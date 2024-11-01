

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waters Corp. (WAT) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $161.50 million, or $2.71 per share. This compares with $134.55 million, or $2.27 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Waters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $174.30 million or $2.93 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $740.31 million from $711.69 million last year.



Waters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $161.50 Mln. vs. $134.55 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.71 vs. $2.27 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $740.31 Mln vs. $711.69 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.90 to $4.10 Full year EPS guidance: $11.67 to $11.87



