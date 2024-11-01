Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

01 November 2024

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the 'Company')

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Voting Rights and Capital (FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, provision 5.6.1)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company announces that, as at 31 October 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of ordinary shares of 25p with each ordinary share (excluding Treasury shares) holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue was 26,580,263, and 7,033,837 shares were held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number voting rights in the Company was 19,546,426 as at 31 October 2024.

The above figure (19,546,426) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8734