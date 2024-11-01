Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

1 November 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 31 October 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £49.122million Including current year income and expenses £49.350million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 258.87p Including current year income and expenses 260.07p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 259.30p Including current year income and expenses 260.39p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000