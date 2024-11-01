

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Anxiety ahead of the closely monitored jobs data from the U.S. that could decisively influence Fed's interest rate decision lingered across world markets. The ISM PMI update from the U.S. due on Friday is also expected to influence market sentiment.



Markets continue to overwhelmingly expect a rate cut of 25 basis points by the Federal Reserve in the review on November 7. According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool, the likelihood of a quarter-point cut has however decreased to 93.2 percent from 94.8 percent a day earlier.



Wall Street Futures are trading higher. European benchmarks are also trading higher. Asian benchmarks closed on a mostly negative note whereas the Nikkei plummeted amidst the yen rally that followed not-so-dovish comments from Bank of Japan's Governor.



The Dollar Index firmed up. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices rallied amidst fears of a flare-up in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Gold rebounded after heavy losses on Thursday. Cryptocurrencies plunged heavily.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 41,933.50 up 0.41% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,730.80, up 0.44% Germany's DAX at 19,180.45, up 0.64% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,164.07, up 0.67% France's CAC 40 at 7,399.34, up 0.67% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,864.45, up 0.76% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,009.50, down 2.79% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,118.80, down 0.50% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,272.01, down 0.24% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,506.43, up 0.93%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0858, down 0.23% GBP/USD at 1.2912, up 0.11% USD/JPY at 152.74, up 0.46% AUD/USD at 0.6564, down 0.25% USD/CAD at 1.3935, up 0.01% Dollar Index at 104.15, up 0.17%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.302%, up 0.35% Germany at 2.4050%, up 0.59% France at 3.152%, up 0.64% U.K. at 4.5115%, up 1.40% Japan at 0.942%, down 0.32%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $74.19, up 1.90%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Dec) at $70.66, up 2.02%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,756.85, up 0.27%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $69,755.43, down 3.67% Ethereum at $2,513.56, down 4.47% BNB at $577.44, down 0.98% Solana at $167.99, down 4.21% XRP at $0.5191, up 0.06%.



