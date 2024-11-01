Anzeige
Freitag, 01.11.2024
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
GlobeNewswire
01.11.2024 12:11 Uhr
Trading Statistics October 2024

Stockholm, November 1st, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly
trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary
of the statistics for October 2024: 

The share trading increased by 1.9% to a daily average of 2.833bn EUR, compared
to 2.780bn EUR in October 2023. Compared to the previous month, September 2024,
the daily average increased by 0.8%. 

Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 8.9% to a daily average of 249,429
contracts, compared with 273,695 contracts in October 2023. 

ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 41.1% to a daily average of
23.9m EUR compared to 40.5m EUR in October 2023. 

Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month,
followed by DSV A/S. 

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE was the most active member during the past month,
followed by Morgan Stanley Europe SE. 

Nasdaq Nordic's share of order-book trading in our listed stocks decreased to
69.9%, compared to 71.9% previous month4. 

The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq
Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per
exchange: 

For OMXC25 companies 1.8 larger

For OMXH25 companies 2.0 larger

For OMXS30 companies 2.2 larger

Nasdaq Nordic's average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

For OMXC25 companies 92.0%

For OMXH25 companies 90.5%

For OMXS30 companies 92.5%

1)  Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm
2)  Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.
3)  ETF trading figure include Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and
Stockholm. 
4)  Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq
Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter. 
5)  EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price
available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors
+46 73 449 78 12
erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com
