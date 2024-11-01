Anzeige
200.000 Unzen pro Jahr: Die Goldaktie, die kurz davor steht, Geschichte zu schreiben
PR Newswire
01.11.2024 12:36 Uhr
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 01

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 31-October-2024
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue477.97p
INCLUDING current year revenue485.42p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

