effects.

Refinery crude unit inputs, including crude oil and other inputs, decreased 1 percent from the year-ago period primarily due to higher planned turnarounds.

Refined product sales increased 5 percent from the year-ago period primarily due to higher demand for gasoline and jet fuel.

All Other

YTD All Other Unit 3Q 2024 2Q 2024 3Q 2023 3Q 2024 3Q 2023 Net charges (1) $ MM $ (697 ) $ (633 ) $ (912 ) $ (1,851 ) $ (1,732 ) (1) Includes foreign currency effects $ MM $ (2 ) $ (5 ) $ (323 ) $ - $ (329 )

All Other consists of worldwide cash management and debt financing activities, corporate administrative functions, insurance operations, real estate activities and technology companies.

Net charges decreased compared to a year ago primarily due to the absence of prior year unfavorable foreign currency effects, partly offset by higher interest expense and lower interest income.

Chevron is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to enabling human progress. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We aim to grow our oil and gas business, lower the carbon intensity of our operations and grow lower carbon businesses in renewable fuels, carbon capture and offsets, hydrogen and other emerging technologies. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

As used in this news release, the term "Chevron" and such terms as "the company," "the corporation," "our," "we," "us" and "its" may refer to Chevron Corporation, one or more of its consolidated subsidiaries, or to all of them taken as a whole. All of these terms are used for convenience only and are not intended as a precise description of any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs. Structural cost reductions describe decreases in operating expenses from operational efficiencies, divestments, and other cost saving measures that are expected to be sustainable compared with 2024 levels.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - This news release includes adjusted earnings/(loss), which reflect earnings or losses excluding significant non-operational items including impairment charges, write-offs, decommissioning obligations from previously sold assets, severance costs, gains on asset sales, unusual tax items, effects of pension settlements and curtailments, foreign currency effects and other special items. We believe it is useful for investors to consider this measure in comparing the underlying performance of our business across periods. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) as prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation to net income (loss) attributable to Chevron Corporation is shown in Attachment 4.

This news release also includes cash flow from operations excluding working capital, free cash flow and free cash flow excluding working capital. Cash flow from operations excluding working capital is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net changes in operating working capital, and represents cash generated by operating activities excluding the timing impacts of working capital. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures and generally represents the cash available to creditors and investors after investing in the business. Free cash flow excluding working capital is defined as net cash provided by operating activities excluding working capital less capital expenditures and generally represents the cash available to creditors and investors after investing in the business excluding the timing impacts of working capital. The company believes these measures are useful to monitor the financial health of the company and its performance over time. Reconciliations of cash flow from operations excluding working capital, free cash flow and free cash flow excluding working capital are shown in Attachment 3.

This news release also includes net debt ratio. Net debt ratio is defined as total debt less cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and marketable securities as a percentage of total debt less cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and marketable securities, plus Chevron Corporation stockholders' equity, which indicates the company's leverage, net of its cash balances. The company believes this measure is useful to monitor the strength of the company's balance sheet. A reconciliation of net debt ratio is shown in Attachment 2.

Attachment 1 CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW (Millions of Dollars, Except Per-Share Amounts) (unaudited) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME 2024 2023 2024 2023 Sales and other operating revenues $ 48,926 $ 51,922 $ 145,080 $ 147,980 Income (loss) from equity affiliates 1,261 1,313 3,908 4,141 Other income (loss) 482 845 1,578 1,648 Total Revenues and Other Income 50,669 54,080 150,566 153,769 COSTS AND OTHER DEDUCTIONS Purchased crude oil and products 30,450 32,328 89,058 90,719 Operating expenses (1) 7,935 7,553 23,236 21,717 Exploration expenses 154 301 546 660 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,214 4,025 12,309 11,072 Taxes other than on income 1,263 1,021 3,575 3,158 Interest and debt expense 164 114 395 349 Total Costs and Other Deductions 44,180 45,342 129,119 127,675 Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense 6,489 8,738 21,447 26,094 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,993 2,183 6,957 6,926 Net Income (Loss) 4,496 6,555 14,490 19,168 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 9 29 68 58 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEVRON CORPORATION $ 4,487 $ 6,526 $ 14,422 $ 19,110 (1) Includes operating expense, selling, general and administrative expense, and other components of net periodic benefit costs. PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chevron Corporation - Basic $ 2.49 $ 3.48 $ 7.91 $ 10.18 - Diluted $ 2.48 $ 3.48 $ 7.88 $ 10.14 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding (000's) - Basic 1,800,336 1,870,963 1,822,770 1,876,532 - Diluted 1,807,030 1,877,104 1,829,776 1,884,407 Note: Shares outstanding (excluding 14 million associated with Chevron's Benefit Plan Trust) were 1,783 million and 1,851 million at September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively.

EARNINGS BY MAJOR OPERATING AREA Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Upstream United States $ 1,946 $ 2,074 $ 6,182 $ 5,495 International 2,643 3,681 8,116 10,357 Total Upstream 4,589 5,755 14,298 15,852 Downstream United States 146 1,376 879 3,434 International 449 307 1,096 1,556 Total Downstream 595 1,683 1,975 4,990 All Other (697 ) (912 ) (1,851 ) (1,732 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CHEVRON CORPORATION $ 4,487 $ 6,526 $ 14,422 $ 19,110

Attachment 2 CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW (Millions of Dollars) (unaudited) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET ACCOUNT DATA (Preliminary) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,699 $ 8,178 Time Deposits $ 4 $ - Marketable securities $ - $ 45 Total assets $ 259,232 $ 261,632 Total debt $ 25,841 $ 20,836 Total Chevron Corporation stockholders' equity $ 156,202 $ 160,957 Noncontrolling interests $ 828 $ 972 SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS Total debt plus total stockholders' equity $ 182,043 $ 181,793 Debt ratio (Total debt / Total debt plus stockholders' equity) 14.2 % 11.5 % Adjusted debt (Total debt less cash and cash equivalents, time deposits and marketable securities) $ 21,138 $ 12,613 Adjusted debt plus total stockholders' equity $ 177,340 $ 173,570 Net debt ratio (Adjusted debt / Adjusted debt plus total stockholders' equity) 11.9 % 7.3 %

RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED (ROCE) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total reported earnings $ 4,487 $ 6,526 $ 14,422 $ 19,110 Noncontrolling interest 9 29 68 58 Interest expense (A/T) 146 104 358 321 ROCE earnings 4,642 6,659 14,848 19,489 Annualized ROCE earnings 18,568 26,636 19,797 25,985 Average capital employed (1) 183,159 183,810 182,818 185,194 ROCE 10.1 % 14.5 % 10.8 % 14.0 % (1) Capital employed is the sum of Chevron Corporation stockholders' equity, total debt and noncontrolling interest. Average capital employed is computed by averaging the sum of capital employed at the beginning and the end of the period.

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, CAPEX BY SEGMENT 2024 2023 2024 2023 United States Upstream $ 2,349 $ 3,020 $ 7,126 $ 7,234 Downstream 349 408 1,116 1,118 Other 93 97 274 218 Total United States 2,791 3,525 8,516 8,570 International Upstream 1,212 1,080 3,462 2,742 Downstream 47 66 124 144 Other 5 2 8 12 Total International 1,264 1,148 3,594 2,898 CAPEX $ 4,055 $ 4,673 $ 12,110 $ 11,468 AFFILIATE CAPEX (not included above) Upstream $ 329 $ 539 $ 1,110 $ 1,793 Downstream 236 300 704 891 AFFILIATE CAPEX $ 565 $ 839 $ 1,814 $ 2,684

Attachment 3 CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW (Billions of Dollars) (unaudited) SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Preliminary)(1) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, OPERATING ACTIVITIES 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income (Loss) $ 4.5 $ 6.6 $ 14.5 $ 19.2 Adjustments Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4.2 4.0 12.3 11.1 Distributions more (less) than income from equity affiliates 0.1 (0.9 ) (0.5 ) (2.3 ) Loss (gain) on asset retirements and sales (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.1 ) Net foreign currency effects 0.2 (0.2 ) 0.1 (0.1 ) Deferred income tax provision 0.4 (0.1 ) 1.5 1.3 Net decrease (increase) in operating working capital 1.4 0.8 (2.2 ) (4.2 ) Other operating activity (1.0 ) (0.3 ) (2.8 ) (1.7 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 9.7 $ 9.7 $ 22.8 $ 23.2 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired - 0.1 - 0.1 Capital expenditures (Capex) (4.1 ) (4.7 ) (12.1 ) (11.5 ) Proceeds and deposits related to asset sales and returns of investment 0.4 0.1 0.6 0.4 Other investing activity - 0.1 (0.1 ) (0.2 ) Net Cash Used for Investing Activities $ (3.7 ) $ (4.4 ) $ (11.6 ) $ (11.2 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Net change in debt 2.6 (2.4 ) 5.0 (4.1 ) Cash dividends - common stock (2.9 ) (2.9 ) (8.9 ) (8.5 ) Shares issued for share-based compensation - 0.1 0.2 0.2 Shares repurchased (4.7 ) (3.4 ) (10.7 ) (11.5 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (0.2 ) - (0.2 ) - Net Cash Provided by (Used for) Financing Activities $ (5.3 ) $ (8.6 ) $ (14.7 ) $ (23.9 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 0.1 - - (0.2 ) NET CHANGE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $ 0.8 $ (3.4 ) $ (3.5 ) $ (12.1 ) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 9.7 $ 9.7 $ 22.8 $ 23.2 Less: Net decrease (increase) in operating working capital 1.4 0.8 (2.2 ) (4.2 ) Cash Flow from Operations Excluding Working Capital $ 8.3 $ 8.9 $ 25.0 $ 27.4 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 9.7 $ 9.7 $ 22.8 $ 23.2 Less: Capital expenditures 4.1 4.7 12.1 11.5 Free Cash Flow $ 5.6 $ 5.0 $ 10.7 $ 11.7 Less: Net decrease (increase) in operating working capital 1.4 0.8 (2.2 ) (4.2 ) Free Cash Flow Excluding Working Capital $ 4.2 $ 4.2 $ 12.9 $ 15.9 (1) Totals may not match sum of parts due to presentation in billions.

Attachment 4 CHEVRON CORPORATION - FINANCIAL REVIEW (Millions of Dollars) (unaudited) RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Three Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2023 REPORTED EARNINGS Pre-

Tax Income

Tax After-

Tax Pre-

Tax Income

Tax After-

Tax Pre-

Tax Income Tax After-

Tax Pre-

Tax Income

Tax After-

Tax U.S. Upstream $ 1,946 $ 2,074 $ 6,182 $ 5,495 Int'l Upstream 2,643 3,681 8,116 10,357 U.S. Downstream 146 1,376 879 3,434 Int'l Downstream 449 307 1,096 1,556 All Other (697 ) (912 ) (1,851 ) (1,732 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Chevron $ 4,487 $ 6,526 $ 14,422 $ 19,110 SPECIAL ITEMS Int'l Upstream Tax items $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 560 $ 560 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 655 $ 655 All Other Pension settlement costs - - - (53 ) 13 (40 ) - - - (53 ) 13 (40 ) Total Special Items $ - $ - $ - $ (53 ) $ 573 $ 520 $ - $ - $ - $ (53 ) $ 668 $ 615 FOREIGN CURRENCY EFFECTS Int'l Upstream $ 13 $ 584 $ (202 ) $ 538 Int'l Downstream (55 ) 24 - 46 All Other (2 ) (323 ) - (329 ) Total Foreign Currency Effects $ (44 ) $ 285 $ (202 ) $ 255 ADJUSTED EARNINGS/(LOSS) (1) U.S. Upstream $ 1,946 $ 2,074 $ 6,182 $ 5,495 Int'l Upstream 2,630 2,537 8,318 9,164 U.S. Downstream 146 1,376 879 3,434 Int'l Downstream 504 283 1,096 1,510 All Other (695 ) (549 ) (1,851 ) (1,363 ) Total Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) $ 4,531 $ 5,721 $ 14,624 $ 18,240 Total Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) per share $ 2.51 $ 3.05 $ 7.99 $ 9.68 (1) Adjusted Earnings/(Loss) is defined as Net Income (loss) attributable to Chevron Corporation excluding special items and foreign currency effects.

