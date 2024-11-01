

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD):



Earnings: -$75.1 million in Q3 vs. $177.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.31 in Q3 vs. $0.71 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.79 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.68 per share Revenue: $1.510 billion in Q3 vs. $1.455 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.76



